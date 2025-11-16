30 People Share Times They Caught Their Partner Cheating And They Gave The Most Ridiculous Excuse

If there’s something you wouldn’t want for your worst enemy, it’s probably being cheated on. It shatters your life to pieces, revealing that the one you loved and trusted almost unconditionally robbed you of all you did to build that relationship.
When caught red-handed, some cheaters are even willing to pull the most absurd excuses out of their sleeve and serve them as a legit sorry. But we all know that’s not how it works. “What’s the worst excuse for cheating?” someone posed a question on Ask Reddit, making you wonder whether it’s even legal to go this low.
We wrapped up some of the most embarrassing, pathetic, silly and plain evil excuses cheaters used for their deeds.
#1
I know nobody will read this, but I just got out of an 8 month relationship that ruined my life completely. The straw that broke the camels back was her excuse for cheating on me, she admitted to me that she slept with her ex during the time I was visiting my parents in another state. Her excuse for cheating was “I wanted to see if you loved me enough to stay after I did it” , so that’s probably the dumbest f*****g excuse i’ve ever heard for cheating. Thanks for reading.
#2
“I was looking for an excuse to break up”
If you want to break up, why don’t you just… break up?
#3
“I performed a soul retrieval on him, and discovered that he was my soulmate, for thousands of past lives and thousands of lives into the future”
I was told this out of the blue, after a 21 year relationship, 18 years of marriage with two small children.
I’m with another woman now and very happy. I definitely learned about my needs and values through this process, and found someone who fits me quite well.
#4
“I’m an alpha and that’s what we do.”
Yes, that’s a real one.
#5
” He caught me cheating, serves him right for spying on me ” Random girl I overheard talking on her phone
#6
“It was a misunderstanding, her name was same as yours so I got confused”.
#7
“She’s your twin.. does it really count as cheating?”
#8
The lights were off, I couldn’t see
#9
I am happily married now to a wonderful guy, but prior to I was cheated on twice.
Highschool boyfriend’s excuse “I used to be fat and insecure and it felt good knowing another woman besides you wanted me and I didn’t want to disappoint her”
College boyfriend’s excuse “You were too busy taking your mom to chemo treatments every Friday, so I felt ignored”
#10
“I thought y’all were friends.” An actual quote from an ex my immediate response. “HOW THE F**K DOES THAT MAKE IT ANY BETTER?!?” She had absolutely no reply, just sat there with her jaw dropped like she was waiting for another c**k to come flying in the room.
#11
I thought about you the whole time
#12
“I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship” – Ned Fulmer
#13
“You didn’t answer the phone” at 2am after a 16 hour shift. Called back 4 minutes later and it was too late.
I bought a house 2 days prior for us to live in… I’m selling that house for 260k higher than I paid for it 6 years ago. 🤷🏻♂️ All I can do is laugh 😂
#14
Sorry we started the threesome without you….
#15
This one happened to a good friend of mine, I was with him just after this little gem was dropped on him, took him some time to recover.
“I actually wasn’t cheating on you, I was dating (other guy) first, so I was actually cheating on him.”
Madam President of the society of pedantics didn’t see an issue with what she said.
My friend is doing well, he stopped dating for a while to focus on himself and improving his own situation. It’s a little over a year after the breakup with his ex and he’s doing well in life.
To everyone who has had a similar/the same thing happen to them, I’m so sorry. You deserve better, remember you are loved, there are people who genuinely love you in your life. If you have someone in your life that fake loves you, you don’t deserve that, and they don’t deserve you.
#16
‘I thought it was funny you didn’t know’
Yup, that actually happened to me.
#17
“You know how I love my dog? I want to pet it every day. But when I see another dog, I want to pet it too. It doesn’t mean I don’t love my dog”
I just stared at her and said “did you seriously just compare me to your dog?”
Also (same girl) “But it was just part of a pagan ritual! That doesn’t count!”
We actually sat down to discuss what “counts” as cheating after that. She asked if she managed to project her consciousness into a cat – would it be cheating to be with another cat? Because she was always curious what it feels like for cats.
I told her that if she managed to projet her consciousness into a cat she should come to me so I could pet her before she went off to have sex with other cats.
Needless to say, that relationship didn’t last. I thought “what am I doing with this crazy girl, I want to get married and have kids – and that’s never going to happen with her”.
I met my wife a few months later – and we have 2 kids together.
#18
It was my birthday and I *really* wanted to
#19
I’ll never forget my first semester in college I met a girl in psychology 101 that shared with the whole class that her boyfriend cheated on her. She said she was going to forgive him because his reason for cheating was because he had never slept with a black girl before and wanted to know what it was like.
