Hey Pandas, Share How You Messed With The School Computers (Closed)

Share how you messed with the school computers.
#1
It wasnt in school but in work. I popped of the N and M buttons on a colleagues keyboard and swapped them around. It was comical to watch!
#2
I somehow opened CMD, broke windows and installed linux.
#3
I didn’t really mess with them, but I did mess with Facebook accounts that someone logged into and left on the public PCs.
#4
Not me, but I had a classmate who opened 100 tabs on safari and never refreshed his iPad and it crashed and it never worked again.
#5
During a computer lesson at school, I was so bored actually managed to find the bottom right corner of Excel (it’s XFD1048576). Then I hit the print button. Watching the people in the room going crazy was really interesting!
#6
um not me but my sister she took down all of the boundaries and barriers
#7
During a test we all had the cardboard blinds up and were on laptops. I switched mouse cords with the person across from me and they called the teacher over because their mouse wasn’t working. He figured out pretty quick that the cords were switched and called the kid a bonehead. I didn’t even get in trouble and if anyone asks me it was totally my friend who switched the cords.
