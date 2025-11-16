50 Weird, Tacky, And Tasteless Examples Of How People With No Taste Executed Their Ideas Perfectly (New Pics)

Purpose and function are just a couple of words that cross our minds when we think about design. After all, professionals put in mountains of effort to create something clever, timeless, visually pleasing, and convenient for the user. So it feels almost like a given that they have good taste too, right? Well, apparently not! And there’s a whole online community dedicated to proving it.
Let us introduce you to the ‘Awful Taste But Great Execution’ (ATBGE) subreddit where a whopping 1.7 million members share overwhelmingly gaudy, tacky, and tasteless examples of product design that are, surprisingly, produced in the best possible way. “Work done so well, you won’t know whether to love it or hate it,” the moderators explain in the description. After diving into their feed, we totally see why.
We at Bored Panda have scoured the community and gathered some of the most painfully hilarious examples to share with you all. So continue scrolling and get ready to applaud the craftsmanship these designers demonstrated while poking fun at their complete lack of sense for aesthetics. Then upvote your favorite entries and let us know what you think of them in the comments!
#1 I Think Thats Cool?
Image source: Zew5
#2 A Handheld Side-View Mirror
Image source: major_minus
#3 What’s The Matter Babe, You Haven’t Touched Your Shrekfast
Image source: DimitriTooProBro
#4 This Garage-Door-Style Kitchen Window
Image source: agent_max_the_mick
#5 Barbie Foosball Table
Image source: dittidot
#6 This Actually Took A Lot Of Talent To Sew
Image source: Uminx
#7 This Crossover Tattoo
Image source: justcallmefafara
#8 Scorpion Hair
Image source: rekharose
#9 I Feel Like This Genuinely Belongs Here
Image source: Pork-Piggler
#10 Genuinely Impressed By The Dedication.
Image source: KaterWaiter
#11 But Why Though
Image source: Sky_High8422
#12 Chicken Lamp. It’s Hideous But I Want It
Image source: NightOwl0920
#13 I Feel Like I Can Smell The Chlorine While Sleeping
Image source: Ok-Practice-5864
#14 Airbnb Rental In Spain
Image source: Iccarys
#15 Sharkberries?!
Image source: ihrie82
#16 The Cup Noodles Phone Charger
Image source: Impossible-Cup3811
#17 Poo(L) Thermometer
Image source: splurgeoverthem
#18 Mural In A Fish & Chips Place
Image source: nthensome
#19 This Was Shared By One Of The Brands On The Cake
Image source: cos_css
#20 I Mean, Why?
Image source: arnoldsomen
#21 Heart Cake
Image source: LowYak3
#22 I’ll Take “Things You’d See In America And No Where Else” For $500
Image source: covfefe-china-trade
#23 This Is Very Well Done But It Also Makes Me Queasy
Image source: Ash_Friday_2
#24 This Epoxy “Bad Guy Table”
Image source: Sniper_Chicken_
#25 Have A Seat
Image source: kitchenmutineer
#26 Lots Of Storage Room
Image source: vrphotosguy55
#27 This Bulldozer Shaped Building.
Image source: marktherobot-youtube
#28 Love Me Some Human Flesh With My Cheese
Image source: SirLagALot420
#29 When You Ask Your Boyfriend To Buy New Silverware
Image source: woctaog
#30 This Looks Fun
Image source: desertmamba
#31 Piranha Plant Cake
Image source: Highest_five
#32 Denture Funeral Flowers
Image source: sleepylittlesloth
#33 Chernobyl-Themed Snow Globe
Image source: MooseBoys
#34 $1.2 Million For A House That Looks Like A Reptile Exhibit
Image source: gamingman471
#35 Cake, Anyone?
Image source: BeckyKidus
#36 Mirror Dimension Kitchen
Image source: meta_hn
#37 This Truck, Check Out The Windshield Wipers!
Image source: gabriel3374
#38 Apparently, It Can Also Swivel.
Image source: Legithmus
#39 Diamond Knuckles
Image source: Xander395
#40 Bird And Human Hands Hybrid
Image source: fyflate89
#41 This Couch Has Fat Rolls
Image source: gingerblz
#42 The Headquarters Of Mussolini’s Italian Fascist Party (1934)
Image source: fyflate89
#43 Louis Vuitton Fire Extinguishers
Image source: mikeymiggz
#44 Biblically Accurate Fidget Spinner
Image source: Bitzenstein
#45 This Toilet At A Hotel
Image source: Locsnadou
#46 Rake And Shovel Table Set
Image source: Majorpain2006
#47 The Olive Bowl Acts As A Pop Socket!!
Image source: cheesuscharlie
#48 Last *suffer
Image source: kotonizna
#49 Bunny Chair
Image source: SumsOfAnyKey
#50 Nose
Image source: desertmamba
