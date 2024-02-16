A sneak peek at David Bromstad’s biography shows he’s a ball of fun. One of those who turn their passion into a lucrative career, Bromstad combined his knack for design with out-of-the-box creativity and love for colors to make a name for himself as an American designer and television personality. He is currently known for his amazing works on different aspects of interior design, combining realism and fantasy to transform worn-out rooms into vibrant spaces to suit his client’s dreams.
HGTV provided the perfect platform for Bromstad to expand his horizon in the design industry. He joined the home renovation network after rendering a career-defining performance on the channel’s first season of HGTV Design Star, a reality television show designed to pick a talented host for a new show on the cable network. Bromstad emerged as the winner and it’s been an awe-inspiring journey for the HGTV host since his first show went live. Keep reading for more revealing details about David Bromstad’s biography and his journey to fame.
David Bromstad’s Biography – How Old Is The HGTV Design Star Winner?
David Bromstad was born on August 17, 1973, in Cokato, Minnesota, in the United States, to Diane Marlys Bromstad (née Krueger) and Richard Harold David Bromstad. He is the youngest of four children born to his parents who raised them in a close-knit family. Of Caucasian origin, Bromstad’s ethnicity comprises Norwegian from his paternal side combined with Swedish and German from his maternal side.
Dean Richard Bromstad, Dynelle Renee Bromstad, and Dyonne Rachael Bromstad are David Bromstad’s siblings who made his childhood memorable. They grew up in Minnesota where Bromstad studied at Wayzata High School. His days at Wayzata piqued his interest in design and inspired his decision to become a Disney animator. Consequently, after high school, he attended Ringling School of Art and Design in Sarasota, Florida where he honed his skills as a designer.
His Early Career Exploits
After graduating from Ringling School of Art and Design, David Bromstad achieved his dream of working for Disney. He became a Disney illustrator but was placed on leave soon after. Besides, Bromstad found the job boring as it wasn’t what he had envisaged. Subsequently, he launched his own company, Bromstad Studio, using his talent and innovative approach to help children build their dream bedrooms.
He Rose To Fame As a Contestant On HGTV Design Star
A friend urged Bromstad to compete in the debut season of HGTV Design Star. The show was designed to pick the most talented designer to host the network’s new show and Bromstad emerged as the winner. He competed against nine talented designers and walked away with the grand prize (a car and an opportunity to host a show on HGTV). This launched Bromstad’s television career and exposed him to bigger audiences.
A Rundown Of David Bromstad’s HGTV Journey
After winning the debut season of Design Star, Bromstad began hosting Color Splash where he showcased his design skills. Bromstad was the host of Color Splash from 2007 to 2012, making guest appearances on HGTV Design Star season 2. He became a mentor on the show in season 6 and began hosting it in season 7. Bromstad has appeared on several other HGTV shows, including Bang for Your Buck, Design at Your Door, HGTV’d, and HGTV Showdown. David Bromstad began hosting My Lottery Dream Home in 2015, further solidifying his recognition as one of the most famous HGTV hosts.
What Is David Bromstad’s Net Worth?
Thanks to his extensive career as a designer and television host, David Bromstad’s net worth is estimated at $2 million. The My Lottery Dream Home host is reportedly paid $70,000 per episode of the home renovation show. Beyond his television career, Bromstad earns big as an interior designer. He is very much talented in his craft and has designed many homes for celebrities.
Is David Bromstad Married?
As of the time of writing this piece, David Bromstad is not married. However, he is openly gay and has been in one known relationship with former police officer Jefferey Glasko. They met on Valentine’s Day in 2004 and dated for a long time, even cohabiting at some point. Sadly, the former couple had a messy split in 2015 and Bromstad has not shared his love life with fans since then.
David Bromstad Has a Tattoo Addiction and He’s Proud of It
David Bromstad’s biography won’t be complete without giving a mention of his iconic tattoos. Bromstad has a plethora of tattoos scattered all over his body and he can’t wait to get more. He uses body art to express his feelings and share the things he loves such as family, gay pride, Disney characters, and colors. Read up on David Bromstad’s tattoos and their meanings here.
