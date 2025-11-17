Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

by

Remember those few weeks during the spring of 2020 when everyone was making banana bread? How about that sourdough phase? Or the whipped dalgona coffee trend? While our sanity was hanging on by a single thread, we all became creative and experimented with new hobbies we would have never tried otherwise (including some that we might not be incredibly proud of).

The BBC recently tweeted a study that claimed the mental health crisis brought on by the pandemic was only “minimal”, however, many Twitter users would beg to differ. People immediately began sharing questionable and hilarious things they did during the pandemic, so we’ve gathered some of the most entertaining responses below. Enjoy this list, and be sure to upvote all of the tweets that make you feel better about having karaoke via Zoom during lockdown! 

This study has gone viral for claiming that the mental health crisis brought on by the pandemic was only “minimal”

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image credits: BBCWorld

So readers were quick to point out that the results of the study should be taken with a grain of salt

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image credits: matbreen

#1

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: carrielarocco

#2

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: millyjolliffe96

#3

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: kitefc2003

#4

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: norajaine

#5

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: TechnicallyRon

#6

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: joshnorthsouth

#7

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: IanFortey

#8

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: SonicJen

#9

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: rachel_tudor_

#10

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: McJesse

#11

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: awc_owan

#12

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: _stephwatts

#13

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: VickswFett

#14

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: Thatkidsummy

#15

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: AnnaGHughes

#16

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: aidantaylor02

#17

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: dgellis0907

#18

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: TomZohar

#19

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: Itsaflamer

#20

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: ohevie

#21

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: zoefromm2013

#22

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: DeweyTheDewey

#23

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: alasnofilter

#24

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: ambernoelle

#25

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: AmyMaeLilly

#26

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: jgriffingraham

#27

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: SaeedDiCaprio

#28

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: graceel0ise

#29

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: cambriancowboy

#30

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: emcroissant

#31

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: KinoFabino

#32

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: quepaso_daniel

#33

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: floralhades

#34

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: leanbeefmami

#35

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: Utsanomiko

#36

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: FerranteJason

#37

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: art_by_akitch

#38

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: SanFilcisco

#39

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: H2KaiO

#40

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: creepygnomes

#41

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: flamencolambada

#42

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: hanarchyxo

#43

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: soupsizedocean

#44

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: ishap91

#45

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: mcroft07

#46

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: JordisTweeting

#47

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: barbarousellen

#48

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: witti_wtf

#49

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: ArielDumas

#50

Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Image source: NickiNixda

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Share A Funny Movie, Book, Or TV Show Plot Hole Or Mistake, And Suggest How It Could Have Been Fixed (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Golden Birthday Cake Smash
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Ringtone? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
the originals
The Originals Review: Family Turns Foe
3 min read
May, 8, 2016
50 Funny Animals Who Got Stuck And Required Human Assistance
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hundreds Of Classic Abandoned Cars Hidden In Swedish Forest
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.