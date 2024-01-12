Where Did Elvis Presley Die?

Few entertainers have enjoyed as much success and fame as Elvis Presley did, alive and posthumously. Also popularly referred to as Elvis, the singer and actor is one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th century. To date, Elvis Presley remains one of the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold more than one billion records worldwide.
Popularly acknowledged as the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis created a unique style of music and performance that either brought him controversies, success, or both. Although his musical career spanned over two decades, Elvis’ musical impact continues to reverberate through history. However, in the prime of his life, Elvis Presley died on August 16, 1977, at age 42. Keep reading to find out more about his life, career, and where Elvis died.
The Early Years of Elvis Presley
Elvis Presley was born a twin to Gladys Love Presley and Vernon Presley in Tupelo, Mississippi, on January 8, 1935. However, his twin, named Jesse Garon, was born stillborn. Elvis’s early years were far from riches, with his family losing their home about three years after his birth. With Elvis’ father jailed for eight months, the family practically survived by receiving food from neighbors and the government. Born into a Pentecostal family, Elvis got his first musical inspiration from their local Assembly of God church. In an interview, Elvis Presley recalled his first public performance, a singing contest at the Mississippi–Alabama Fair and Dairy Show in October 1945.
His love for making music intensified after he received a guitar as a birthday gift. Although naturally a shy kid, Elvis continued learning to sing and play the guitar, mostly away from the public eye. While he excelled as a singer, Elvis failed Music in school (the only subject he reportedly failed). Although he had an ear for music and sound, Elvis was unable to read music. His fascination with blues, Southern gospel, and country music will eventually lead him to create his unique musical style. Elvis Presley graduated High School in June 1953 with a resolve to have music as his only career choice.
The Later Years of the Musician’s Life
Elvis Presley, who married Priscilla Beaulieu on May 1, 1967, had their divorce finalized on October 9, 1973. Their union produced Elvis’ only child, Lisa Marie Presley. However, that wasn’t Elvis’ only low in 1973. The singer-actor had also overdosed on barbiturates twice that year. In the first overdose, he reportedly was in a three-day coma in his hotel suite. Elvis, focused on his comeback, performed 168 concerts in 1973 alone. As a result, he soon developed a pethidine addiction and was once hospitalized from its effect in 1973. Elvis’ drug addiction was worsened by the fact that he believed he wasn’t a junkie because his addiction was with prescribed drugs. Also, there was always a readily available physician, George C. Nichopoulos (Elvis’ primary care physician), to prescribe the drugs.
Over the next couple of years, Elvis became overweight, gave slurred speeches, and could barely perform most of the time. However, he kept pushing on with copious consumption of prescription drugs. By 1977, cancellation and rescheduling of shows/concerts were commonplace. Despite his deteriorating health, Elvis pushed himself to fulfill as much of his touring commitments as his health and body would allow. In one of his last concerts, Elvis in Concert, he was reportedly unrecognizable in appearance and voice. On June 26, 1977, Elvis Presley performed his last concert at Indianapolis’ Market Square Arena.
Where Did Elvis Die?
Before his death, Elvis Presley was dating Ginger Alden. As his fiancée at the time of his death, Alden was the second person Elvis proposed to in his lifetime (besides ex-wife Priscilla Beaulieu). Presley was preparing for his next tour and was scheduled to fly to Portland, Maine, later in the evening of August 16, 1977. While still at his palatial Graceland home, Ginger Alden met an unresponsive Elvis on his bathroom floor. Several attempts were made to revive the singer. Elvis Presley died at his Graceland home and was pronounced dead at Baptist Memorial Hospital at 3:30 PM, at age 42.
The singer was buried two days later, beside his mother, on August 18, 1977, at Forest Hill Cemetery, Memphis. He was buried in a 900-lb., steel-lined, copper-plated coffin. With the Cadillac being Elvis’ favorite car, of the 49 cars at his funeral procession, 11 (leading the procession) were white Cadillacs. When an attempt was made to steal his coffin and body for ransom, Elvis and his mother’s body were moved to the more secure Graceland home to prevent further theft attempts. Elvis Presley‘s final resting place is at Graceland, which was opened to the public on June 7, 1982.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!