Why These are the Most Popular Shows on HGTV Right Now

For over 30 years, HGTV has engaged audiences worldwide with highly entertaining shows. While they are mostly focused on renovating houses, the most popular shows on HGTV are very educative. They offer helpful hints and innovative ideas for tackling problems in your surroundings. As such, viewers flock to the channel for home improvement and real estate shows.
HGTV has aired many shows since the channel’s inception in the early 1990s. During its budding years, audiences were treated to exciting real estate and DIY shows such as The Carol Duvall Show, Room by Room, Gardening by the Yard, and House Hunters. The latter is one of the channel’s most popular and longest-running shows. House Hunters has also spawned several spin-off series, including House Hunters International. Nevertheless, there are more popular shows on HGTV giving it a run for its money.
1. My Lottery Dream Home (2015–present)
Hosted by the channel’s first design star David Bromstad, My Lottery Dream Home is one of the most popular shows on HGTV for obvious reasons. The show follows Bromstad as he guides lottery winners or people who inherited a huge sum of money to secure their dream home. As money is not an issue for these lucky millionaires, making wise choices can be difficult. Thus, Bromstad goes all out to help them select the home that brings them happiness while entertaining guests with his charming personality.
2. Property Brothers (2011–19)
Property Brothers has evolved into a real estate empire, with several spin-offs and other media. Notwithstanding, the original show still appeals to millions of viewers. The Canadian reality television show features twin brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott as they employ teamwork to help families buy neglected houses and transform them into their dream homes. Drew is the real estate expert while Jonathan is a licensed contractor who renovates the houses. The dynamic duo’s compelling personalities and jokes make the show watchworthy.
3. Love It or List It (2008–2023)
Hilary Farr and David Visentin were the most entertaining rivals on this real estate show that comes across as a tug of war. On each episode of Love It or List It, a family shows their house to Farr (top-notch designer) and Visentin (real estate agent) to help them decide whether to keep or list it. While Farr gives the house a new look, Visentin searches for a new property that suits the family’s taste and budget. The battle is settled when the family decides which host to go with.
4. Fixer To Fabulous (2019–present)
Husband and wife duo Dave and Jenny Marrs turned Fixer To Fabulous into one of the most popular shows on HGTV by renovating and selling historic houses. Set in their hometown of Bentonville Arkansas, Fixer To Fabulous endears audiences with the stunning transformation of old homes into amazing structures with the help of the creative couple. The show has spawned an overseas spinoff titled Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano.
5. Flip or Flop (2013–2022)
Flip or Flop is the original show of the titular franchise that has experienced exponential growth since its 2013 debut. The original show was hosted by formerly married couple Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall who hopped into flipping homes in Orange County after the 2008 real estate crash. A few years into the business, they sent an audition tape to HGTV and landed the show Flip or Flop.
6. Married To Real Estate (2022–present)
It’s always fun watching Egypt Sherrod and her husband Mike Jackson on one of the most popular shows on HGTV. They serve ‘couple goals’ with a unique blend of humor and expertise while helping clients secure their dream homes. Viewers are often amazed at how they balance family life, real estate, and a busy professional life.
7. Home Town (2016–present)
Viewers love the charming husband and wife duo of Ben and Erin Napier. Their passion lies in restoring the glory of Laurel, Mississippi’s historic district. Each episode of Home Town starts with a client selecting a house while the couple comes up with a renovation plan. They present the finished work to the client and viewers after renovation. The show garnered positive reviews and has spawned two spin-offs.
8. The Carol Duvall Show (1994–2005)
While it ended years ago, The Carol Duvall Show still makes an impact as one of the most popular shows on HGTV. Hosted by the late Carol Duvall, the show focused on teaching DIY and crafting techniques. Duvall was a legend in craft projects before HGTV was launched in 1994. As such, her show was one of the network’s pioneers and maintained high ratings during its run.
9. Good Bones (2016-2023)
Karen E. Laine and her daughter Mina Starsiak Hawk left their respective jobs as a defense attorney and part-time waitresses to focus on real estate. They began by flipping houses in their free time before landing a show on HGTV. Though it begins with a messy construction site, the mother-daughter duo has been changing Indianapolis one house at a time. They also spice things up with the exhilarating behind-the-scene drama.
10. Celebrity IOU
Property Brothers has grown into a massive franchise and Celebrity IOU is one of its offsprings. Celebrity IOU stormed the HGTV network with a unique approach to home renovations. On the show, twin brothers and real estate gurus Jonathan and Drew Scott host celebrities who wish to surprise their heroes with home renovations. The first season was graced by Hollywood stars such as Brad Pitt and Viola Davis.
