Since Half A Billion Animals Were Potentially Lost In Australian Bushfires, The Irwin Family Stepped In And Already Helped Over 90,000 Animals

Bushfires in Australia isn’t a phenomenon that’s entirely unheard of, however the 2019–20 Australian bushfire season is something the world hasn’t seen before. Record–breaking heat and drought, lightning strikes, arson and lack of hazard reduction are the main causes of the enormous damage the bushfires have inflicted so far and with the fires still raging on it’s hard to say how long the season, that started back in August, 2019, is going to last.
With the world’s attention on the continent, people have been sending out aid as well as bringing attention to the ongoing problems. Bindi Irwin, late Steve Irwin’s daughter, went on social media to assure everyone that their family is safe and doing everything in their power to help the animals in need.
The Irwin family are definitely carrying the late Steve Irwin’s legacy
The young conservationist posted an image on Instagram together with a caption explaining the situation:
“With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much. I wanted to let you know that we are SAFE. There are no fires near us or our conservation properties.
Unfortunately, their homeland Australia has been struck by a terrible tragedy
“Our Wildlife Hospital is busier than ever though, having officially treated over 90,000 patients. My parents dedicated our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to my beautiful grandmother. We will continue to honour her by being Wildlife Warriors and saving as many lives as we can.”
As bushfires destroy millions of hectares of land, the Irwin family are busy helping the animals
Bindi also shared a picture of a burnt possum that was treated at the Wildlife Hospital. Unfortunately, the poor animal didn’t make it as Irwin explained:
“Blossom the possum was admitted to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital after being caught in one of the bushfires burning in other parts of Queensland. We have such an incredible team who work day and night to protect gorgeous animals like Blossom. Devastatingly this beautiful girl didn’t make it even after working so hard to save her life. I want to thank you for your kind words and support. This is the heart-wrenching truth, every day is a battle to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. Now more than ever we need to work together to make a difference and protect our Mother Earth”.
As the hellish flames continue to rage on, the numbers coming from the officials truly show the vast damage and loss inflicted on Australia. It is estimated that 6,300,000 hectares (16,000,000 acres; 63,000 km2; 24,000 sq mi) were burnt, along with 2,500 buildings (including over 1,300 houses). As of January 4th, 2020, 24 people perished in the fires and 6 other are reported missing in the state of Victoria.
Australian firefighters are accompanied by colleagues from New Zealand, the United States and Canada to try and fight the bushfires that the country has never seen before. While everyone’s putting their best efforts to combat the fire and help out those in need, environmental specialist are calculating the enormous impact the fires had on the environment. It is feared that an estimated half a billion animals were either lost to the fires or will likely starve due to loss of the food source and habitat. Australia’s environment minister says that up to 30% of koalas were killed in New South Wales mid-north coast fires, a devastating blow to the population of Australia’s iconic animal.
