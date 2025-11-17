Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)

Remember those few weeks during the spring of 2020 when everyone was making banana bread? How about that sourdough phase? Or the whipped dalgona coffee trend? While our sanity was hanging on by a single thread, we all became creative and experimented with new hobbies we would have never tried otherwise (including some that we might not be incredibly proud of).
The BBC recently tweeted a study that claimed the mental health crisis brought on by the pandemic was only “minimal”, however, many Twitter users would beg to differ. People immediately began sharing questionable and hilarious things they did during the pandemic, so we’ve gathered some of the most entertaining responses below. Enjoy this list, and be sure to upvote all of the tweets that make you feel better about having karaoke via Zoom during lockdown!
This study has gone viral for claiming that the mental health crisis brought on by the pandemic was only “minimal”
Image credits: BBCWorld
So readers were quick to point out that the results of the study should be taken with a grain of salt
Image credits: matbreen
#1
Image source: carrielarocco
#2
Image source: millyjolliffe96
#3
Image source: kitefc2003
#4
Image source: norajaine
#5
Image source: TechnicallyRon
#6
Image source: joshnorthsouth
#7
Image source: IanFortey
#8
Image source: SonicJen
#9
Image source: rachel_tudor_
#10
Image source: McJesse
#11
Image source: awc_owan
#12
Image source: _stephwatts
#13
Image source: VickswFett
#14
Image source: Thatkidsummy
#15
Image source: AnnaGHughes
#16
Image source: aidantaylor02
#17
Image source: dgellis0907
#18
Image source: TomZohar
#19
Image source: Itsaflamer
#20
Image source: ohevie
#21
Image source: zoefromm2013
#22
Image source: DeweyTheDewey
#23
Image source: alasnofilter
#24
Image source: ambernoelle
#25
Image source: AmyMaeLilly
#26
Image source: jgriffingraham
#27
Image source: SaeedDiCaprio
#28
Image source: graceel0ise
#29
Image source: cambriancowboy
#30
Image source: emcroissant
#31
Image source: KinoFabino
#32
Image source: quepaso_daniel
#33
Image source: floralhades
#34
Image source: leanbeefmami
#35
Image source: Utsanomiko
#36
Image source: FerranteJason
#37
Image source: art_by_akitch
#38
Image source: SanFilcisco
#39
Image source: H2KaiO
#40
Image source: creepygnomes
#41
Image source: flamencolambada
#42
Image source: hanarchyxo
#43
Image source: soupsizedocean
#44
Image source: ishap91
#45
Image source: mcroft07
#46
Image source: JordisTweeting
#47
Image source: barbarousellen
#48
Image source: witti_wtf
#49
Image source: ArielDumas
#50
Image source: NickiNixda
Follow Us