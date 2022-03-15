Meet the Cast of All American: Homecoming

Spin-off series can have a tough time living up to the original, but The CW’s All American: Homecoming is hoping to have an identity of its own. The series follows Simone Hicks, a supporting character in All American, as she ventures off to college at the fictional Bringston University where she hopes to continue her tennis career. Although adjusting to college life isn’t easy, Simone is determined to be successful. Outside of Simone, almost all of the other characters in All American: Homecoming are new to the franchise. This means that viewers have gotten introduced to a whole new group of actors, and each of them is already proving that they deserved to be labeled as stars. Keep reading to learn more about the cast of All American: Homecoming.
Geffri Maya as Simone Hicks
Geffri Maya is a California native who has been acting professionally since 2006. She got her first major opportunity in 2007 when she was cast as Maya Davis in the Grey’s Anatomy spin-off Private Practice. However, despite getting her start as a child, Geffri was still able to lead a relatively ‘normal’ life. She attended Clark Atlanta University where she studied mass communications and media studies. However, she always knew that acting was her calling. At this point in her career, she is best-known for playing Simone Hicks in All American. She is hoping that she can keep the momentum going with Homecoming. While having a show that centers around her character is an exciting moment, Geffri isn’t getting too caught up in that. According to Huff Post, Geffri said, “It’s way more than ‘I got a show about me.’ It’s more than that, because it’s not about me. It’s for the generations to come. … How are you able to represent people that come from where you come from? I truly just wholeheartedly believe it’s not about where you come from, but it’s about what’s in you and how you go about fulfilling that purpose. Purpose is everything. Passion is everything, and that will carry you.” Outside of acting, Geffri has chosen to stay pretty private about her personal life.
Peyton Alex Smith as Damon Sims
Peyton Alex Smith may not have very many acting credits on his resume, but the credits he does have are quite impressive. After making his on-screen debut in 2006 in an episode of Barney & Friends, it would be more than a decade before Peyton got his big break. His first significant role came in 2017 when he was cast in a short-lived TV show called Cedric Hobbs. Since then, Peyton has been a regular on our screens thanks to roles in Legacies. Having a main role in a show like All American: Homecoming could help elevate Peyton’s career to the next level. Like Geffri, Peyton is also a private person and little is known about his life outside of acting.
Kelly Jenrette as Amara Patterson
Kelly Jenrette is an Emmy nominated actress whose career has spanned the course of more than 15 years. Throughout her career, she has proven time and time again that she can play all kinds of characters across multiple genres. Some of her acting credits include Limetown, Grandfathered, and Manhunt. In addition to her work as an actress, Kelly has also developed an interest in being on the other side of the camera as a writer and producer. She has already worked on a few projects and it seems likely that we will see her take on more in the future. When Kelly isn’t working, she enjoys doing things like spending time with her family.
Cory Hardrict as Marcus Turner
Cory Hardict is a Chicago native who has been in the entertainment industry for more than 25 years. Although he hasn’t always gotten as much credit as he deserves, Cory’s career has built a solid resume and he has gotten to work with some of the biggest names in entertainment along the way. From the big screen to the small screen, Cory has shown that he is more than capable of putting on great performances regardless of what his role is. All American: Homecoming is his first major TV role in a few years and so far he has made it clear that he is the perfect person for the job. On a personal note, Cory has been happily married to Tia Mowry since the spring of 2008. The couple has two children together. When he isn’t busy with work, you can usually find Cory enjoying time with his family.
Sylvester Powell as Jessie Raymond, Jr
Sylvester Powell is originally from the Chicago area. During an interview with Voyage LA he shared that he got into acting when his mom signed him up for a class when he was about 8 years old. He added, “It was short-lived because the little girl I liked left the class after the first month lol so I told my mom I wanted out too. ” However, like most people who have been bitten by the acting bug, Sylvester eventually realized that he couldn’t resist the call to perform. After a few years of uncertainty, he decided to move to Los Angeles when he was 21, and he’s been doing his thing ever since. While Sylvester may not have as much on-screen experience as some of his castmates, but viewers would never be able to tell. With his poise, professionalism, and commanding presence, Sylvester is already showing that he can keep up with anyone.
Camille Hyde as Thea Mays
Born and raised in the Washington D.C. area, Camille Hyde fell in love with acting when she was four years old. Not only did she love acting, but it quickly became apparent that she was very good at it as well. She made her first on-screen appearance in 2012 and she got her big break just a few years later when she was cast as the pink ranger in Power Rangers Dino Charge. Since then, Camille has continued to work consistently. Although most of her work has been in the TV industry, she has also appeared in a few movies. In her role as Thea Mays in All American: Homecoming, Camille plays the captain of Bringston’s women’s tennis team and Simone’s rival. As the show goes on, however, I think we will get to see that Thea is a much more layered character than we initially thought. This will give Camille a chance to show some of her range as an actress.
Mitchell Edwards as Cam Watkins
In addition to Geffri Maya, Mitchell Edwards is the only cast member from All American who will also play a significant role in the spin-off. In fact, Edward’s role in Homecoming is much bigger than it was in the original series. Homecoming is Mitchell’s biggest opportunity to date, and he has certainly risen to the occasion. The show has given him the opportunity to really show what he can do and his fans are enjoying seeing him get more screen time. Although acting his first love, Mitchell is also a talented musician. He likes to write music and sing, but it doesn’t appear that he has released any original music at the moment.
Rhoyle Ivy King as Nathaniel Hardin
Rhoyle Ivy King only has a handful of acting credits, but they are quickly proving that they deserve many more opportunities to show off their skills. Rhoyle’s character, Nathaniel, is the first nonbinary Black character in the network’s history, and they couldn’t be any more honored. According to The Wrap, Rhoyle said, “I genuinely cannot express how much It means to me to be the first Black nonbinary character on this network. To play a character that I needed to see growing up is healing in ways I can’t begin to articulate. I’m so grateful to Nkechi Okoro Carroll for creating her with so much love, and to my incredible cast mates for being the beautiful humans they are.” Unfortunately, sine Rhoyle is relatively new to the entertainment industry, there isn’t a lot of information out there about them. Hopefully, however, that won’t be the case for much longer.
Netta Walker as Keisha McCalla
Netta Walker is a Florida native who has only been acting professionally since 2019. Despite that, though, she has been working hard to make a name for herself. Being cast in All American: Homecoming is her biggest opportunity to date, and she is certainly making the most of it. In her role as Keisha McCalla, she plays a resident assistant (RA) at Bringston, and she is also good friends with Simone and Nathaniel. There’s no doubt that being on this show could help take Netta’s career to the next level.
Tamberla Perry as Keena Sims
Tamberla Perry only has a recurring role in All American: Homecoming, but she leaves a lasting impression in every scene she’s a part of. In her role as Keena Sims, Tamberla plays Damon’s overbearing and controlling mother. Prior to Homecoming, Tamberla has been in the industry for more than a decade. Prior to Homecoming, she appeared in popular shows such as The Good Fight and Bosch.