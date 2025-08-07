Overthinking, Awkward Moments And Laughs: 26 Comics You’ll Probably Relate To

Life is full of weird, funny, and sometimes emotional moments, and comic artist Evie Hilliar knows exactly how to capture them. Based in Australia, Evie turns everyday experiences into colorful, relatable, and often hilarious comics that speak to all kinds of people. Whether it’s a silly thought, a mental health struggle, or an awkward social situation, her work helps readers feel seen, laugh, and maybe even tear up a little.

Evie’s comics are a reflection of real life: messy, unpredictable, and full of feelings. Her unique art style changes depending on the topic, showing both the light and the heavy sides of being human. No matter the theme, her comics remind us we’re not alone in what we’re going through.

More info: Instagram | x.com | tiktok.com | youtube.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

