Candace Cameron and Danielle Fishel on Weight Issues in TGIF Shows

The Full House alum Candace Cameron Bure, reflecting on her time growing up in front of the camera, recently shared her experiences with the pressure to maintain a certain appearance onscreen. During the August 12 episode of the ‘Pod Meets World’ podcast, Bure opened up about how her crew applauded a significant weight loss she underwent between seasons as a teenager.
Bure, now 48, recounted,
I had lost, like, 20 pounds from the end of one season to another. I came in losing 20 pounds, but they thought it was so great and they were like, ‘Oh, why don’t we have you on an exercise bike in the opening titles.’ She continued by saying that looking back, she doesn’t see this as entirely negative as she had put in a lot of effort to shed those pounds.
However, Bure also delved into more challenging memories, specifically episodes that directly addressed her weight issues. The fourth season’s ‘Shape Up’ episode sees D.J. Tanner, her character, go on a crash diet to lose weight for a pool party because she didn’t want to feel bad about herself in a swimsuit. She confessed,
It gets magnified when you’re on television… so those ages were a little bit more awkward for me.
Bure mentioned that prior to these weight-centric episodes, writers would ask her and her parents if they were comfortable with it.
I was like, ‘Yeah, sure,’ but when you’re in it and doing it, it feels a little awkward.
Danielle Fishel, known for portraying Topanga Lawrence on Boy Meets World, shared a similar story during the same podcast episode. Fishel revealed she once had her weight written into an episode titled ‘She’s Having My Baby Back Ribs.’
I remember when they called me into the office to tell me they were going to write an episode about it… obviously you guys have gained a little bit of weight…
The actress recalled feeling insecure about this choice by the writers. Though her co-star Will Friedle maintained a positive attitude publicly, which added to Fishel’s insecurities,
I know now he was very insecure and it was really painful and powerful for him…
Fishel starred as Topanga for all seven seasons of Boy Meets World and reprised her role in the Disney Channel spinoff Girl Meets World. Similarly, Bure played D.J. Tanner from 1987 to 1995 on Full House, and again in its Netflix spinoff Fuller House.
