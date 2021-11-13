How Renovations are Paid for on “Love it or List It”

For more than a decade, Love It or List It has been one of the most popular shows on HGTV. Each episode features homeowners who are on the fence about whether they should renovate their current house or move to a new one. Real estate agent David Visentin looks for new properties that meet the homeowners’ specifications while home designer Hilary Farr renovates their current home. With the perfect combination of real estate and home renovations, the series appears to a wide variety of home design lovers. However, if you’re a fan of the show you may be wondering who foots the bill for the renovations. After all, some of the projects are so expensive that it seems unrealistic that the homeowners would be able to cover the cost. However, the answer might actually surprise you. Continue reading to learn more about how renovations on Love It or List It are paid for.
The Network Doesn’t Pay For The Renovations
Since HGTV is such a successful network, many people would probably assume that they cover the cost for renovations on Love It or List It, but that actually isn’t the case at all. According to an article from Cheat Sheet, “The homeowners always pay for the renovation and they are given the opportunity to purchase the furnishings and décor used for the staging. What they don’t purchase is removed from the home.” That said, there has been some evidence to suggest that the price for renovations is discounted for people who appear on the show. The article also noted that even if the homeowner opts not to purchase any of the furniture or decor, the renovation stays intact after filming is done. As a result, anyone who is chosen to appear on the show must have a certain budget they’re able to work with. That said, they also need to have the flexibility to go over the budget if necessary. Although paying for a very expensive renovation can be a lot to take on, it also has its benefits. The renovations we see on the show raise the value of the home which is especially helpful for people who decide to “list it”. However, even those who do decide to stay can still benefit from a home that is now worth more.
Renovations Aren’t The Only Expensive That Comes With Being On The Show
If you thought being responsible for the cost of the renovations was already enough, you might want to hold on to your seat. Apparently, being featured on Love It or List It costs way more than just the renovations. According to the Post Gazzette, the network does “do not cover the cost of the homeowners’ temporary living arrangements while their home is being renovated, except in the case of some unexpected circumstances such as delays due to Covid.” With the financial burden that comes with being on the show, lots of people are probably wondering why anyone would volunteer in the first place. The truth is that there are lots of people who are just excited about being on TV. Also, there are also plenty of homeowners who are excited about getting the chance to work with David and Hilary. At the same time, however, those who are thinking of moving or renovating their home may find that it’s easier to do it without being wrapped up in a TV show.
Things On Love It Or List It Aren’t Exactly What They Seem
While it may be true that homeowners are responsible for paying for their own renovations, there are other things about the show that have been called into question. Like many other shows on HGTV, there has been lots of speculation over whether or the show is real or fake. Some of those who are familiar with the show’s process have openly claimed that the show twists the facts when it comes to homeowners’ decision to stay or leave. According to a Reddit user named xXGARR377Xx, “My aunt and uncle were on “Love It Or List It” they had them record both endings and the network chose which one they thought was best. They are still in the house and they love it, but the show says they listed it.” Additionally, there have been questions about the quality of the renovations done on the show. In 2016, a couple sued the show on the grounds that their renovations were “shoddy”. They also claimed that the contractors did not follow state laws. Despite its shortcomings, the show is now in its 18th season, and Love It or List It is still going strong. That said, you’ll be able to watch with a different frame of reference next time you tune in.