Home
Movies
Why 50 Shades of Black Fails As A Spoof Film

Why 50 Shades of Black Fails As A Spoof Film

17 seconds ago

Not surprisingly, a parody of the 50 Shades of Grey trilogy was made, and let’s be honest, that franchise is ripe for a spoof. Whether it’s the horrid dialogue, the unbelievable and toxic relationship between Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele, the random storyline of the “stalker” in part two or the insane boss in part three, and the bland vanilla sex, there’s some much to chew on that it should be easy for a film to parody those films, right? Well…50 Shades of Black happened. The film came out in 2020 and it’s a Marlon Wayans special. The writer/actor is no stranger to parody films, with Scary Movie and A Haunted House under his belt.

Scary Movie is far from the greatest parody ever made, but it’s definitely Wayans best. The comedic is able to take a lot of the classic horror movie tropes and turn it into a funny situation. Scary Movie can be hit-or-miss, with the film diving into low-brow humor like dick jokes; however, it serves its purpose by the end of it. A Haunted House mocks the Paranormal Activity franchise and like Scary Movie, it’s very hit-and-Miss, though the bad outweighs the good. A Haunted House really highlights the issues with most Marlon Wayans comedies. First, before I trash his fellow movies, Marlon Wayans is indeed a talented actor. The veteran has displayed his talents in Requiem for a Dream, On the Rocks, and Respect; however, Wayans’ scope when writing comedy is extremely limited and desperate.

The main issue with Wayans brand of comedy is that it tends to be random, low-brow, and easy humor. Granted, there are times where low-brow humor can make someone laugh. However, Wayans brand of humor grows especially tiresome as the years move along. For example, A Haunted House uses a dog being randomly run over as comedy. Or obsessive farting and poop jokes. Let’s not forget the laziest gay stereotypes and sexual assault humor. While these jokes can pull a laugh out of you every now and then, when you continue to the beat audience’s head with this type of humor throughout the entire runtime then it showcases the filmmaker’s lack of knowledge for the material. Instead of playing off the found footage genre, Wayans returned back to his brand of comedy that fails to give any insight on the genre he’s mocking, and it only highlights his problems with his type of style.

This style is pretty much what 50 Shades of Black is. There’s no subtly in the jokes, nor is there any genius behind them. Wayans throws everything at the wall to see what sticks. There’s even an unnecessary Whiplashand Magic Mike gag in there. The best parodies are the ones that can mock film tropes, but still, stand as their own movie. Airplane is a classic example of this. The film takes aim at serious disaster films but is able to stand on its own because of the original story that allows its wacky characters and storylines to shine. 50 Shades of Black is essentially a carbon copy of 50 Shades of Grey. Had the film been actually funny and add some commentary on the core issues of the franchise, then Wayans could’ve got away with this. Instead, 50 Shades of Black plods along under Wayans’ signature brand of humor. The movie never justifies its existence because it doesn’t add anything to the conversation.

Obviously, I didn’t expect some deep or thought-provoking piece that explored the characters of 50 Shades of Grey, but the film feels silly and often mean-spirited because it can. Like I said, every now and then, one of Wayans’ jokes will get a laugh from you. However, that isn’t due to the fact that he has an insightful or clever take on the crap known as 50 Shades of Grey. If you throw everything at the wall, eventually something will stick. As much as I’m bashing the film, some of the actors do give it their all. Unfortunately, they’re hammered by a script that refuses to be anything other than stupid. 50 Shades of Black could’ve taken a swipe about the dating market, namely women choosing to date toxic men or “bad boys” over genuine good guys. Or, this could’ve been a commentary on how money and power can make people overlook certain behaviors. There’s so much content that 50 Shades could’ve touched on that it’s disappointing that it feels like a lazy retread of the movie it’s spoofing. As previously stated, there’s nothing wrong with low-brow humor. Comedy is subjective, so what people find entertaining varies. However, a bad movie is a bad movie. Unfortunately, that’s the category 50 Shades of Black lands itself in.

About The Author

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
More from this Author

I've been a filmmaker for nearly ten years with my recent accolades being a finalist in the 2018 Oaxaca Film Festival and 2019 Emerging Screenplay Finalist. My short film as a writer and director, Minutes After Midnight, was a 2017 official selection and Gold Award Winner in the LA Film Neo Noir Film Festival. Also, I've been a freelance writer for the past five years, writing news editorials for theringreport.com, sportskeeda.com, raindance.co, and gamersdecide.com, which covers movies, television, and professional sports. I love movies and television. Whether it’s timeless classics such as Psycho or The Wire, to modern greats such as Parasite or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I’ve spent countless of hours watching (and writing) any movie or television show that I could find. Writing and entertainment is in my blood and I’m happy that I get a chance to share b


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story Billions Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cobra Kai Dexter Heels Raising Kanan Stranger Things The Mandalorian What If
Fire Lord Ozai Has Found His Live-Action Actor
Remembering The Seahorse From The Masked Singer Season 4
Five Awesome Dr. Rhodes Moments from Chicago Med
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Why 50 Shades of Black Fails As A Spoof Film
The Problems With 365 Days
Why We Think Last Night In Soho Disappointed At The Box Office
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ryan Gaul
Movies That Need a Reboot: Stick It
Fire Lord Ozai Has Found His Live-Action Actor
The 10 Best Black Anime Characters of All-Time
The 10 Best Red Hair Anime Characters of All-Time
The 20 Best Capricorn Anime Characters of All-Time
The 20 Best Scorpio Anime Characters of All-Time
Five Mario Kart Style Games You Can Play On PC
The 10 Best Call Of Duty Games According To Metacritic
10 Handheld Video Game Consoles You Forgot About
Is House Of The Dead The Worst Video Game Movie Ever?