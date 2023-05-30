Is Tulsa King Based On A True Story? The Inspiration For Stallone’s Show Explained

Tulsa King, the mobster drama starring Sylvester Stallone, has sparked curiosity among viewers about its connection to real-life events. Taylor Sheridan, the creative force behind the show, masterfully weaves together his trademark violence and gritty realism to craft an immersive and engaging storyline. Tulsa, Oklahoma, serves as a backdrop for the enthralling tale of Dwight Manfredi, portrayed by Stallone, a once-powerful mafia capo who emerges from a lengthy 25-year prison sentence into a world that has changed remarkably, and one to which he must adapt.
Tulsa King was first announced in December 2021 with the title Kansas City as a new Paramount+ series with Terence Winter as its showrunner. By February 2022, the series received the green light and underwent a transformative shift in both title and setting. The action was relocated from Kansas City, Missouri, to the vibrant backdrop of Tulsa. Alongside this revision, an impressive ensemble cast was assembled, including Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, and Jay Will. Since its debut, the story has captivated audience but how much of Tulsa King is based on a true story?
How Did The Idea of Tulsa King Come About?
In November 2021, Taylor Sheridan received word from his co-producer, David Glasser, regarding Sylvester Stallone‘s interest in playing a role as a mob gangster. Inspired by this revelation, Sheridan crafted the pilot episode for the show in under 24 hours. Given Sheridan’s reputation as a dynamic and imaginative writer, this audacious feat aligns with his creative prowess. As evidenced by the expansive success of Yellowstone, which evolved into a sprawling franchise under Sheridan’s guidance, it comes as no surprise that he possesses the visionary talent capable of conceiving a hit series within a single day. The birth of Taylor Sheridan Tulsa King stands as a testament to his ability to generate captivating content swiftly and with ingenuity.
Are There Parallels To the Plot In Real Life?
The show’s popularity has meant that a lot of people wonder if The Tulsa King is based on a true life story. The answer isn’t entirely straightforward. While the exact plot isn’t a true life story, there is a comparison to be drawn with the famous Inzerillo crime family of Palermo, who was banished to New York and never set foot on Sicilian soil ever again after Salvatore Riina and the Corleonesi faction of the mafia nearly exterminated the Inzerillo family and their other rivals throughout the ’70s. In Tulsa King, a captivating twist unfolds as the narrative exiles a New York capo to the unfamiliar territory of Oklahoma. Although Dwight’s relocation to Tulsa does not explicitly come with the stipulation that he must never return to New York, the implication is strongly present.
No historical accounts exist of a real-life New York mobster being banished to Tulsa with the intention of expanding mafia influence. Nevertheless, it draws inspiration from the echoes of the Inzerillo family’s exile, creating a parallel in Dwight’s experiences. Within the realm of fiction, Tulsa King incorporates elements that reflect accuracy and realism. By blending authenticity with imaginative storytelling, the series offers viewers a compelling and immersive narrative that balances fictional intrigue with believable elements.