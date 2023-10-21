5 Fantasy Shows to Watch if You Liked The Wheel of Time

Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time is a fantasy series based on the book of the same name by American Authors Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson, co-authoring the last three novels. While the book’s fans have some problems with the changes made in the TV adaptation, plenty in this fantasy series still excites fans. The Prime Video series follows five young teenagers brought together by fate who are the key to stopping the world’s destruction—the second time.
With ancient prophecies, magical creatures from the dark, and an elite group of women tasked to keep the world from breaking, this series has everything to keep fiction lovers hooked in their seats. Time is running out to save the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy the world, and after the events of season 2, the epic journey has just begun. For fans who are all caught up with Wheel of Time Season 2, worry not because the third season has already been confirmed. To keep fantasy fans busy until the next season airs, here are a couple of fantasy shows to watch!
1. Shadow and Bone
Netflix’s Shadow and Bone is based on one of the most popular YA novels by Israeli-American author Leigh Bardugo. The 2021 series follows a young orphan girl who discovers that she has the power to summon and control light. According to prophecy, this power is the only thing that can tear down the shadow fold, separating the nation of Ravka in two. With the tough choice of trying to keep the darkness away from her light, this epic adventure of good versus evil is entertaining and has everything The Wheel of Time fans are looking for— from romance to drama and love triangles. There are currently two seasons of Shadow and Bone available on Netflix, with no word yet whether Netflix will renew the show for the third season.
2. Stranger Things
Another Netflix show to watch is Stranger Things. Though majorly science-fiction, the show borrows many themes from the fantasy game Dungeons & Dragons. Stranger Things is a thrilling story about a group of friends trying to save the world from being swallowed by an upside-down world. These young tweens are dealing with adolescents but still need to fight supernatural monsters that can tear them into pieces and shady institutions that have been experimenting on children for decades. With dark twists and turns, fans will fall in love with this young group’s efforts to save their small town in Indiana. The 80’s aesthetic also helps give this series an out-of-this-world vibe with classic music to set the mood.
3. Charmed
Nothing is more magical than a trio of witches fighting against evil demons and monsters than in the series Charmed. Following Phoebe, Piper, and Prue as they reunite after the death of their grandmother, they soon discover they have magical powers and need to use them for good. Over eight seasons, viewers are taken through the emotional and dramatic adventures of these women’s lives as they deal with loss, lost siblings, love, and the weight of the world on their shoulders. Like the magical world of The Wheel of Time, Charmed has everything from fairies to demons, gods, and time travel that will have fans sated by the end of the series. This is an iconic series that even the 2018 reboot failed to match the original series’ charm.
4. The Witcher
Starring Henry Cavill as The Witcher, Netflix’s fantasy series, The Witcher, follows a mutated monster hunter as he journeys the world looking for his young ward to keep her safe and away from the supernatural creatures plaguing their land. This series is based on video games based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels about Geralt of Rivia as he tries his best to protect Ciri of Cintra, a crown princess and the most powerful magical person on earth. To know more about the lore behind the series, Netflix released Witcher: Blood Origins as a prequel to the successful show. For the fourth season, however, Liam Hemsworth will replace Cavill as The Witcher.
5. His Dark Materials
Another fantasy series based in a fictional world is His Dark Materials. Following a young orphan, Lyra, living in Oxford College as she tries to find her missing friend, she discovers more secrets about the world’s creation than she bargained for. This journey takes her across the globe with her animal companion and even to the afterlife to save him. The series is based on the trilogy of novels by Phillip Pullman. Lyra’s journey is bigger than her and what she wants. Although she has to choose between love and saving the world, this coming-of-age story has all the mystery, adventure, and magical wonder that fans have come to love from The Wheel of Time.