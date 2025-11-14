38 Funny Drawings Of Celebrities By Legendary TheBadDrawer

by

There lives a guy in Italy named Matteo Carta, who’s also known as TheBadDrawer. During his work hours, he’s a wedding photographer, but in his free time, he’s an aspiring celebrity portrait artist. He uploads his cool drawings to Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter), and he gets fairly decent attention for his works. You see, these portraits are not what you’d expect celebrity drawings to be: they’re not highly detailed, super realistic works of art that everyone drools over. On the contrary, these funny drawings of celebrities are made in a hilariously bad, amateurish kind of way. But that’s why his fans love him. Despite their being truly terrible drawings of celebrities, you can still see that the portraits express part of the essence of famous people’s features.

We certainly support Matteo in his unconventional and unique dream to become the ‘World’s Worst Artist’ and invite you to check out his terrible drawings of celebrities. By the end of the article, you’ll probably appreciate the beauty of celebs and real works of art more, or perhaps you’ll become a new fan of this ironic, terrible, yet funny art. In any case, we hope you’ll enjoy it, and if you do, give your vote to the funny drawing of celebrity that impressed you the most!

#1 Ed Sheeran

38 Funny Drawings Of Celebrities By Legendary TheBadDrawer

Image source: thebadrawer

#2 Will Smith

38 Funny Drawings Of Celebrities By Legendary TheBadDrawer

Image source: thebadrawer

#3 Donald Trump

38 Funny Drawings Of Celebrities By Legendary TheBadDrawer

Image source: thebadrawer

#4 Robert De Niro

38 Funny Drawings Of Celebrities By Legendary TheBadDrawer

Image source: thebadrawer

#5 Justin Bieber

38 Funny Drawings Of Celebrities By Legendary TheBadDrawer

Image source: thebadrawer

#6 Loyd (From Dumb & Dumber)

38 Funny Drawings Of Celebrities By Legendary TheBadDrawer

Image source: thebadrawer

#7 Beyonce

38 Funny Drawings Of Celebrities By Legendary TheBadDrawer

Image source: thebadrawer

#8 Abraham Lincoln

38 Funny Drawings Of Celebrities By Legendary TheBadDrawer

Image source: thebadrawer

#9 Kylo Ren

38 Funny Drawings Of Celebrities By Legendary TheBadDrawer

Image source: thebadrawer

#10 Harry Potter

38 Funny Drawings Of Celebrities By Legendary TheBadDrawer

Image source: thebadrawer

#11 Ariana Grande

38 Funny Drawings Of Celebrities By Legendary TheBadDrawer

Image source: thebadrawer

#12 Cristiano Ronaldo

38 Funny Drawings Of Celebrities By Legendary TheBadDrawer

Image source: thebadrawer

#13 Mark Zuckerberg

38 Funny Drawings Of Celebrities By Legendary TheBadDrawer

Image source: thebadrawer

#14 Tom Holland

38 Funny Drawings Of Celebrities By Legendary TheBadDrawer

Image source: thebadrawer

#15 Billie Eilish

38 Funny Drawings Of Celebrities By Legendary TheBadDrawer

Image source: thebadrawer

#16 Lady Gaga

38 Funny Drawings Of Celebrities By Legendary TheBadDrawer

Image source: thebadrawer

#17 Kylie Jenner

38 Funny Drawings Of Celebrities By Legendary TheBadDrawer

Image source: thebadrawer

#18 Dwayne Johnson

38 Funny Drawings Of Celebrities By Legendary TheBadDrawer

Image source: thebadrawer

#19 Nicki Minaj

38 Funny Drawings Of Celebrities By Legendary TheBadDrawer

Image source: thebadrawer

#20 Taylor Swift

38 Funny Drawings Of Celebrities By Legendary TheBadDrawer

Image source: thebadrawer

#21 Joaquin Phoenix

38 Funny Drawings Of Celebrities By Legendary TheBadDrawer

Image source: thebadrawer

#22 Robert Pattinson

38 Funny Drawings Of Celebrities By Legendary TheBadDrawer

Image source: thebadrawer

#23 Thanos (From The Avengers)

38 Funny Drawings Of Celebrities By Legendary TheBadDrawer

Image source: thebadrawer

#24 Leonardo DiCaprio

38 Funny Drawings Of Celebrities By Legendary TheBadDrawer

Image source: thebadrawer

#25 John Travolta/Nicholas Cage: Face/Off

38 Funny Drawings Of Celebrities By Legendary TheBadDrawer

Image source: thebadrawer

#26 Netta Barzilai

38 Funny Drawings Of Celebrities By Legendary TheBadDrawer

Image source: thebadrawer

#27 Jennifer Aniston

38 Funny Drawings Of Celebrities By Legendary TheBadDrawer

Image source: thebadrawer

#28 Kim Kardashian

38 Funny Drawings Of Celebrities By Legendary TheBadDrawer

Image source: thebadrawer

#29 Keanu Reeves

38 Funny Drawings Of Celebrities By Legendary TheBadDrawer

Image source: thebadrawer

#30 Gigi Hadid

38 Funny Drawings Of Celebrities By Legendary TheBadDrawer

Image source: thebadrawer

#31 Jennifer Lawrence

38 Funny Drawings Of Celebrities By Legendary TheBadDrawer

Image source: thebadrawer

#32 Shawn Mendes

38 Funny Drawings Of Celebrities By Legendary TheBadDrawer

Image source: thebadrawer

#33 Gary Vee

38 Funny Drawings Of Celebrities By Legendary TheBadDrawer

Image source: thebadrawer

#34 Jordyn Woods

38 Funny Drawings Of Celebrities By Legendary TheBadDrawer

Image source: thebadrawer

#35 Shakira

38 Funny Drawings Of Celebrities By Legendary TheBadDrawer

Image source: thebadrawer

#36 Kendall Jenner

38 Funny Drawings Of Celebrities By Legendary TheBadDrawer

Image source: thebadrawer

#37 Greta Thunberg

38 Funny Drawings Of Celebrities By Legendary TheBadDrawer

Image source: thebadrawer

#38 Emma Watson

38 Funny Drawings Of Celebrities By Legendary TheBadDrawer

Image source: thebadrawer

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Defying Gravity – One Artwork At A Time
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Why Zack Snyder Needs To Start Paying Attention To Criticism
3 min read
Mar, 30, 2025
I Turned Electronic Waste Into Tiny And Biggie Robots (Part 3)
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Chester Bennington’s Widow Posts Video Of Him 36 Hours Before His Death – “This Is What Depression Looked Like To Us”
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Have Taken These 20 Photos Of Street Murals During My Cycling Trips Through The Small Towns Of Mexico
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Incredible Story Of A Dog Who Walked 50 Miles In Almost 2 Months To Find His Owners
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.