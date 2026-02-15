Sodapoppin: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Sodapoppin: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Sodapoppin

February 15, 1994

Austin, Texas, US

32 Years Old

Aquarius

Who Is Sodapoppin?

Thomas Chance Morris is an American Twitch streamer and YouTuber known for his engaging, often chaotic, live gaming and variety content. He built one of the platform’s largest followings by connecting with viewers through unscripted humor and diverse gameplay.

Morris rose to prominence in the early 2010s with his World of Warcraft streams, captivating audiences with his Feral Druid PvP gameplay. His unique personality and interactive style quickly established a loyal fanbase.

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in Austin, Texas, Thomas Chance Morris developed an early interest in video games, spending hours in World of Warcraft. His parents, though initially hesitant about his streaming path, eventually offered their support.

He attended Stephen F. Austin High School and later enrolled at the University of Texas at San Antonio. However, Morris soon dropped out to fully commit to his burgeoning career in online streaming, a decision that proved pivotal for his future.

Notable Relationships

Currently dating fellow Twitch streamer and VTuber Veibae, Thomas Chance Morris has largely kept his personal relationships out of the public eye.

Morris has no public children and remains in a relationship with Veibae.

Career Highlights

As a pioneering figure in online entertainment, Thomas Chance Morris cemented his status with highly viewed World of Warcraft streams, captivating millions of viewers in the early days of Twitch. He later transitioned into variety streaming, playing numerous games for his expansive audience.

Morris also gained significant recognition for popularizing the social deduction game Among Us, contributing to its massive surge in popularity during 2020. Additionally, he became a co-owner of the prominent gaming organization One True King.

Signature Quote

“I think I’ve actually gotten smarter from streaming.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Someone In Bulgaria Is Putting Googly Eyes On Broken Street Objects, And It’s Even Better Than Fixing Things
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
From Countryside Canvases To City Galleries: My Journey As A Lincolnshire Artist (6 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
The Top Five Moments In The Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One Trailer
3 min read
May, 24, 2023
Ash vs. Evil Dead
Ash vs. Evil Dead Season 1 Episode 3 Review: “Books from Beyond”
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2015
“Show Some Respect”: Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Details “Awful” Date With Melissa Joan Hart
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
This is Us
NBC Unveils New Fall Line-Up: Is Must See Thursdays Back with Will and Grace and This Is Us?
3 min read
May, 15, 2017