Everything We Know About Tulsa King Season 2

Tulsa King saw Sylvester Stallone take on his first ever lead role in a TV series in 2022, and audiences clearly want more. Created by hard-working Hollywood titan, Taylor Sheridan, Tulsa King season 1 saw Stallone play Dwight Manfredi, a Mafia capo who returns to society after 25 years in prison. However, he doesn’t receive the welcome home that he thought he would get and is exiled by his New York family to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Dwight makes the most of his situation and quickly builds his own crime empire from a bunch of unlikely characters. Before long, he is squaring off against a vicious biker gang, and soon starts to question if his New York family really have his best interests at heart. Tulsa King season 1 ended with a climatic finale and saw Dwight hauled back to prison, leaving the future of the show up in the air. Here’s everything you need to know about Tulsa King Season 2.
Tulsa King Has Been Renewed For Season 2
Sylvester Stallone has put a lot of focus on his family in his later years. So much so that he stated in promotional interviews for Tulsa King that season 2 could only happen if a family arrangement was met. It appears Stallone still has some serious pull in the industry, as his desires were met and Tulsa King season 2 was greenlit a mere three episodes into season 1.
What Tulsa King Season 2 Will Be About
Season 1 of Tulsa King saw Stallone’s Dwight Manfredi enter a relationship with ATF agent, Stacy Beale. After multiple warnings from Stacy to stay out of trouble, Dwight continued to push back against the biker gang who were coming after him. When Stacy lost her job, Dwight gave her a massive sum of money that he had stolen from the biker gang. But this act of kindness backfired, and in the final episode, Dwight was arrested.
However, this doesn’t mean it’s the end of the show. Afterall, this is Stallone’s vehicle and he is the star many viewers came to see. By the end of the season, Dwight had built a solid crew that could easily run things for him while he’s gone. He’s got the money for a top lawyer, and will most likely be released on bail. So, it’s fair to say the series can pick up right where it left off, and potentially see Dwight run things from a prison phone for the first few episodes. No official plot has been released as of yet.
Who Is The Cast For Tulsa King Season 2?
After forming a sharp team and recruiting a soldier from his old New York crew, it’s safe to assume these characters will all return. Apart from the bikers, no major characters died in the first season so the future is looking bright for a full, healthy cast. Co-star Martin Starr sat down with Collider to discuss season 2, saying:
“We don’t even know where we’re going to do it this year, or, this next season. So I’m excited to find out everything. I don’t think they’ve dug into scripts or anything yet. I could be wrong, but you know, the impending writer’s strike certainly would urge anyone to get moving.”
When Can Tulsa King Season 2 Released?
After writer and producer, Terence Winter, exited the show, it left the matter of a release date hard to pinpoint. While the show is moving forward, Sylvester Stallone is already on to other projects that could delay filming. In April 2023, Stallone signed a deal with Amazon Prime to write, produce, direct and star in a number of projects for their original platform. He has signed on to the spy comedy, Never Too Old To Die, and his first ever reality show, The Family Stallone, will hit Paramount Plus on May 17, 2023.
All being well, Tulsa King Season 2 could hit the small screen as early as the beginning of 2024. Season 1 was filmed, edited, and screened in record time, and Paramount will likely want to act as fast as they can while momentum is still moving. Tulsa King season 1 can be streamed in full on Paramount Plus.
