Why Did Margot Robbie Delete Her Social Media Accounts

Margot Robbie is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in Hollywood right now. From her stunning portrayal of Naomi in The Wolf of Wall Street to playing iconic characters like Harley Quinn and Barbie, she has come a long way. It won’t be wrong to say that Robbie has become a cultural sensation and amassed a massive fan following in the last few years.
But did you know that despite her widespread fame, Robbie has chosen to stay off of social media? That’s right! The actress has deleted most of her social media accounts and it has left fans speculating the motivations behind her choice. Here’s everything we know about why Robbie made this decision.
Why Did Margot Robbie Delete Her Letterboxd Account?
Margot Robbie had allegedly created a Letterboxd account under the pseudonym “Maggie Ackerley,” back in 2022, which combined a nickname for herself and her husband’s surname. Robbie, however, never publicly admitted to having one. This alleged Letterboxd burner account soon was deleted because her fans had connected the dots and discovered it. The account had a list of films that she was using for inspiration for her roles in the movies Barbie and Babylon. One of the lists was actually named “Watch for Barbie.” This particular title of the list and the name of the account is what gave it away.
Margot Robbie Admitted to Having a Secret Twitter Account
Throughout her career, Robbie has always tried to keep her personal life private. To the extent that in December 2016, she surprised everyone by marrying producer Thomas Ackerley without publicly announcing their engagement. She didn’t say anything until days after the ceremony when she shared her pear-shaped ring in an Instagram post. Regarding Twitter, Robbie revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that she created a secret Twitter account to help her prepare for her role in the 2019 movie Bombshell. She used this account to follow right-wing American women, as her character in the film was a young conservative employee at Fox News, a perspective Robbie found challenging to understand.
Margot Robbie Announced Her Social Media Exit on Instagram
On June 13, 2021, Robbie made her last post on Instagram which was a picture of herself, celebrating the success of Promising Young Woman, an Oscar-winning film produced by her company, LuckyChap Entertainment. The caption to the image read: “Jumping off social media for the time being. Check out @luckychapentertainment if you’re interested in what we’re up to, otherwise ciao for now!” Robbie did not give a reason for her departure and deleted her social media account shortly after.
Even before deleting her Instagram account and amidst rumors of a secret Letterboxd account, Robbie was never highly active on social media. She has never had official accounts on Twitter or TikTok, to begin with, and her interactions on social media only came from occasional updates on Facebook and Instagram. And while she still has a Facebook page, it has seen no new activity since March 29, 2018.
Which Other Celebs Have Had Secret Social Media Accounts?
Robbie having a secret Letterboxd or Twitter account is not something odd as multiple celebrities have publicly admitted to owning secret social media accounts over the years. For instance, Jennifer Aniston has admitted to having a secret “stalker account” on Instagram during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel‘s late-night talk show. In an interview with InStyle, Jennifer Lawrence too, once admitted to having a secret presence on social media, while amusingly adding, “I watch, I don’t speak.”
This trend of secret accounts usually stems from the celebrities’ need to either study social media for creative reasons or to avoid the strain that comes with public opinions. Cancel culture has deservedly or undeservedly ruined the lives of many celebrities. So, it’s no wonder more and more celebrities are choosing to stay off of social media. Some of the biggest Hollywood stars that always seem to avoid controversy, like Brad Pitt, and Scarlet Johansson, are also the same ones with no social media accounts.
Robbie also has mentioned her inclination toward privacy multiple times in interviews. When talking with The Sydney Morning Herald in 2014, Margot Robbie was asked to name her role model, and she said: “There is not one person that I’ve looked at and thought, ‘I want to be like them.’ But I like the choices Cate Blanchett has made. She’s not someone who’s always in the tabloids. Her personal life remains personal, and that’s something I want to strive towards.” While her inclination towards private may have influenced her choice to stay away from social media, it is clear that Margot is not alone in this decision. As fans, it’s crucial to respect an entertainer’s right to privacy. Just because they are famous Hollywood actors and actresses doesn’t mean we’re entitled to every intimate detail of her life.