8 TV Shows To Watch After Shadow and Bone

Netflix’s Shadow and Bone is currently one of the most watched shows on the platform. Considering how captivating and thrilling this magical drama is, this isn’t surprising for fans. The series is based on the young adult fantasy novels of the same name by Leigh Bardugo. The Shadow and Bone trilogy is set in the fantasy universe and takes place in Ravka, a world full of magic. Thanks to the charming cast led by Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes, and Archie Renaux.
Already binge-watched Shadow and Bone? The good news is that there are several shows that deliver the same thrill and captivating storylines. Some of these have flown under the radar and are hidden gems worthy of attention. Here’s a list of eight TV shows like Shadow and Bone, for your all your TV binging.
1. A Discovery of Witches
Vampires and Witches have always worked together, and for fans of this pairing in books and other TV show, the Sky Original show A Discovery of Witches takes it to a whole different level. Based on the “All Souls Trilogy” by Deborah Harkness, this series follows a historian, Dr. Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer), who finds a bewitched manuscript when she goes to study in the library. It contains secrets about vampires and her race of witches that could prevent them from going extinct. Diana tries to make sense of it with the help of an ancient Vampire, Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode), and unknowingly falls in love. From time traveling to science and trying to keep the world of magic from destroying itself, this thrilling TV show has everything to keep fans of Shadow and Bone hooked.
2. Legacies
CW’s Legacies was the spinoff of The Originals, a spinoff of one of the best CW shows, The Vampire Diaries. It only made sense to continue this intriguing story of Mystic Falls’ vampires and their adventures. Although Legacies was canceled after its fourth season, its still worthy of attention and binge-watching. The show follows Klaus Michalson’s (Joseph Morgan) daughter, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), who was a pivotal character in The Originals. She is also a tribrid, part werewolf, vampire, and witch, making her one of the most powerful creatures to walk the earth. Which explains why she is always in danger and has to save her classmates from impending doom. As a teenager, she has to deal with heartbreak, loss, and maneuvering young friendships to become better than her father. It has all the teen angst and drama you expect from a CW show.
3. His Dark Materials
His Dark Materials TV show is based on fantasy novels of the same name by Phillip Pullman. The adaptation slightly differs from the source material but maintains the spirit that fans loved from the books. The HBO fantasy series follows an orphan, Lyra (Dafne Keen), who searches for her lost friend in this rich world of talking animals known as daemons (human souls that take on an animal form), witches, and intellectual armored polar bears. This should be the next TV show to watch when craving the world-building and magical lore in the Shadow and Bone series.
4. The Shannara Chronicles
Another book adaptation to watch if you liked Shadow and Bone is the American fantasy TV show, The Shannara Chronicles, based on the Sword of Shannara trilogy novels by Terry Brooks. The series is set thousands of years in the future and follows three unlikely heroes tasked with protecting an ancient tree to prevent demons from taking over the world. With complicated love triangles, spectacular sets, and captivating CGI scenes in each episode, this series was an immediate fan favorite.
5. Fate: The Winx Saga
Fans of the hit animated show The Winx Club should definitely be seated for this one. The Netflix adaptation of the popular classic series, Fate: The Winx Saga is much darker than its light-hearted predecessor. While the fairies of Alfea are trying to learn how to control their powers and deal with the usual drama of teenage relationships, they discover much more sinister dealings in their school. From fighting their feelings to keeping the monsters away, there’s much to be excited about in these fairies finding their way in the world.
6. The Magicians
Set in the present day, The Magicians offers a new and captivating take on magic, and delivers exciting unique creatures. With five seasons of this fantasy series available, you’ll likely be watching it for weeks. The SyFy show is based on a series of novels of the same name by Lev Grossman. It follows a young man, Quentin, who gets to study at a secret magical academy filled with more danger than he expected. He makes friends at the school, and they travel to different worlds as they learn more about themselves and form relationships that could lead to their deaths. The series is captivating, filled with action, drama, and romance that will make you wonder whether magic exists in our reality.
7. Locke & Key
Locke & Key follows three siblings who have recently lost their father as they move into their late father’s ancestral home in Lovecraft, Massachusetts. Here, they discover magical keys that open portals to dangerous worlds. Diving into these mysterious portals is compelling as they try to discover if these keys are related to their father’s untimely death. This horror adventure TV show is mostly about dealing with trauma, grief, family issues, and the fight between good and evil, which will resonate with fans of Shadow and Bone
8. Cursed
There have been dozens of movie and series adaptations of the story of King Arthur and Merlin, but what would this classic be if the sword chose a queen instead of King Arthur? The Netflix Medieval fantasy series Cursed starring Katherine Langford as Nimueh, did just that. The magical sword Excalibur chooses a young sorceress to wield the powerful sword as she joins forces with a charming mercenary named Arthur to save her people. Fans of The Darkling on Shadow and Bone should tune in to this TV show for Daniel Sharman as The Weeping Monk.
