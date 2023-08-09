Everything we know about Loki Season 2

More than a decade after the Marvel Cinematic Universe came to be, the franchise branched into TV shows. By 2021, they had begun to release media that makes up the fourth phase of the franchise. One of the shows that defined that phase was Loki, and now it is returning for a second season.
The first season of Loki ended with a twist and a very good cliffhanger. We met The One Who Remains, played by Jonathan Majors, who has come to be known as the Multiversal traveller, Kang. His murder spurred a lot of questions about the future of the show’s characters and the Time Variance Authority (TVA). With the recent release of the trailer for the show’s second season, we are close to getting answers.
What Will the New Season Be About?
With the death of The One Who Remains, the position he played as the person who controlled the multiverse and kept the timeline intact is now empty. This can lead to a range of catastrophic events, including the arrival of a Kang variant who shares the same sentiments as Kang the Conqueror from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. However, the new trailer has offered some interesting insights into what viewers might expect.
The one big thing that the trailer introduces is the concept of Timeslipping. But from the trailer, it is clear that the experts on Time Slipping in the show, know nothing about how to fix it. From all indications, we will journey with them as they try to figure out Time Slipping and learn how to stop or control it. As this happens the expectation is that Loki and Mobius will also learn to navigate the Kang-controlled version of the TVA that Loki-Variant, Slyvie kicked them into at the end of season one.
In this new season, Loki will go on many time-travel trips where he will visit the past and the future. There will be a hunt for a variant of The One Who Remains and attempts to fix the mess that Sylvie made in the first season. The end of season one came with a lot of conflict, and the hope is that some of these get resolved in the coming season. Above all if the show sticks to the MCU style of an epic showdown that fans know and love, then there would be a great battle that will either lay the groundwork for a new season or end Loki’s story.
Does Jonathan Majors Make an Appearance in Loki Season 2?
Majors, who was set to be the face of post-infinity war MCU, is currently embroiled in court cases and allegations of abuse. The news of his arrest was met with shock and worry, especially about the actor’s return to certain MCU projects e had started working on. The trailer reveals that he still plays a key part in the overall story.
Other actors who would be returning for the show’s season are, Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia DiMartino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku and Eugene Cordero. The trailer introduces a new actor, the Oscar-award-winning Ke Huy Quan. Quan is no stranger to multiversal stories and his recent success in acting is based on his work on one of the most relevant and entertaining films in the Multiverse trope.
When Is Loki Season 2’s Release Date?
The trailer for Loki Season 2 came with an official announcement for when the show will be released. On the 6th of October, the series will be available on Disney+. The season is expected to have six episodes, each episode will be released every Friday from the 6th up until the 10th of November. With the immense popularity and critical acclaim of the first season, it’s no surprise that that is one of the most anticipated shows from the MCU.
There are numerous theories about the nature of the new season. These theories are accompanied by questions about the Lokis and the possibility of the introduction of other MCU characters like Scarlet Witch and maybe Doctor Strange. The show’s writer, Michael Waldron had spoken about the work that went into the show’s writing and for him, the biggest thing is to make sure that while the story might have weird elements and outdo what had been previously achieved it is important that the characters still drive it.