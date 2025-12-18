94 “Expectations Vs. Reality Photos That Left People Underwhelmed And Overjoyed” (New Pics)

A piece of wisdom you’ve likely heard is not to expect too much to avoid disappointment, even heartbreak. Reality moves to its own beat and can either exceed those presumptions, if you’re lucky, or throw a monkey wrench on them. 

Here are some visual examples of that constant battle between expectations and reality. Some of these photos feature surpassed expectations, which is always a joyful outcome. On the flip side, you will also see images that are likely to induce facepalms and chuckles

These are some of the top posts from the Expectation vs. Reality subreddit. Enjoy scrolling!

#1 Cake My Son Requested vs. What We Received

Image source: HimminyBimminyBrooo

#2 The Brief My 8 Year Old Niece Gave Me For Her Birthday Cake And The Finished Cake

Image source: never_sun

#3 This Patch I Ordered Off Amazon

Image source: Chsrmsy

There is nothing wrong with having expectations. However, it becomes a problem when it affects how you run your life. Experts like author and health educator Dr. Elizabeth Scott refer to this as the “Expectations vs. Reality Trap,” which, among other things, can make us less grateful. 

“When our expectations outpace reality, it often means we don’t appreciate what we do have,” Dr. Scott explained in an article for Very Well Mind, noting that it may lead to comparisons, which is a known thief of joy.

#4 The Inspiration And How It Turned Out

Image source: snappyturnip

#5 Made My Niece’s Birthday Cake (On The Right)

Image source: nteiken

#6 Ordered From Grocery Store. Cupcake ‘Cake’ For My Daughters Birthday. Pleasantly Surprised!

Image source: reddit.com

Dr. Scott brought up an important point: social media has become a catalyst for the significant stress brought on by unmet expectations. Many people tend to do this by comparing their worst days to someone’s best moments, all of which are the product of hard work and fumbling along the way. 

“We may not even realize this mismatched comparison. This may be part of why those who spend more time on social media tend to be less happy,” Dr. Scott wrote. 

#7 The Way We Advertise Our Jack-O-Lantern Pizzas vs. The Way I Like To Make Them For Customers

Image source: ArcusArtifex

#8 Otterly Impressive Birthday Cake From My Mom!

Image source: mamabear034

#9 My Mom‘S Birthday Cake

Image source: snappyturnip

On the topic of expectations and happiness, Yale University professor Robb Rutledge says it happens in the little daily moments, like when ordering a meal at a restaurant and bringing preconceived notions to the experience. 

“You’re taking a risk there: Your meal could be better than you expected, or it could be worse than you expected,” Rutledge said in an interview with UC Berkley’s Greater Good Magazine.   

#10 My Mom Made An Elsa Cake

Image source: hellogoodhigh

#11 The Birthday Cake My Wife Made For Our Daughter

Image source: MiningForNoseGold

#12 A Portion From The Lawsuit Suing Taco Bell For False Advertising

Image source: dylantherabbit2016

Others may flip the script and have low expectations to cushion the blow of potential disappointment. Rutledge says there is a downside to this mindset, as well. 

As he explained, expecting things not to go well may lead to a lack of motivation to try new things or take risks. Rutledge noted, “It’s hard to grow as a person if you avoid any uncertain situation.”

#13 My Darth Maul Birthday Cake Ate Too Much Cake

Image source: m00ska

#14 I Needed A Cartoon Cake And Only Gave This Picture For Inspiration. This Was The Final Product!

Image source: ABBR-5007

#15 Ordered A Cake For My Father’s Birthday

Image source: weryou91

Apart from avoiding marketing comparisons, especially on social media, or considering what makes you happy, how can we manage our expectations? Dr. Scott shares one essential pro tip: practicing gratitude and emotional acceptance. 

As she explained, doing the former makes a person feel more appreciative of what they have, while the latter is about taking negative emotions as they are, rather than suppressing them.

#16 My Kid Cried

Image source: SlugCatt

#17 The Crystal Mug My Boyfriend Ordered Me For Our Anniversary vs. What We Actually Received

Image source: sleepysphynx

#18 Are You Kidding Me

Image source: drewsoulman

#19 Subway Sued For Exaggerating Meat By 200%

Image source: Greelys

#20 Birthday Cake I Asked For vs. What I Got

Image source: mona_thepersona

#21 I Feel Like Majority Of The Applebee’s Menu Is Expectationvsreality

Image source: flyoverthemooon

#22 Merry Christmas Everyone!

Image source: aggadoo

#23 Expectation vs. Reality After A 6-Month Backorder From West Elm

Image source: pputkowski

#24 Well, It Fits The Cat

Image source: beroemd

#25 Handsome

Image source: GloryInterview

#26 What I Ordered vs. What I Received

Image source: Enough-Ad3818

#27 Ordered A Birthday Cake And Received Slop

Image source: Minimum-Pangolin-487

#28 I Knew I Was Taking A Gamble Ordering From Wish…. But Still, I Couldnt Stop Laughing When My Blanket Finally Arrived!

Image source: ruserious65433

#29 I Think It Turned Out Pretty Well!

