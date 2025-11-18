Hey Pandas, What Has Made You Sad Lately? (Closed)

by

No judging. Just a bit of a confession and sympathy.

#1

Trying to figure out who’ll care for our child with special needs when we can’t anymore.

#2

A couple of things

You may already know because I have been talking about it a lot but my favourite YouTuber fxiryluna just quit and I cried for an hour straight

And me and my mum have been going through some issues lately
I completely believe it is my fault and I am trying to be better

#3

Sister’s friend saying she only likes me because I don’t have many autism traits. (IM MASKING)

#4

Sunday my anxiety to go back to school kicked in when I woke up making my brain think of extremes to take to avoid going back (stuff like sh or server side and I promise I won’t do that I know it’s not good and I’ve never tried or planned anything) It was very impulsive but scared me and made me a bit sad.

Then…
Monday I was super scared for my bf because he was saying how he wanted to kill himself and when I asked him to try and promise me he wouldn’t he couldn’t even do that. I was able to contact his parents and they had a good talk. Bf was able to take Tuesday off of school and he said he had a good day so things are looking up.

#5

Bitches at work making fun of me for being emo.

#6

I’m sad for no reason, it’s actually multiple reasons but I know that this too will pass

#7

The amount of junkies in public

#8

Bitches at work making fun of me for being emo

#9

I finished reading Of Mice and Men like 2 months ago and I still get sad when I think about the ending 💀

