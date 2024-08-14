Grant Ellis Announced as Next Lead for The Bachelor 2025 After Emotional Exit

Fans were left astounded on Monday night as the latest season of The Bachelor made a surprising announcement. Right after a dramatic episode of The Bachelorette, ABC revealed the new lead for the upcoming season.
Surprise Reveal Catches Fans Off Guard
To the shock of many, Grant Ellis, who was recently sent home on Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette, will be the next Bachelor. Grant, a day trader from Houston, Texas, had made it to the final six before his journey came to an abrupt end.
Grant’s Emotional Exit Left an Impression
On his tearful exit, Grant shared his heartfelt feelings, saying,
I poured everything out and it wasn’t good enough… It just sucks knowing that you feel some way about somebody, and they don’t feel the same about you.
Despite this setback, he remains hopeful about his future, expressing his desire for a family and a meaningful relationship:
I want a family, you know? I want to be happy. I want a wife. I want to be in love. I want that. I did not think that was going to happen tonight.
ABC Hints at an Avid Bachelor
ABC’s public statement highlighted Grant’s qualities that captivated Bachelor Nation:
The adventurous day trader, who captured the hearts of Bachelor Nation with his genuine desire to build a future centered around family on Jenn’s season of The Bachelorette, will be handing out roses when his season premieres next year on ABC.
A Season Worth Watching
Fans are buzzing with excitement to see Grant as the next Bachelor. Social media is abuzz with comments such as, Grant getting eliminated and then Grant being announced as Bachelor giving me whiplash but I’m here for it!!!!!
The enthusiasm continues with posts like, I wasn’t expecting that! He’s going to be great and I love this for him (and us).
A Look Back at Previous Leads
The franchise has seen many faces over the years, from Alex Michel in 2002 to Joey Graziadei in 2024. Each lead has brought their unique charm to the series. Now, it’s time for Grant Ellis to step into this coveted role.
The Next Chapter in Grant’s Journey
This opportunity marks a fresh start for Grant as he embarks on this new journey. With fans eagerly awaiting the new season set to air in 2025, all eyes will be on Grant as he searches for love once more.