Image source: brigie3594

#30 My Friend Bought This Costume Online And I’ve Been Laughing All Day

Image source: llewellyns

#31 What My Mother Ordered vs. What She Got

Image source: EternalTemple

#32 Minnie Gained Some Weight

Image source: MrSquid224

#33 Halloween Treat Looks Like A Bad Trick

Image source: Baconbits7676

#34 Tried A Mirror Glaze

Image source: AloneMordakai

#35 Alien Balloons

Image source: Insertanamehere9

#36 I Bought This Bob Ross Chia Pet . . . These Are Not Happy Trees

Image source: jhojo90

#37 A Texas Sized Disappointment

Image source: YetiPie

#38 Thanks KFC, Totally What I Expected /S

Image source: alexx_y

#39 The Top Is Pottery That My Mom Got In Germany, The Bottom Is My Attempt To Make It In My Ceramics Class ://

Image source: erinflah1

#40 Guard Dog

Image source: Colar

#41 Room Service At The Hotel I’m Staying At, I Was So Excited Too

Image source: kairouz

#42 Tattoo Artist Ftw

Image source: HellotoHorse

#43 Bought Tickets To See Creed In Concert. Saw Creed In Concert!

Image source: alegris3838

#44 These Things Never Work Out, Do They?

Image source: beroemd

#45 …squirrels

Image source: TheGalaxyKat

#46 American Cherry Pie Frapuccino In Japan

Image source: StePK

#47 I Got This Ice Cream Bar From A 7 Eleven Store In Tokyo And It Was Exactly The Same As In Picture. Plus It Was Delicious!

Image source: laleli_lolu

#48 My Mom Made This Duck Cake; Turned Out Pretty Well

Image source: Spotty2012

#49 Think My Wife Did Very Well On This One

Image source: dahneir

#50 My Attempt At A Tulip Wreath I Found On Pinterest

Image source: Chopchopchops

#51 My Wife’s McDonald’s Cone In The Drive Through Last Night

Image source: Eric_SS

#52 Mildly Disappointed But Very Amused

Image source: parmaqqay

#53 The Cake I Ordered vs. What I Got

Image source: AngryGoblinChild

#54 I’ve Been Staring At This Cutie On Fb Marketplace For Weeks

Image source: KrazyAboutLogic

#55 In Japan, One Should Expect To Get What One Expects

Image source: DoktorVonKvantum

#56 Guess I Won’t Be Reaping That Norway Scenery Karma

Image source: kkday218

#57 Mom Ordered A Coat For Almost $60

Image source: FangLiengod

#58 Giant Teddy Bear

Image source: hypoid77

#59 Spike

Image source: vymoney

#60 What My Sister Asked For vs. What The Salon Did vs. What My Mom Did After The Salon Disaster

Image source: reddit.com

#61 Shirt I Ordered vs. What I Got

Image source: strikecat18

#62 Husband Tried To Make A Dolphin For My Cocktail. It’s The Cutest Eel I’ve Ever Seen

Image source: CharmingtheCobra

#63 I Feel Robbed Of My Chocolate

Image source: Awesomeclaw208

#64 Ordered A Champion Sweatshirt On Ebay. Received A Hanes Sweatshirt With A Champion Logo Glued On

Image source: PM_ME_YOUR_HARIBO

#65 Tried Making The Momofuku Milk Bar Cake

Image source: Bobcatmom

#66 What Scientists Predicted The Black Hole Would Look Like vs. How It Actually Looks

Image source: whatanexistance

#67 I Paid 8 Dollars For This At The Cinemas

Image source: hathahuss

#68 Taking Pictures Of Your Pets. [oc]

Image source: MelloYelloMarshmello

#69 These Shoes

Image source: harley_g00d

#70 My Attempt On The Right

Image source: Juicebarr

#71 My Buddy Ordered A This Pillow For His Daughter

Image source: lsmallsl

#72 Breakfast Jackpot

Image source: Countess_of_Penrose

#73 This Mug

Image source: Ezra_Sam-94

#74 Close Enough

Image source: npd3888

#75 Amazon Prime Day

Image source: tripnikk

#76 Netflix

Image source: matts41

#77 My Wife’s Felting Project

Image source: MDIT80

#78 These Sly, Sly Bastards

Image source: tacticalBOVINE

#79 Every Time

Image source: dobbyisafreepup

#80 Elsa Cake

Image source: sweethandz

#81 Taken From Twitter “(Got Me )looking Like A Gay Priest”

Image source: ruggedburn

#82 I Ordered Bruschetta From My Local Pizza Shop

Image source: Flyingforme

#83 Don’t Think I’ll Be Wearing My New Shirt To Work

Image source: PerfectDisguise77

#84 “Please Kill Me”

Image source: beroemd

#85 I Travelled All This Way Because Of Reddit

Image source: artifexlife

#86 My Vacation In Rio And Seeing The Cristo

Image source: OwnedYou

#87 Underwater Scene Puzzle My Kids Got

Image source: wolfdoom

#88 The Mask I Ordered (Left) vs. The Mask I Got (Right)

Image source: reddit.com

#89 Creepy

Image source: reddit.com

#90 Thanks Domino’s. I Hate It

Image source: reddit.com

#91 Cinnamonroll Birthday Cake, What I Sent vs. What I Got…

Image source: migasfire

#92 My Husband Warned Me His Gift For Me Wasn’t Nearly As Nice As It Looked Online. I Cracked Up When I Opened It And Saw The Crystal Mug(S) So Many Have Been Duped By

Image source: bofstein

#93 I Ordered Some Acoustic Sound Panels. And People Complain About Their Big Macs

Image source: Woop_dee_do

#94 I Think We Did A Pretty Decent Job With My Nieces Birthday Cake

Image source: biccabong

