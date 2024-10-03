Who Is Annaliese Nielsen? The Truth About Dave Grohl Cheating Scandal

Dave Grohl’s recent cheating scandal has romantically linked him to Annaliese Nielsen, destroying what’s left of his image as a loving husband and devoted father. The Foo Fighters frontman stunned fans when he announced that he’s been unfaithful to Jordyn Blum — his wife of over two decades — with a love child to show for it. His public admission of infidelity isn’t the first. Back in the 90s, the “Everlong” singer admitted to cheating on his first wife Jennifer Leigh Youngblood, leading to their divorce in 1997.
Confessing his latest infidelity on Instagram, the American musician expressed his commitment to regaining the trust of his family. This might be more challenging than he anticipates, especially in light of the unabating media frenzy over the scandal. He’s faced public scrutiny since he announced his infidelity, with speculations pointing to Annaliese Nielsen as the mother of the baby born outside of his marriage.
Dave Grohl Publicly Confessed To Infidelity In September 2024
The Foo Fighters’ founder started making headlines on September 10, 2024, when he divulged that he’d been unfaithful to his wife and had welcomed a daughter from the extramarital affair. “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage [and] I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her,” he announced online. “I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness,” reads the Instagram post.
To curtail media scrutiny, Dave Grohl’s confession didn’t name the mother of his new child. This has fueled speculations regarding the identity of his infidelity partner, as much as it has exposed Annaliese Nielsen to unsolicited publicity. Several sources have claimed she’s Grohl’s mistress, provoking a sudden public interest in her life. Who’s she?
Annaliese Nielsen Is An American Internet Entrepreneur
The rumored mistress of Dave Grohl is best known as an internet entrepreneur. She’s the founder of now-defunct GodsGirls, a site that earned her the “alt porn goddess” epithet. Before the site ran into legal trouble and subsequently went out of business, it described itself as “an alt/porn erotica site with a lot of really really amazing, 100 percent exclusive pictures that you can’t see anywhere else.”
Nielsen is also the founder of Girls Night In, an exclusive digital group for elite females. She described the platform as an online sorority in a 2016 interview with ABC News. “It’s a club, and it’s a bunch of girls or at least people who don’t identify as male, getting together and doing all kinds of stuff,” Nielsen told the publication.
Grohl Allegedly Had A 15-Year Affair With Nielsen
The musician’s alleged relationship with Annaliese Nielsen dates back to the early years of his marriage to Jordyn Blum. Sources close to the internet entrepreneur claim the duo was quite open with the affair. In the wake of the scandal, Tyler Ammons told The New York Post she walked in on the two cuddling on the couch sometime in 2018. “I obviously knew who he was when I walked in,” said Nielsen’s former roommate. “I felt uncomfortable knowing he has family and children and I left. It was casually a thing the whole time. She would leave and go and see him. She was going to go on tour with them around 2019,” added Ammons.
While other sources have corroborated Ammons’ claims, Nielsen has maintained she’s not the mother of the rock star’s new baby. She also denied romantic involvement with the Foo Fighters founder, describing him as a friend. “That is a person who I had a brief friendship with — who I know through friends of friends,” she said. “I have nothing to say except for that is absolutely false,” added Nielsen. She reiterated her stance to The U.S. Sun, expressing frustration over the continuous association with Dave Grohl. “This is really outrageous… I do not have a child, I don’t know anything about this,” she told the publication.
Are Dave Grohl And Jordyn Blum Getting A Divorce?
Dave Grohl’s family has been quiet about their patriarch’s infidelity. Since the news broke, his wife has remained silent with his oldest daughters deleting their social media accounts. While the musician is committed to making things right with his family, reports claim he’s prepping for the end of his marriage.
Sources close to the Foo Fighters singer divulged to the media that he secured the services of a divorce lawyer before announcing his infidelity. Blum has been spotted without her wedding ring, hinting at an impending separation. The couple wedded in 2003 and are parents to three daughters. Check out 5 things you didn’t know about Lorenzo Lamas‘ sixth wife Kenna Scott.
Follow Us