When Is Frozen 3 Coming Out: Release Date and Updates

While Disney is committed to expanding the franchise, Frozen 3 has a challenging legacy to uphold. The animated musical fantasy loosely based on Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale, The Snow Queen, debuted in 2013 to an enthused reception from critics and moviegoers. Frozen grossed $1.280 billion during its theatrical run to become the highest-grossing film of 2013 and the highest-grossing animated film until The Lion King remake came along in 2019.
Frozen’s resounding success inspired a sequel that matched the critical and commercial success of the first film. The second installment premiered to rave reviews in November 2019, grossing over $1.453 billion to secure the second spot among the highest-grossing animated films of all time. Like the original, Frozen 2 was nominated for several coveted awards, including the Oscar and Golden Globe. The massive success of the first two movies fuels the excitement for Frozen 3; here’s all to know about the upcoming installment.
Frozen 3 Has A November 2027 Release Date
Following the remarkable outing of the second Frozen film, Disney announced a third installment in early 2023. During its Q1 earning call on February 8, 2023, Bob Iger disclosed that the company would be leaning into its unrivaled brands. The CEO confirmed that Frozen 3 had been greenlit alongside Zootopia 2 and Toy Story 5. A year later, Iger divulged that the third movie would arrive in 2026. Given that the first two films targeted the Thanksgiving window, the Frozen fandom anticipated a November 2026 release date.
The project encountered several setbacks due to the pandemic and SAG-AFTRA strikes, compelling Disney to shift the release date to 2027. As confirmed during the D23 fan event in August 2024, Frozen 3 is now scheduled for release on Wednesday, November 24, 2027. In an official statement, Disney described Frozen as “one of the most popular cultural franchises of the past decade,” promising “more from Anna, Elsa, and Olaf to keep the franchise warm in the hearts of fans of all ages everywhere when Frozen 3 debuts in 2027.”
What’s The Premise Of The Upcoming Installment?
Frozen 3’s plot is being kept under wraps or hasn’t been fully fleshed out considering the scheduled release date. Moreover, the satisfying ending of the second film leaves little room for deducing the storyline of the third movie. Frozen 2 ended with a reconciliation between Arendelle and Northuldra. With Elsa attending to the Enchanted Forest and Anna ruling Arendelle, both kingdoms are bound to live peacefully.
Be that as it may, the second film left several unresolved mysteries that the upcoming movie might choose to explore. For instance, the first two films never explained why Elsa and Anna are clueless about their family history. It seems King Agnarr and Queen Iduna kept secrets from their daughters for a reason, what could that be? Frozen 3 will likely dwell on this and other unanswered questions from the previous installments. But nothing is certain at the moment, except that the upcoming movie will establish the premise for another sequel.
Frozen 3 Will Lay The Groundwork For A Fourth Film
Disney’s CEO hinted at Frozen 4 during an appearance on Good Morning America in November 2023. “Frozen 3 is in the works and there might be a Frozen 4 in the works too,” he divulged. “Jenn Lee, who created the original Frozen and Frozen 2 is hard at work with her team at Disney animation on not one but actually two stories,” added Iger. Lee co-directed the first two films with Chris Buck; she’s also the Chief Creative Officer of Disney Animation.
She confirmed in an interview with IMDb that a fourth Frozen film is in the pipeline. Lee told the online movie resource that it would take two films to tie up all the loose ends. “For us, whenever we think about “is there more story to tell?” We think about “what questions do we still have?” According to the Disney executive, the lingering questions made the production team realize they should be working on two movies. “It’s gonna take two to tell the story,” stated the American filmmaker.
Who Has Been Cast For Frozen 3?
The full cast of Frozen 3 hasn’t been unveiled, but the top cast of the franchise will return to their roles, including Kristen Bell’s Anna, Idina Menzel’s Elsa, Jonathan Groff’s Kristoff, and Josh Gad’s Olaf. Menzel and Gad have both confirmed they will return to reprise their roles. After Iger divulged that Frozen 3 was being developed in February 2023, the latter announced his return online. “Excited to head back… into the Unknown,” he wrote on X.
Menzel on the other hand hinted at her return in an interview with Billboard. “All I know is, yeah we are gonna make one, and that’s it. So, I’m like cool I will be able to pay my bills,” she said. Meanwhile, Lee told The Wrap she wouldn’t direct the upcoming installment. “Where we’re going with Frozen did not come from me. It came from an incredible person… I’ve been blown away by it and I’m just having a blast with that team,” she said. Check out the complicated evolution and character study of ‘Dune’s Paul Atreides.
