Rich BF With Doctor Parents Asks Barista GF For $16K From Her Hard-Earned Savings To Fix His Car

Ah, love and money—the perfect mix for a hot mess. One minute you’re wrapped up in a cozy moment with your partner, and the next you’re eyeing their bank account. Let’s face it, when it comes to relationships, nothing stirs the pot quite like money. From splitting that $12 avocado toast to deciding who’s footing the bill for the next vacation, disagreements about finances can definitely mess up a relationship.
Nothing says “I love you” quite like asking your partner to hand over $16k from their life savings to pay for a busted Corvette engine. Just ask our Redditor.
More info: Reddit
When you mix finances and love, money can either be the cherry on top or the banana peel that sends you flying
Image credits: azerbaijan_stockers / Freepik (not the actual photo)
One woman found herself in a sticky situation when her well-off boyfriend asked her for a $16k loan to fix his sports car
Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The boyfriend owns 2 cars, comes from a very wealthy family, earns more than the woman does as a barista and receives $4k from the military
Image credits: DistinctTwo9005
“It was very inappropriate of him to even ask”: the woman has worked hard for 6 years and saved up $41,000 but won’t loan her boyfriend $16k to fix his second car
The poster of this story (we’ll just call her Anna) is a 21-year-old barista pulling in just over $16 an hour. Our girl here is no financial slouch. She’s been hustling since she was 14, saving up a neat $41,000. Not too shabby for someone in the coffee business. But her boyfriend, “Liam,” decided that instead of using his own resources, he’d tap into Anna’s well-earned cash stash to fix his car. That’s an eye-rolling moment right there.
And to make matters juicier, Liam isn’t exactly broke. The guy’s pulling in $26 an hour, plus $4k from the military, and oh, did we mention he drives a brand-new SUV? Yeah, that shiny beast could probably tow his dead Corvette around town just for fun.
Plus, his parents are both doctors and they own a multimillion-dollar lake house. Anna, on the other hand, grew up in a rundown trailer and has worked hard to save every penny. So, you can see why she’s not exactly thrilled about handing over a small fortune to fix someone else’s toy. After all, if he’s living like a Kardashian, why does he need his girlfriend’s latte money to fix his toy?
Let’s just pause here for a second. Can we talk about the fact that they’ve been dating for only seven months? That’s the stage where you’re still figuring out if they like pineapple on their pizza, not loaning them enough cash to buy a small island. Dude’s asking for a sum that could practically pay for a wedding, and they’re not even close to the altar. Bold move, buddy!
Lending money to a partner is not always a good idea. It can turn out just fine, or you might end up losing everything – money and relationship. Financial advisors agree that if you’re mixing love and money, you need to keep things crystal clear. That means setting boundaries, having honest talks, and being on the same page about finances.
Before you crack open your savings for your sweetheart, ask yourself: if things go downhill, will this loan leave you feeling bitter? It’s okay to say “no” when it comes to handing over big bucks—because, honestly, love doesn’t come with a receipt, and neither should your hard-earned savings, especially when we’re talking tuition-level amounts of cash.
Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Reddit was on fire with this one. Most users couldn’t believe this guy had the nerve to ask for such a massive loan, especially when he’s not exactly scraping by. It’s a fair point, though. Why is Liam asking Anna to fix his car when he’s clearly got the resources to handle it himself? This isn’t some reality show where the winner drives away in a fixed-up Corvette, right?
If this money spat has been dragging on for two days, it’s time to bust out the red flags and wave them like you’re at a parade. Research shows that money drama ranks in top 10 reasons couples split. And this whole “Can I borrow $16k for my busted sports car?” situation is like a textbook example of mismatched financial habits turning into a full-blown relationship disagreement.
Look, the foundation of any healthy relationship is built on mutual respect and understanding—and that goes double for money talk. If your partner is pushing you to make sketchy financial moves that leave you feeling more uncomfortable than a bad date, it’s not just about the cash. It could be a flashing neon sign of deeper problems in the relationship.
What are your thoughts on this story? Do you think our Redditor is a jerk for not giving her boyfriend a big part of her savings to pay for his car repairs? Let us know in the comments.
Netizens urge the woman to not give the boyfriend any money as he should be able to pay for it himself and he’s probably not telling her the entire story
Image credits: aopsan / Freepik (not the actual photo)