#20
“I just have a flirty personality!”
#21
“Everybody cheats” – used by cheaters to justify their bad behaviour. Actually, most people don’t cheat. A lot more people have experienced cheating, because cheaters by definition get around, which makes them seem more populous than they really are.
Edit: “akshually it’s 50%” – cheaters
#22
Hm I think the first one was “I’m sorry” -this was my first girlfriend from highschool. -6 month relationship
The second girl said “you should understand. I mean look at you then look at me” – this was just before I dropped out of high school and she was the hot popular girl in senior year while I was just some short but skilled basketball player -a year and a half
The third girl cheated on me while I was at my bestfriends funeral several hundred miles away. Her dad (who we lived with) caught her and called me. I never heard what she had to say about it since I blocked her on everything and whatever voice-mail she left were erased immediately. This one hurt the most cause her dad was amazing and was the closest thing to a father I ever had. -2 years
4th girl a couple years after that was probably actually psychotic cause when I caught her cheating never said anything but got dressed and left then she had me jumped a couple days later and laughed as it happened. -1 year
5th girl I found out I was her backup while her main man was working out of state and saw her on the weekends. He did not know about me. I for real thought I found the one with this one I was a couple k from buying a house and engagement ring….and then she saved me a lot of money -3 years
So yeah every girl I’ve ever dated has cheated on me. I quit dating after the last one it was the worst. It’s been about 5 years or so. I’m lonely but I’d rather that than be cheated on again. The last one was the worst pain I’d ever felt and genuinely thought about eating a bullet for a while. But f**k her and every single one of those bitches. They won’t get the satisfaction of breaking me.
#23
My favorite: “the only reason I didn’t cheat on you the last 3 months was because the job I had didn’t give me an opportunity”
Another favorite: ‘well, I gave her a ride home and she didn’t have cash, what else was I supposed to do?”
#24
One that I heard from a former marriage counselor was a woman who claimed her husband was so affectionate, hard-working, and considerate, she developed an inferiority complex and dealt with it by cheating.
#25
My ex looked me square in the eyes and said “I knew it would hurt you, but I didn’t think it would hurt you this much”
#26
I noticed that instead of saving money we were losing about $6k of our savings per month. We had a specific dollar goal to put a downpayment on a house. When I looked into it I found out my ex wife was spending over 6k a month. She got upset and said that she should be allowed to do whatever she wanted to with our money. She had been buying random url names in the hopes one would be the name of an up and coming business that would have to buy it from her. Like a patent troll but with web sites. I had been working my a*s off picking up extra work travel to save money for us, and then took up even more work trips to make up for the losses and get us back on track to buy a home. After that, whenever I returned home she was cold and distant. I tried to be affectionate to her and she told me to hook up with other women while on my work trips because she wasn’t in love with me anymore. She said she loved me like a cousin and hoped we could continue being married but in a non traditional way. Meaning, she could still spend all my money lol.
When I found out she had been cheating she said that she stopped loving me when I criticized her use of our savings and then started traveling more, which gave her time to reconnect with an ex. She had broken up with the ex about 10 years prior when he became a pill popping heroin addict. When they reconnected, he was clean so she left me for him. So the reasons were 1. I shouldn’t have been upset about her using our savings to buy website names instead of a down-payment on a house, 2. If I didn’t get upset at the loss of all that savings, I wouldn’t have picked up more work giving her the time and space to reconnect with her ex, and 3. She always loved him and he was clean now.
#27
This wasn’t cheating but my bf used to like pictures on Instagram of underage girls in bikinis and when I confronted him and asked why, he said “cuz they look happy!”…….it was then that I realized I was dating an idiot.
Edit- “ex boyfriend” sorry yeah I’m definitely not with him anymore😅
#28
Came home early from work to my last EX in bed with another guy…. “ I wasn’t trying to hurt you I didn’t think you would find out”….. I came home early because I spilled a frier on my leg and she ignored my call for a ride because she was busy being f****d…. I’m still mad when I think about it.
#29
“I’d had nothing but bad experiences, and had so many good ones with you, that I needed to know if I was fixed.”
#30
I was going to tell you eventually, but i wanted to make sure that we had a genuine connection.
I was given this line and shortly after went off the deep end for a while. Became a heavy alcoholic. She implied that in order to make sure her and her new bf had a ‘real’ connection she went over to his place several times. With her even taking him back to her place, which is where I found them.
