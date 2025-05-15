James Nelson-Joyce: The British Actor Who Just Exploded in 2025

James Nelson-Joyce has been working as an actor for over a decade now. However, it was in 2025 where he really caught the attention of wider audiences. His leading role in the crime drama This City Is Ours has been widely praised by critics, with whispers of Award nominations coming his way.
While his career thus far has seen him exist within the supporting actor realm, people are now taking notice, with many saying he would make the perfect James Bond. He has shared the screen with the likes of Martin Freeman, Stephen Graham, and Sean Bean, effortlessly standing tall next to these seasoned thespians. As his name continues to ascend, here’s everything we know about the rising star.
The Early Days of James Nelson-Joyce
James Nelson-Joyce was born in 1989 in Bootle, Liverpool, England. Growing up in a working-class environment, he left school without any qualifications and later discovered he was dyslexic. While he could have easily fell into crime, which was prevalent in his home town, he took advice from his high school English teacher who recognised his talent for acting and recommended he pursue the art form. From here, he enrolled into drama classes at The City of Liverpool College.
The Liverpudlian actor’s first role came in 2013 when he starred in an episode of the popular British series Shameless. After this, he starred in one off episodes of TV shows like Casualty, Vera, and Mount Pleasant, often playing delinquents. But things really ramped up when he met Stephen Graham.
When speaking with The Independent, Nelson-Joyce stated that if it wasn’t for his chance meeting with Graham in a London restaurant, he wouldn’t know where he’d be now. Talking about the encounter, he explained how he approached Graham to tell him what a huge fan of his work he was. Graham and his wife then said that they would look out for him on the TV. A few years later, Nelson-Joyce auditioned fo a role in the haunting drama series Little Boy Blue. He wowed everyone in the room, including Graham, who recognised him from their conclave. Nelson-Joyce landed the part and garnered heaps of praise for his role as James Yates, the despicable real-life criminal who played a role in the murder of a young Liverpudlian boy in 2007.
Where You Know the Actor From
Following Little Boy Blue, James Nelson-Joyce began landing bigger roles in a variety of TV shows in England. However, he was beginning to fall into type casting territory as he often played criminals or volatile young men. In 2021, he starred alongside Stephen Merchant in the comedy thriller series The Outlaws, taking on the role of ruthless drug dealer Spider. That same year, he shared the screen with Stephen Graham yet again in the critically acclaimed prison drama Time. By this point, he was beginning to make a name for himself. Yet, he hadn’t quite yet managed to escape the image of a young, wayward, and unhinged man.
In 2023, the rising star got the chance to show off another side to his framework by joining the cast of Guy Richie‘s The Covenant, an acclaimed war drama starring Jake Gyllenhaal. In 2024, another more nuanced role was offered to him in Disney+’s series A Thousand Blows, partnering up with Stephen Graham once again. While he has now become a familiar face on British television, James Nelson-Joyce isn’t so well-known with larger audiences, with only one American production to his name – The Sound of Philadelphia. He has explained in many interviews that he used to believe that his strong Liverpudlian accent held him back, as many casting agents opt for the London accent. However, his first leading role in This City Is Ours was filmed on his own turf, giving him a chance to really be himself.
Breaking Down His Crossover to Leading Man
James Nelson-Joyce’s part in This City Is Ours serves as his first ever leading role. Sharing the limelight with renowned British actor Sean Bean, Nelson-Joyce steals the show as Michael, a long-time member of a Liverpool organized crime unit, who faces a moral quandary when he falls in love with Diana (Hannah Onslow). Torn between wanting to start a new life with his girlfriend, and claiming what is rightfully his, he is thrust into a dangerous situation when one of his crew turns out to be a traitor.
Nelson-Joyce has achieved a wealth of acclaim for his lead role and has started to trend heavy as a result. According to Movie Web, he has now emerged as a frontrunner for the next James Bond in Amazon’s reboot. When speaking on BBC Radio Merseyside, he was asked about the matter, and said: “I mean… double-O Scouse, I’m here for it.” Whether this comes to fruition or not, James Nelson-Joyce is certainly on the up. Following on from This City Is Ours, he has also starred in a 2025 episode of Black Mirror, once again garnering praise for his role. He is next set to take the lead in Ruth Carney‘s drama film, Amazing Grace.
