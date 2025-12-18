94 “Expectations Vs. Reality Photos That Left People Underwhelmed And Overjoyed” (New Pics)

A piece of wisdom you’ve likely heard is not to expect too much to avoid disappointment, even heartbreak. Reality moves to its own beat and can either exceed those presumptions, if you’re lucky, or throw a monkey wrench on them.
Here are some visual examples of that constant battle between expectations and reality. Some of these photos feature surpassed expectations, which is always a joyful outcome. On the flip side, you will also see images that are likely to induce facepalms and chuckles.
These are some of the top posts from the Expectation vs. Reality subreddit. Enjoy scrolling!
#1 Cake My Son Requested vs. What We Received
Image source: HimminyBimminyBrooo
#2 The Brief My 8 Year Old Niece Gave Me For Her Birthday Cake And The Finished Cake
Image source: never_sun
#3 This Patch I Ordered Off Amazon
Image source: Chsrmsy
There is nothing wrong with having expectations. However, it becomes a problem when it affects how you run your life. Experts like author and health educator Dr. Elizabeth Scott refer to this as the “Expectations vs. Reality Trap,” which, among other things, can make us less grateful.
“When our expectations outpace reality, it often means we don’t appreciate what we do have,” Dr. Scott explained in an article for Very Well Mind, noting that it may lead to comparisons, which is a known thief of joy.
#4 The Inspiration And How It Turned Out
Image source: snappyturnip
#5 Made My Niece’s Birthday Cake (On The Right)
Image source: nteiken
#6 Ordered From Grocery Store. Cupcake ‘Cake’ For My Daughters Birthday. Pleasantly Surprised!
Image source: reddit.com
Dr. Scott brought up an important point: social media has become a catalyst for the significant stress brought on by unmet expectations. Many people tend to do this by comparing their worst days to someone’s best moments, all of which are the product of hard work and fumbling along the way.
“We may not even realize this mismatched comparison. This may be part of why those who spend more time on social media tend to be less happy,” Dr. Scott wrote.
#7 The Way We Advertise Our Jack-O-Lantern Pizzas vs. The Way I Like To Make Them For Customers
Image source: ArcusArtifex
#8 Otterly Impressive Birthday Cake From My Mom!
Image source: mamabear034
#9 My Mom‘S Birthday Cake
Image source: snappyturnip
On the topic of expectations and happiness, Yale University professor Robb Rutledge says it happens in the little daily moments, like when ordering a meal at a restaurant and bringing preconceived notions to the experience.
“You’re taking a risk there: Your meal could be better than you expected, or it could be worse than you expected,” Rutledge said in an interview with UC Berkley’s Greater Good Magazine.
#10 My Mom Made An Elsa Cake
Image source: hellogoodhigh
#11 The Birthday Cake My Wife Made For Our Daughter
Image source: MiningForNoseGold
#12 A Portion From The Lawsuit Suing Taco Bell For False Advertising
Image source: dylantherabbit2016
Others may flip the script and have low expectations to cushion the blow of potential disappointment. Rutledge says there is a downside to this mindset, as well.
As he explained, expecting things not to go well may lead to a lack of motivation to try new things or take risks. Rutledge noted, “It’s hard to grow as a person if you avoid any uncertain situation.”
#13 My Darth Maul Birthday Cake Ate Too Much Cake
Image source: m00ska
#14 I Needed A Cartoon Cake And Only Gave This Picture For Inspiration. This Was The Final Product!
Image source: ABBR-5007
#15 Ordered A Cake For My Father’s Birthday
Image source: weryou91
Apart from avoiding marketing comparisons, especially on social media, or considering what makes you happy, how can we manage our expectations? Dr. Scott shares one essential pro tip: practicing gratitude and emotional acceptance.
As she explained, doing the former makes a person feel more appreciative of what they have, while the latter is about taking negative emotions as they are, rather than suppressing them.
#16 My Kid Cried
Image source: SlugCatt
#17 The Crystal Mug My Boyfriend Ordered Me For Our Anniversary vs. What We Actually Received
Image source: sleepysphynx
#18 Are You Kidding Me
Image source: drewsoulman
#19 Subway Sued For Exaggerating Meat By 200%
Image source: Greelys
#20 Birthday Cake I Asked For vs. What I Got
Image source: mona_thepersona
#21 I Feel Like Majority Of The Applebee’s Menu Is Expectationvsreality
Image source: flyoverthemooon
#22 Merry Christmas Everyone!
Image source: aggadoo
#23 Expectation vs. Reality After A 6-Month Backorder From West Elm
Image source: pputkowski
#24 Well, It Fits The Cat
Image source: beroemd
#25 Handsome
Image source: GloryInterview
#26 What I Ordered vs. What I Received
Image source: Enough-Ad3818
#27 Ordered A Birthday Cake And Received Slop
Image source: Minimum-Pangolin-487
#28 I Knew I Was Taking A Gamble Ordering From Wish…. But Still, I Couldnt Stop Laughing When My Blanket Finally Arrived!
Image source: ruserious65433
#29 I Think It Turned Out Pretty Well!
