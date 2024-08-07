Fixer to Fabulous Cast: Meet the Stars of HGTV’s Hit Renovation Show

The Fixer to Fabulous cast is one of HGTV’s top husband-wife-hosted shows. From the Napiers to the Gaineses, the Fixer to Fabulous couple-hosts have also become fan favorites. In Fixer to Fabulous, the show follows the couple-fixers as they renovate classic homes in their hometown.
HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous is set in Bentonville, Arkansas. Since its premiere on October 22, 2019, the show has transformed several homes into masterpieces. For five seasons, Fixer to Fabulous has attracted increasing audiences. Here’s everything to know about the Fixer to Fabulous cast and stars.
Dave Marrs
Dave is the patriarch of the Marrs family. He was born on February 26, 1980. In Fixer to Fabulous, Dave is regarded as the muscle of the team. He’s an expert builder, general contractor, handyman, and all-around craftsman. Dave Marrs is a Colorado native whose interest and passion for building began at an early age. His father was also an expert builder in Colorado, providing the backdrop for Dave’s passion. Dave did construction and electrical work alongside his father in High School and college.
However, as much as he enjoyed building and construction, Dave felt he needed to chart his own course. After graduating college in 2002, he worked in corporate America for about two years. Dave worked at Newell Brands’ Rubbermaid. Although he eventually got sick of corporate America, he’s grateful it was a phase of his life that allowed him to meet his wife, Jenny Marrs, who worked in a different department. Although they began dating, Dave’s job made him travel a lot, leaving the young couple grappling with long-distance.
Dave Marrs finally took the bold step of quitting his job in 2004. Looking to return to his true passion for building, his wife advised them to try Arkansas for a while and move if things didn’t work out. For two decades, Dave has called Bentonville, Arkansas, home. After returning to Arkansas, he set up his company, Marrs Developing, a construction company. The opportunity also allowed him to pursue his other passion, farming.
Jenny Marrs
Jenny Marrs, born on January 24, 1979, is a year older than her husband. She is originally from Florida but has since come to call Bentonville, Arkansas, home. She can relatively be considered “the brains” of Fixer to Fabulous, as she creates and picks out home renovation designs while her husband builds them. However, unlike her husband, Jenny Marrs didn’t have a renovation or home design background, but she was super creative.
Jenny Marrs studied and graduated with a degree in advertising and public relations. Before she and her husband began their construction business and became TV personalities, Jenny worked in marketing and sales. It was at the position she met her husband, Dave Marrs. After encouraging Dave to follow his heart and passion, the couple moved back to Arkansas. However, starting a business isn’t as rosy as it is portrayed.
With Dave out of work (corporate America) and the new business still in its infancy, the financial burden fell on Jenny, the only one with a “real job.” In a December 2019 interview with About You magazine, Jenny stated, “Dave started this building business when we moved here, and I started helping him along the way. I was also working in the vendor world. We were broke, and I had a real job. He was just starting, so I was the “sugar mama.” After eight years, I left my job and joined him full-time in 2012.”
The Marrs’ Children
Although they are not part of the main Fixer to Fabulous cast, they are an essential supporting cast. The show incorporates the business and personal lives of the Marrs family. With Dave and Jenny Marrs wanting the show to be more real and relatable, their children also take center stage (alongside their renovations). Dave and Jenny Marrs married on April 2, 2005. Their marriage has been blessed with five children.
However, Dave and Jenny had fertility issues in the first four years of their marriage. They finally agreed to adopt a child and began the process in 2008. The following year, while still in the adoption process, the couple discovered they were pregnant with twins. Dave and Jenny decided to restart the adoption process when their twins, Nathan Marrs and Ben Marrs, were almost 2 years old. Their eldest daughter, Sylvie, was adopted from the Democratic Republic of Congo in August 2013. However, it took over a year before she could be with them because of the shutdown of the Congolese government and several diplomatic issues.
During this period, Dave and Jenny became pregnant with their fourth child, Charlotte, while waiting to bring Sylvie home. Dave and Jenny welcomed their fifth child, Luke Marrs, in September 2019. Besides HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous cast Brian Kleinschmidt and his wife, Mika Kleinschmidt are another amazing HGTV couple.
