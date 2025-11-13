After New Owners Took Over A Fast Food Restaurant, Their Whole Staff Walked Out Leaving A Brutal Note Behind

Last week the customers who stopped by Circleville’s Sonic burger place were greeted with a warning put up on the door. Apparently, the place was left empty, with doors locked and lights on as all of the staff have walked out. The only thing they left behind was a handwritten note addressed to the customers which stated that due to terrible treatment from the new management, the whole staff has quit.

Turns out that this place wasn’t the only which was forced to make such difficult decisions. Both Grove City’s and Lancaster’s Sonic staff did the same thing. One of those locations had notes saying “thank you, next” and “goodbye”.

An anonymous source told Sciotopost that the new management reduced their wages to $4 per hour, plus tips. However, Sonic communications manager Kyle Lankford told MUNCHIES, that there were no pay cuts. “No wage rates at any level have decreased in this transition. Of course, Sonic carhops often receive tips in addition to their wages, ” he said.

The note reads: “Warning, due to terrible management the whole store has quit. The company has been sold to people that don’t give a f*** about anyone but themselves. Sorry for the inconvenience, but our team refuses to work for a company that treats their employees like they are s*** when they have put everything into this story. We have worked too hard for too long. We are all off to better things. So to the new owners f*** you! Sincerely Ex Sonic crew

It has been reported that 8 Sonic location reopened on Monday with a new staff, and two have been permanently closed. A Sonic spokesperson made a statement saying: “Under new management, guests and the community can look forward to improved service and the famous food, beverages and treats for which Sonic is known. Employees working for the local drive-in can look forward to fun, fast-paced work on which they can build a career, if they choose. Most current employees will have the opportunity to continue to work at the drive-in under the new ownership.”