Image source: brigie3594
#30 My Friend Bought This Costume Online And I’ve Been Laughing All Day
Image source: llewellyns
#31 What My Mother Ordered vs. What She Got
Image source: EternalTemple
#32 Minnie Gained Some Weight
Image source: MrSquid224
#33 Halloween Treat Looks Like A Bad Trick
Image source: Baconbits7676
#34 Tried A Mirror Glaze
Image source: AloneMordakai
#35 Alien Balloons
Image source: Insertanamehere9
#36 I Bought This Bob Ross Chia Pet . . . These Are Not Happy Trees
Image source: jhojo90
#37 A Texas Sized Disappointment
Image source: YetiPie
#38 Thanks KFC, Totally What I Expected /S
Image source: alexx_y
#39 The Top Is Pottery That My Mom Got In Germany, The Bottom Is My Attempt To Make It In My Ceramics Class ://
Image source: erinflah1
#40 Guard Dog
Image source: Colar
#41 Room Service At The Hotel I’m Staying At, I Was So Excited Too
Image source: kairouz
#42 Tattoo Artist Ftw
Image source: HellotoHorse
#43 Bought Tickets To See Creed In Concert. Saw Creed In Concert!
Image source: alegris3838
#44 These Things Never Work Out, Do They?
Image source: beroemd
#45 …squirrels
Image source: TheGalaxyKat
#46 American Cherry Pie Frapuccino In Japan
Image source: StePK
#47 I Got This Ice Cream Bar From A 7 Eleven Store In Tokyo And It Was Exactly The Same As In Picture. Plus It Was Delicious!
Image source: laleli_lolu
#48 My Mom Made This Duck Cake; Turned Out Pretty Well
Image source: Spotty2012
#49 Think My Wife Did Very Well On This One
Image source: dahneir
#50 My Attempt At A Tulip Wreath I Found On Pinterest
Image source: Chopchopchops
#51 My Wife’s McDonald’s Cone In The Drive Through Last Night
Image source: Eric_SS
#52 Mildly Disappointed But Very Amused
Image source: parmaqqay
#53 The Cake I Ordered vs. What I Got
Image source: AngryGoblinChild
#54 I’ve Been Staring At This Cutie On Fb Marketplace For Weeks
Image source: KrazyAboutLogic
#55 In Japan, One Should Expect To Get What One Expects
Image source: DoktorVonKvantum
#56 Guess I Won’t Be Reaping That Norway Scenery Karma
Image source: kkday218
#57 Mom Ordered A Coat For Almost $60
Image source: FangLiengod
#58 Giant Teddy Bear
Image source: hypoid77
#59 Spike
Image source: vymoney
#60 What My Sister Asked For vs. What The Salon Did vs. What My Mom Did After The Salon Disaster
Image source: reddit.com
#61 Shirt I Ordered vs. What I Got
Image source: strikecat18
#62 Husband Tried To Make A Dolphin For My Cocktail. It’s The Cutest Eel I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: CharmingtheCobra
#63 I Feel Robbed Of My Chocolate
Image source: Awesomeclaw208
#64 Ordered A Champion Sweatshirt On Ebay. Received A Hanes Sweatshirt With A Champion Logo Glued On
Image source: PM_ME_YOUR_HARIBO
#65 Tried Making The Momofuku Milk Bar Cake
Image source: Bobcatmom
#66 What Scientists Predicted The Black Hole Would Look Like vs. How It Actually Looks
Image source: whatanexistance
#67 I Paid 8 Dollars For This At The Cinemas
Image source: hathahuss
#68 Taking Pictures Of Your Pets. [oc]
Image source: MelloYelloMarshmello
#69 These Shoes
Image source: harley_g00d
#70 My Attempt On The Right
Image source: Juicebarr
#71 My Buddy Ordered A This Pillow For His Daughter
Image source: lsmallsl
#72 Breakfast Jackpot
Image source: Countess_of_Penrose
#73 This Mug
Image source: Ezra_Sam-94
#74 Close Enough
Image source: npd3888
#75 Amazon Prime Day
Image source: tripnikk
#76 Netflix
Image source: matts41
#77 My Wife’s Felting Project
Image source: MDIT80
#78 These Sly, Sly Bastards
Image source: tacticalBOVINE
#79 Every Time
Image source: dobbyisafreepup
#80 Elsa Cake
Image source: sweethandz
#81 Taken From Twitter “(Got Me )looking Like A Gay Priest”
Image source: ruggedburn
#82 I Ordered Bruschetta From My Local Pizza Shop
Image source: Flyingforme
#83 Don’t Think I’ll Be Wearing My New Shirt To Work
Image source: PerfectDisguise77
#84 “Please Kill Me”
Image source: beroemd
#85 I Travelled All This Way Because Of Reddit
Image source: artifexlife
#86 My Vacation In Rio And Seeing The Cristo
Image source: OwnedYou
#87 Underwater Scene Puzzle My Kids Got
Image source: wolfdoom
#88 The Mask I Ordered (Left) vs. The Mask I Got (Right)
Image source: reddit.com
#89 Creepy
Image source: reddit.com
#90 Thanks Domino’s. I Hate It
Image source: reddit.com
#91 Cinnamonroll Birthday Cake, What I Sent vs. What I Got…
Image source: migasfire
#92 My Husband Warned Me His Gift For Me Wasn’t Nearly As Nice As It Looked Online. I Cracked Up When I Opened It And Saw The Crystal Mug(S) So Many Have Been Duped By
Image source: bofstein
#93 I Ordered Some Acoustic Sound Panels. And People Complain About Their Big Macs
Image source: Woop_dee_do
#94 I Think We Did A Pretty Decent Job With My Nieces Birthday Cake
Image source: biccabong
