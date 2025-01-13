5 Iconic Fantasy Projects of Sean Bean’s Career

Although he has worked on relatively fewer projects in recent times, Sean Bean has worked extensively in film and television. In addition to these credits, Bean has also raked in credits as a voice actor in several video games. He made his professional debut in 1983 after graduating from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), and he began his career in theater.
Sean Bean is an English actor born in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England, on April 17, 1959. Besides being known for his distinctive Yorkshire accent, Bean has earned a reputation for having his characters die on-screen. Interestingly, Bean has starred in several noteworthy projects in the fantasy genre. Here are Sean Bean’s most iconic fantasy projects of his career.
5. Knights of the Zodiac
The 2023 fantasy action film Knights of the Zodiac became the first live-action adaptation of Masami Kurumada’s Manga series Saint Seiya. Although it had already been adapted into four animated feature-length Japanese films, it was Hollywood’s first adaptation. Sean Bean joined the cast in a supporting role, playing Alman Kiddo, a character based on the Manga’s Mitsumasa Kido.
Bean’s Kiddo was the foster grandfather of Sienna (Madison Iseman), the human reincarnation of the goddess Athena. After being pursued by Vander Guraad (Famke Janssen) and her warriors, Kiddo takes Seiya (Mackenyu) and Sienna to his hideout/mansion. Sean Bean’s Alman Kiddo character is killed after dying from the resulting explosion of his mansion, which he triggered to self-destruct. Despite the popularity of the Manga series among anime audiences, Knights of the Zodiac was a critical and commercial flop.
4. Mirror Mirror
Sean Bean was also a part of the 2012 Mirror Mirror cast, albeit in a relatively minor role. With the film based on one of the greatest fantasy stories ever told, Mirror Mirror joins the list as one of Sean Bean’s iconic fantasy projects. While the 2012 Mirror Mirror centers around Snow White (portrayed by Lily Collins), her wicked stepmother, the Evil Queen (Julia Roberts), and dwarves, the film takes a comedic spin on the story.
Bean played the King, Snow White’s father. Although Sean Bean makes an appearance at the beginning of the film, his character is presumed dead after going after a great evil that attacked his kingdom. However, his character is later revealed to be alive, having been transformed into a beast by the evil Queen’s magic. Another Snow White live-action movie is scheduled to premiere in 2025.
3. Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
Although not one of the film’s protagonists, Sean Bean portrayed Zeus, the King of the twelve gods of Mount Olympus, in Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief. Bean’s Zeus is central to the film’s plot as he accuses Poseidon’s (portrayed by Kevin McKidd) son, Percy Jackson (Logan Lerman), of stealing his lightning bolt. This leads to a quest to find the bolt to prevent a war among the gods.
Brandon T. Jackson, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Abel, Steve Coogan, Rosario Dawson, Uma Thurman, Pierce Brosnan, and Ray Winstone (in an uncredited role) also joined the film’s ensemble cast. Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief was the first installment in the Percy Jackson film series. Although reviews were average, The Lightning Thief was a commercial success, grossing $226.4 million at the Box Office against a production budget of $95 million.
2. Game of Thrones
Unarguably his greatest project on television, Sean Bean, was one of the main characters in Game of Thrones season 1. Bean portrayed Eddard “Ned” Stark, the head of House Stark, Warden of the North, and Lord of Winterfell. Bean’s Ned character was central to the show’s first season. The character was known and acknowledged for his honor, loyalty, and sense of justice.
Ned’s involvement in uncovering the secrets surrounding the legitimacy of the heir to the Iron Throne sets off a chain of events that drives much of Game of Thrones’ conflict. Despite being a key character, Ned Stark’s shocking execution was pivotal in establishing the show’s reputation for subverting traditional storytelling norms. Game of Thrones became one of the greatest television series of all time.
1. The Lord of the Rings
Sean Bean’s greatest fantasy film is Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Although Bean’s character, Boromir, appears mainly in the first two installments, Boromir is remembered as one of the book and film series’ heroes. Boromir is a valiant warrior from Gondor and a member of the Fellowship of the Ring who struggles with the lure of the One Ring. Although many seek it for power and glory, Boromir wants the One Ring to defend his kingdom against Sauron.
In The Lord of the Rings, Boromir’s arc is pivotal, as he succumbs briefly to the Ring’s corruption but redeems himself through a heroic sacrifice to protect Merry (Dominic Monaghan) and Pippin (Billy Boyd) during a Uruk-hai attack. Boromir is the first child and son of Denethor II (John Noble), the late Lady Finduilas of Dol Amroth, and Faramir’s (David Wenham) older brother. The Lord of the Rings trilogy remains Sean Bean’s highest-grossing film. If you enjoyed reading about Sean Bean’s fantasy projects, check out these fantasy shows if you’re truly a fan of the genre.
