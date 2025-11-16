50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

by

Purpose and function are just a couple of words that cross our minds when we think about design. After all, professionals put in mountains of effort to create something clever, timeless, visually pleasing, and convenient for the user. So it feels almost like a given that they have good taste too, right? Well, apparently not! And there’s a whole online community dedicated to proving it.

Let us introduce you to the ‘Awful Taste But Great Execution’ (ATBGE) subreddit where a whopping 1.7 million members share overwhelmingly gaudy, tacky, and tasteless examples of product design that are, surprisingly, produced in the best possible way. “Work done so well, you won’t know whether to love it or hate it,” the moderators explain in the description. After diving into their feed, we totally see why.

We at Bored Panda have scoured the community and gathered some of the most painfully hilarious examples to share with you all. So continue scrolling and get ready to applaud the craftsmanship these designers demonstrated while poking fun at their complete lack of sense for aesthetics. Then upvote your favorite entries and let us know what you think of them in the comments!

Psst! After you’re done with this list, be sure to check out earlier parts of this painful-to-watch feature right here, here, and over here.

#1 I Think Thats Cool?

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: Zew5

#2 A Handheld Side-View Mirror

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: major_minus

#3 What’s The Matter Babe, You Haven’t Touched Your Shrekfast

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: DimitriTooProBro

#4 This Garage-Door-Style Kitchen Window

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: agent_max_the_mick

#5 Barbie Foosball Table

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: dittidot

#6 This Actually Took A Lot Of Talent To Sew

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: Uminx

#7 This Crossover Tattoo

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: justcallmefafara

#8 Scorpion Hair

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: rekharose

#9 I Feel Like This Genuinely Belongs Here

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: Pork-Piggler

#10 Genuinely Impressed By The Dedication.

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: KaterWaiter

#11 But Why Though

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: Sky_High8422

#12 Chicken Lamp. It’s Hideous But I Want It

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: NightOwl0920

#13 I Feel Like I Can Smell The Chlorine While Sleeping

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: Ok-Practice-5864

#14 Airbnb Rental In Spain

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: Iccarys

#15 Sharkberries?!

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: ihrie82

#16 The Cup Noodles Phone Charger

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: Impossible-Cup3811

#17 Poo(L) Thermometer

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: splurgeoverthem

#18 Mural In A Fish & Chips Place

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: nthensome

#19 This Was Shared By One Of The Brands On The Cake

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: cos_css

#20 I Mean, Why?

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: arnoldsomen

#21 Heart Cake

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: LowYak3

#22 I’ll Take “Things You’d See In America And No Where Else” For $500

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: covfefe-china-trade

#23 This Is Very Well Done But It Also Makes Me Queasy

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: Ash_Friday_2

#24 This Epoxy “Bad Guy Table”

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: Sniper_Chicken_

#25 Have A Seat

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: kitchenmutineer

#26 Lots Of Storage Room

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: vrphotosguy55

#27 This Bulldozer Shaped Building.

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: marktherobot-youtube

#28 Love Me Some Human Flesh With My Cheese

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: SirLagALot420

#29 When You Ask Your Boyfriend To Buy New Silverware

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: woctaog

#30 This Looks Fun

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: desertmamba

#31 Piranha Plant Cake

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: Highest_five

#32 Denture Funeral Flowers

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: sleepylittlesloth

#33 Chernobyl-Themed Snow Globe

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: MooseBoys

#34 $1.2 Million For A House That Looks Like A Reptile Exhibit

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: gamingman471

#35 Cake, Anyone?

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: BeckyKidus

#36 Mirror Dimension Kitchen

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: meta_hn

#37 This Truck, Check Out The Windshield Wipers!

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: gabriel3374

#38 Apparently, It Can Also Swivel.

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: Legithmus

#39 Diamond Knuckles

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: Xander395

#40 Bird And Human Hands Hybrid

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: fyflate89

#41 This Couch Has Fat Rolls

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: gingerblz

#42 The Headquarters Of Mussolini’s Italian Fascist Party (1934)

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: fyflate89

#43 Louis Vuitton Fire Extinguishers

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: mikeymiggz

#44 Biblically Accurate Fidget Spinner

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: Bitzenstein

#45 This Toilet At A Hotel

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: Locsnadou

#46 Rake And Shovel Table Set

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: Majorpain2006

#47 The Olive Bowl Acts As A Pop Socket!!

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: cheesuscharlie

#48 Last *suffer

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: kotonizna

#49 Bunny Chair

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: SumsOfAnyKey

#50 Nose

50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Image source: desertmamba

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
5 Reasons Why Modern Family Reigns Supreme as TV’s Best Comedy
3 min read
Nov, 27, 2013
Christina Aguilera Accused of Hiding The Truth Behind Her Body In Viral Lingerie Shoot
3 min read
Aug, 20, 2025
The Top Five Floriana Lima TV Roles of Her Career
3 min read
Jun, 14, 2018
I Hoped To Photograph A Miracle, But Instead, I Captured My Hardest Goodbye
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Did Sean Hannity Steal his Legal Strategy from “Breaking Bad?”
3 min read
Apr, 19, 2018
60 Gorgeously Decorated Cookies By Mezesmanna
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.