7 Best Shows To Watch If You Like The Gentlemen

After a thrilling first season, fans are bound to search for more shows like The Gentlemen. The action-crime comedy created by Guy Ritchie stars Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, and Daniel Ings alongside Giancarlo Esposito and Ray Winstone. It tells the story of Eddie Horniman, an Army captain who becomes the new Duke of Halstead and finds himself entangled with a weed empire that introduces him to the criminal world of Britain.
Following the first season’s impressive outing, the crime comedy was greenlit for Season 2 in August 2024. Fans expect the second season to pick up from the debut season’s roller-coaster ending and deliver another stimulating take on Eddie’s journey. The upcoming season scheduled to begin filming in 2025 will likely see Eddie emerge as a fully-fledged crime lord. While waiting for Season 2’s arrival, here are 7 best shows like The Gentlemen to binge.
1. Peaky Blinders (2013 – 2022)
The premise of Steven Knight’s Peaky Blinders isn’t alien to the underlying ideas of The Gentlemen. While the stories differ, both shows are built around powerful families involved in organized crime. Moreover, viewers can draw ample similarities between Peaky Blinder’s Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and The Gentlemen’s protagonist. For the six seasons Peaky Blinders ran, it enjoyed rave reviews and positive approval ratings, bagging multiple coveted awards. The period crime drama is easily one of the best shows like The Gentlemen.
2. Tulsa King (2022 – Present)
Taylor Sheridan’s Tulsa King stars Sylvester Stallone as the captain of a Mafia exiled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he forms a new criminal organization. The gangster crime drama debuted on Paramount+ in November 2022, returned for Season 2 in September 2024, and has been greenlit for a third season, alongside a spin-off series. Tulsa King’s plot, storylines, and tone are worlds apart from The Gentlemen’s but they are both exciting crime dramas exploring the criminal underworld.
3. Gangs of London (2020 – Present)
The Gentlemen’s Eddie (Theo James) brings Gangs of London’s Elliot (Sope Dirisu) to mind. While Eddie is a former Army captain drawn into the criminal world of mafia families in Britain, Elliot, an undercover cop, finds himself entangled with international gangs in London after infiltrating the city’s most powerful crime family. Created by Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery, Gangs of London premiered in April 2020 to positive reviews and has been renewed for a third season. Apart from the thematic similarities, the gangster, action-crime thriller is as exciting and acclaimed as The Gentlemen.
4. The Brothers Sun (2024)
While the conceptual similarities between The Brother Sun and The Gentlemen revolve around family gangsterism, their tones are quite different. The Brother Sun follows Taipei’s most renowned gangster family in a fast-paced struggle to stay alive after an assassination attempt on their patriarch. The action dramedy was released on Netflix in January 2024 to the approval of fans and critics. Unfortunately, the show will not return for Season 2. Netflix canceled it in March 2024 for falling short of projected viewership numbers.
5. Mayor of Kingstown (2021 – Present)
Another Taylor Sheridan show on the list, Mayor of Kingstown stars American actor Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky. Following his brother’s death, he becomes the Mayor of a small company town, carrying on his family’s power-brokering legacy in a desperate effort to ensure public safety. While The Gentlemen navigates viewers through the operations of crime groups, Mayor of Kingstown takes a reflective approach that showcases the impact of organized crime. The epic crime thriller premiered on Paramount+ in November 2021 to rave reviews and positive approval ratings. Season 3 was released in June 2024.
6. Top Boy (2011 – 2023)
Starring Ashley Walters (Dushane) and Kane Robinson (Sully), Ronan Bennett’s Top Boy delves into the lives of two drug dealers in East London for five seasons. The show explored a different aspect of drug-related crimes. However, it has a similar theme of gang violence that will resonate with fans of shows like The Gentlemen. Throughout its run, the drug-crime thriller enjoyed positive reviews and ratings. The series’ appeal and popularity inspired Drake to spearhead its revival on Netflix after Channel 4 canceled the show in 2014.
7. Snatch (2017 – 2018)
Like The Gentlemen, Snatch is also based on an eponymous movie directed by Guy Ritchie. Following his feature-length directorial debut in 1998, the English filmmaker gained widespread recognition with Snatch, a 2000 crime comedy revolving around the criminal underbelly of London. Alex De Rakoff's small screen version follows a group of young hustlers pulled into organized crime after stumbling upon a truckload of stolen gold bullion. Although Snatch's reviews weren't as great as The Gentlemen, its premise and origin earned it a spot among the best shows like The Gentlemen.
