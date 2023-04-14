Cillian Murphy is known for his captivating film, television, and theater performances. From his start as a musician to his portrayal of the famous Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders, Murphy has come forward as an excellent actor and musician. However, there’s more to Murphy’s life.
After all these years of watching Cillian Murphy, you may think you know almost everything about the actor. However, there is so much about his personal life that the actor has kept private. As such, here are six interesting facts about Cillian Murphy that many fans may not know.
6. Cillian Murphy Is A Trained Musician
Murphy is a versatile actor with a wide range of skills extending beyond the screen. While he’s best known for his exceptional acting skills, many people don’t know that he is a trained musician with multiple songs under his name. In fact, Murphy’s musical talents have been showcased in several of his films, includingThe Wind That Shakes the Barley, released in 2006. In the movie, Murphy played an Irish Republican Army member who was also a fiddle player. Murphy’s performance was both impressive and authentic.
In addition to this and many other on-screen musical performances, Murphy was also part of a musical band in the past called Sons of Mr. Greengenes. He is undoubtedly a remarkable artist with many talents. Along with being a respected actor, he is also a trained musician that demonstrated his musical prowess in the industry on various occasions – and his work is a testament to his creativity and versatility as an artist.
5. He Attended Law School Before Starting His Career As An Actor
Cillian Murphy had different aspirations prior to becoming a well-known actor. He enrolled in law school at University College Cork, after completing his secondary education. However, the actor dropped out after a year, knowing that his true passion lay elsewhere.
Despite attending law school, Murphy was always drawn to the arts. Ultimately, his decision to leave law school and pursue acting as a career paid off. Murphy’s first big hit came in 2002 when he starred in the thriller and horror production, 28 Days Later. The actor received critical acclaim for the movie, and that helped launch his career as an actor.
4. He Auditioned For Batman
Cillian Murphy has starred in some of the most iconic movies of our time, but there’s one fact you might not know about him. The actor once auditioned for the role of Batman. Yes! In 2005, Christopher Nolan started casting for his Batman trilogy, and Murphy didn’t hesitate to jump in. He auditioned for the part of the caped crusader but unfortunately did not land it.
But we can’t say Murphy got nothing out of Batman’s box. The actor did catch Nolan’s attention, and after getting impressed with Murphy’s audition, Nolan offered him the role of Jonathan Crane, aka the Scarecrow, in Batman Begins. Even though Murphy was skeptical about his role as the Scarecrow, the actor performed exceptionally well, giving the character a significant presence in the trilogy. Additionally, it solidified Murphy’s position as a rising star in Hollywood.
3. Cillian Murphy Was A Vegetarian For 15 Years
You may have known Cillian Murphy to be dedicated to his work as an actor, but did you know he also has a long-standing commitment as a vegetarian? Murphy was a vegetarian for 15 years, with animal rights being his primary motivator. After staying loyal to his vegetarian lifestyle, Murphy recently started eating meat, and there’s a reason for that.
After being cast as a tough gangster in The Peaky Blinders, Cillian Murphy didn’t want to look like a “skinny Irish fellow.” Therefore, he said he had to eat meat regularly to increase his protein intake. This is one of the biggest testamants that Cillian Murphy is a man of commitment, especially for his acting responsibilities. Besides, it is one more aspect of his multifaceted personality that makes him such a compelling and versatile actor.
2. He Wasn’t A Fan Of His Haircut In Peaky Blinders
Cillian Murphy’s portrayal of the ruthless gangster Tommy Shelby was widely loved. However, you’ll be surprised to learn that Murphy was not a fan of his character’s signature haircut. The actor said that the haircut, the walk, and even the cap were just to make him look tough, which he didn’t think he was. Now, the sleek, short hairstyle has become associated with the actor, thanks to the show, but Murphy has admitted that it took a long time to get used to it.
Even though the actor didn’t like it, he acknowledged that the haircut was essential to the character’s look and helped him get into the character. Plus, this wasn’t an insult to the creators for not selecting the right haircut. On the contrary, Murphy praised the show’s creator, Steven Knight, for coming up with the distinctive look, making him look tough and strong as Tommy Shelby. Besides, embracing something he doesn’t prefer significantly contributed to the well-known fact that Cillian Muprhy is committed to his work.
1. Cillian Murphy Doesn’t Use Social Media
In today’s digital age, everyone has some type of social media connection, but not Cillian Murphy. Just like Stranger Things‘ Winona Ryder, Murphy also has no social media accounts. In plenty of interviews, Murphy stated that he doesn’t see the appeal of social media. In addition, the actor keeps his work life separated from his private life and saves it for himself and his family only. The actor said he enjoys living a relatively low-key life outside his acting career. That is why Cillian Murphy prefers to interact with his fans in person at events or through traditional forms of media instead of social media.
