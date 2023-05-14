8 Best Movies & TV Shows About The British Monarchy

The British monarchy offers a rich tapestry of history and intrigue that appeals to a wide range of audiences. Movies and TV shows that delve into this history provide valuable insights into the political, social, and cultural context of various eras as well as ample entertainment. Beyond the obvious realities surrounding the monarchy, the British monarchy is full of fascinating characters throughout history.
Exploring these personalities and their motivations can be compelling and thought-provoking. A glimpse into the opulent lifestyles of the royals, as well as the scandals and controversies that have surrounded them over the years have created some truly amazing pictures. Depending on what fascinates you about the British Monarchy, these movies and TV shows are sure to entertain and enlighten in equal measure.
1. Mary Queen of Scots
Mary Queen of Scots portrays the riveting story of Mary Stuart, who after becoming a widow, returns to Scotland only to embark on a dangerous journey to claim both the Scottish and English thrones. As with many European royal histories, their intertwined bloodlines give both Mary and Queen Elizabeth I a legitimate claim to the English throne. The film was also lauded for its exploration of gender, power, and politics in the 16th century, and how they intersected with Mary and Elizabeth’s relationship. Directed by Josie Rourke, the film stars Saoirse Ronan as Mary Stuart and Margot Robbie as Elizabeth I and features an ensemble cast that includes Jack Lowden, David Tennant, and Guy Pearce.
2. The King’s Speech
The art of communication is a major string in the bow of a royal, hence a speech impediment can be a problem for anyone intending to wield royal power. An Oscar Best Picture winner, The King’s Speech, tells the story of Prince Albert, Duke of York (later King George VI), who struggles with a severe speech impediment that leaves him unable to speak confidently in public. With the help of an unorthodox speech therapist, Lionel Logue, Prince Albert works to overcome his stammer and deliver a crucial radio address to the nation on the eve of World War II. The film features an all-star cast, with Colin Firth in the role of Prince Albert, Helena Bonham Carter as his wife Elizabeth, and Geoffrey Rush as Lionel Logue.
3. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a powerful and engaging drama that offers a fascinating look at one of England’s most iconic monarchs. With its captivating performances, stunning visuals, and dramatic storytelling, the plot focuses on Elizabeth’s ascension to the throne of England and the challenges she faced as a woman in a male-dominated society. Released in 1998, Elizabeth is directed by Shekhar Kapur and stars the iconic Cate Blanchett as Queen Elizabeth I. Blanchett’s performance as Elizabeth was widely praised, with her portrayal of the queen capturing her strength, intelligence, and vulnerability. The film’s supporting cast, which includes Geoffrey Rush as Elizabeth’s advisor, Sir Francis Walsingham, and Joseph Fiennes as Robert Dudley, the queen’s lover, also received a lot of praise.
4. Henry V
Another popular addition to this list of movies and TV shows about the British Monarchy is Henry V. The movie was adapted for the screen and directed by Kenneth Branagh, based on William Shakespeare‘s play of the same name about King Henry V of England. Henry V recounts the short but eventful reign of King Henry V, who played a key role in the Hundred Years’ War, bringing honor to England as a major military power and almost uniting England and France under his rule. Henry V is known for its epic battle scenes, which were filmed on location in the United Kingdom and France. The film casts include Branagh as Henry V, Derek Jacobi as the Chorus, and Emma Thompson as the French Princess Katherine.
5. The Queen
The death of Princess Diana was undoubtedly one of the most significant events in the British Monarchy in the last century. The 2006 biographical drama film directed by Stephen Frears chronicles the events following the death of Princess Diana in 1997 and the reaction of the British royal family to the tragedy. The film portrays the tension between the traditional values of the monarchy and the expectations of modern society, as well as the public’s reaction to the death of a beloved figure. The cast includes Helen Mirren as Queen Elizabeth II alongside James Cromwell and Michael Sheen.
6. Victoria
Victoria is a British television drama series, created by Daisy Goodwin, which premiered in 2016 and aired for three seasons. The series chronicles the early reign of Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom, from her ascension to the throne in 1837 at the age of 18, through her marriage to Prince Albert and the birth of their children. Throughout the series, we see Victoria grapple with the challenges of ruling a nation, managing a turbulent marriage, and navigating complex political and personal relationships. The series stars Jenna Coleman as Queen Victoria and Tom Hughes as Prince Albert.
7. Reign
Reign‘s popularity and intrigue helps its stand out in a list of movies and TV shows about the British Monarchy. Set in the late 16th century, Reign is an engaging and entertaining period drama that offers a fictionalized account of the life of Mary, Queen of Scots, from her arrival in France as a teenager to her eventual return to Scotland and her subsequent downfall. The show’s ensemble cast includes Adelaide Kane as Mary, Queen of Scots, and Megan Follows as Catherine de’ Medici, the queen consort of France. Throughout the series, we see Mary navigate the complex politics and personal relationships of the royal court, as well as her love affairs with several notable figures, including Francis II, King of France, and James Stuart, Earl of Moray. With its gorgeous cinematography and memorable performances, Reign remains a favorite among fans of the genre.
8. The Crown
No list about about movies and TV shows depicting the British Monarchy would be complete without The Crown. A Netflix original series that chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II from her early days as Princess Elizabeth all the way to her reign in the 21st century. The series which premiered in 2016 and has become a cultural phenomenon, is widely praised for its exceptional writing, outstanding performances, and attention to historical detail. At $13 million per episode, The Crown is one of the most expensive period dramas ever made, breezing through significant historical events, during the Queen’s reign, including the Suez Crisis, the assassination of President Kennedy, and the rise of Margaret Thatcher. The Crown has amassed a total of sixty-three Primetime Emmy Award nominations for its first four seasons, winning twenty-one, including Outstanding Drama Series for its fourth season, and seven awards for the cast.
