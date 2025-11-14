38 Funny Drawings Of Celebrities By Legendary TheBadDrawer

There lives a guy in Italy named Matteo Carta, who’s also known as TheBadDrawer. During his work hours, he’s a wedding photographer, but in his free time, he’s an aspiring celebrity portrait artist. He uploads his cool drawings to Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter), and he gets fairly decent attention for his works. You see, these portraits are not what you’d expect celebrity drawings to be: they’re not highly detailed, super realistic works of art that everyone drools over. On the contrary, these funny drawings of celebrities are made in a hilariously bad, amateurish kind of way. But that’s why his fans love him. Despite their being truly terrible drawings of celebrities, you can still see that the portraits express part of the essence of famous people’s features.
We certainly support Matteo in his unconventional and unique dream to become the ‘World’s Worst Artist’ and invite you to check out his terrible drawings of celebrities. By the end of the article, you’ll probably appreciate the beauty of celebs and real works of art more, or perhaps you’ll become a new fan of this ironic, terrible, yet funny art. In any case, we hope you’ll enjoy it, and if you do, give your vote to the funny drawing of celebrity that impressed you the most!
#1 Ed Sheeran
Image source: thebadrawer
#2 Will Smith
Image source: thebadrawer
#3 Donald Trump
Image source: thebadrawer
#4 Robert De Niro
Image source: thebadrawer
#5 Justin Bieber
Image source: thebadrawer
#6 Loyd (From Dumb & Dumber)
Image source: thebadrawer
#7 Beyonce
Image source: thebadrawer
#8 Abraham Lincoln
Image source: thebadrawer
#9 Kylo Ren
Image source: thebadrawer
#10 Harry Potter
Image source: thebadrawer
#11 Ariana Grande
Image source: thebadrawer
#12 Cristiano Ronaldo
Image source: thebadrawer
#13 Mark Zuckerberg
Image source: thebadrawer
#14 Tom Holland
Image source: thebadrawer
#15 Billie Eilish
Image source: thebadrawer
#16 Lady Gaga
Image source: thebadrawer
#17 Kylie Jenner
Image source: thebadrawer
#18 Dwayne Johnson
Image source: thebadrawer
#19 Nicki Minaj
Image source: thebadrawer
#20 Taylor Swift
Image source: thebadrawer
#21 Joaquin Phoenix
Image source: thebadrawer
#22 Robert Pattinson
Image source: thebadrawer
#23 Thanos (From The Avengers)
Image source: thebadrawer
#24 Leonardo DiCaprio
Image source: thebadrawer
#25 John Travolta/Nicholas Cage: Face/Off
Image source: thebadrawer
#26 Netta Barzilai
Image source: thebadrawer
#27 Jennifer Aniston
Image source: thebadrawer
#28 Kim Kardashian
Image source: thebadrawer
#29 Keanu Reeves
Image source: thebadrawer
#30 Gigi Hadid
Image source: thebadrawer
#31 Jennifer Lawrence
Image source: thebadrawer
#32 Shawn Mendes
Image source: thebadrawer
#33 Gary Vee
Image source: thebadrawer
#34 Jordyn Woods
Image source: thebadrawer
#35 Shakira
Image source: thebadrawer
#36 Kendall Jenner
Image source: thebadrawer
#37 Greta Thunberg
Image source: thebadrawer
#38 Emma Watson
Image source: thebadrawer
