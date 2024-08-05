Brian Kleinschmidt: Career and Personal Life of HGTV’s ‘100 Day Dream Home’ Star

Property developer Brian Kleinschmidt is one half of HGTV’s 100 Day Dream Home power couple. Over the years, Kleinschmidt and his wife, Mika Kleinschmidt, have stood out amongst HGTV’s ever-growing home renovation shows. For 5 seasons, the Kleinschmidts have entertained audiences with their designs and ideas.
Brian Kleinschmidt is unarguably one of HGTV’s top-rated developers. Besides his talents, Kleinschmidt packs years of experience. The Kleinschmidts have earned a reputation for renovating/building Tampa homes in just 100 days. As the countdown to the premiere of 100 Day Hotel Challenge begins, here’s everything to know about Brian Kleinschmidt’s career and personal life.
Brian Kleinschmidt Has Always Had A Passion For Construction
Brian Kleinschmidt was born on April 21, 1982. While most kids sought an escape to have fun, Brian Kleinschmidt was always fascinated with building things. Greatly influenced by his father and grandfather, Kleinschmidt will happily join them on projects during weekends. Even while at the University of Central Florida, Kleinschmidt would volunteer at Habitat for Humanity.
Over time, his love for building and construction translated into an interest in renovating homes. So, after graduating from the University of Central Florida, Kleinschmidt ventured into flipping houses. House flipping was quite popular in the 2000s, and Kleinschmidt rode on its success. However, like many investors, the 2008 housing crash left Kleinschmidt with little to no money in the bank.
Brain Kleinschmidt Can Sing!
While there’s no doubt about his amazing talents and skills as a property developer, Brian Kleinschmidt is also musically inclined. Kleinschmidt can sing and does it effortlessly. Kleinschmidt comes from a musical family, with his mother, Ellen Kleinschmidt, being a retired elementary school music teacher. Brian Kleinschmidt also helps create original theme songs for his HGTV 100 Day Dream Home show.
He Has A Towering Height Of 1.93 Meters
Whether on the show or in person, one of Brian Kleinschmidt’s most notable features is his towering height. The property developer stands at 1.93 meters (6 feet, 4 inches). It’s more obvious when he stands close to his wife, Mika Kleinschmidt, who’s about 1.62 meters (5 foot, 4 inches) because he’s over a foot taller. While responding to a question about their show’s behind-the-scenes facts, Brian Kleinschmidt revealed, “One of the funniest things is I’m 6-foot-4, and she’s not quite 5-foot-4, so when they don’t have a box for her to stand on, I have to stand with my legs spread so I’m lower down. I have severe knee problems during all of our interviews because this one’s just short.”
Brian Kleinschmidt First Met His Wife In High School
A few minutes into their 100 Day Dream Home episode, it’s obvious to any new viewer that Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt share a remarkably adorable chemistry. The Kleinschmidts first met when they were in High School during a chorus. Although Brian Kleinschmidt admits it was love at first sight for him, Mika didn’t feel that way at the time. A shy Brian had to ask his friend to help ask Mika to homecoming. Mika turned down the request.
The couple crossed paths over a decade later, having been in relationships with others. However, Mika was more open to a more mature Brian, and the couple began dating in 2011. Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt married on October 10, 2015. Brian Kleinschmidt is also a father of one daughter. Brian and Mika have built and run successful businesses as a team in the last decade since their wedding.
Brian Kleinschmidt First Appeared On Television With His First Wife
HGTV may have made Brian Kleinschmidt a household name among reality and home improvement audiences, but it wasn’t his first time on television. Mika Kleinschmidt is also his second wife. Brian Kleinschmidt was first married to Ericka Dunlap, a former pageant queen and Miss America 2004. Brian Kleinschmidt and Ericka Dunlap were among the 12 competing teams in The Amazing Race season 15. After a hard-fought season, Kleinschmidt and Dunlap finished in third place. The season originally aired on CBS from July 18 to August 7, 2009.
Brian Kleinschmidt Owned A Chain Of Fitness Clubs Before HGTV
After he lost most of his money in the 2008 housing crash, Brian Kleinschmidt stepped away from house flipping to try his hands at other things. Living in Tampa, Florida, Kleinschmidt acknowledged a growing interest in fitness in the city. After recovering from the financial losses of 2008, Kleinschmidt invested in fitness clubs. At the height of the business, Brian Kleinschmidt owned a chain of fitness clubs. Around this period of his life, he reconnected with his wife, Mika Kleinschmidt, who’s also a fitness enthusiast.
Brian Kleinschmidt Co-Owns Dirt 2 Design
When the HGTV cameras aren’t rolling, Brian Kleinschmidt and his wife, Mika Kleinschmidt, have a busy work schedule. The couple founded their home improvement business, which has helped transform many homes in the Tampa area. Like on HGTV, Brian is the project manager, while Mika is the realtor. If you enjoyed reading about Brian Kleinschmidt, also get to know his wife, Mika Kleinschmidt.
