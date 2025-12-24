These 20 A-List Stars Have Never Been on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Fifty years after its debut, Saturday Night Live (SNL) remains the biggest and most successful late-night sketch comedy variety show on television. Besides its hilarious, mostly evergreen sketches, the show has featured hundreds of Hollywood entertainment stars. While a few have hosted multiple times, and even coined the “Five-Timers Club” for those who have hosted five or more times, several A-list actors have never even been on the show. The Lorne Michaels-created show, considered one of the longest-running network television programs in the United States, offers opportunities for hosting and/or guest appearances to stars every week.
For most of these A-list actors who have never appeared on the show, their absence isn’t a lack of invitation from Lorne Michaels, but a surprising fear of falling short of the show’s standards. While a few, like Leonardo DiCaprio, Morgan Freeman, Brad Pitt, Mark Wahlberg, Whoopi Goldberg, and, recently, Meryl Streep, might never have hosted SNL, they have made cameo or guest appearances at some point in their careers. Even more shocking, none of the listed A-list actors has appeared on Saturday Night Live as of 2025.
Al Pacino
As one of Hollywood’s veteran actors, Al Pacino would definitely have been formally asked to appear on the show. However, for personal, undisclosed reasons, Pacino has never appeared on Saturday Night Live. Yet, he’s one actor who has been impersonated several times on the show. Four famous actors who have impersonated Al Pacino on SNL include Kevin Spacey, Chris Kattan, Bill Hader, and Alec Baldwin.
Angelina Jolie
Award-winning actress Angelina Jolie dominated the big screen for several decades and was named Hollywood’s highest-paid actress in multiple years. Although she’s branched out more into doing humanitarian work, she never graced the show at any point in her acting career. Like Al Pacino, Jolie has been impersonated on Saturday Night Live several times. Also, unlike other actors on the list, Angelina Jolie has never discussed why she has never been on the show or whether she has ever been officially invited.
Cate Blanchett
Australian actress and producer Cate Blanchett has also never appeared on Saturday Night Live. While it is unknown if she was ever formally invited, Blanchett has never been on the show, even in a cameo capacity. Although several actors have never worked on television, Cate Blanchett has appeared in a few projects over the years. This makes her non-appearance on SNL seem more like an intentional decision.
Chris Evans
Although famous for portraying Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Chris Evans has had quite a versatile acting career. Although he’s never hosted or appeared on Saturday Night Live, Evans has openly discussed it. He admitted he has intentionally avoided the show because of anxiety and the show’s live format. While he also admits he’s not naturally funny, he hasn’t ruled out making an appearance, especially as a future cameo.
Christian Bale
Besides being the highest-paid actor in 2014, Christian Bale is famous for his transformation and commitment to his characters. Although a leading man known for serious dramatic roles, Bale has never even made a cameo on Saturday Night Live. Considered a method actor, it’s no surprise that he may find sketch comedy a bit extreme for him to adapt.
Denzel Washington
One surprising name on the list is Denzel Washington. The actor, who’s famous for his dramatic roles on stage and screen, would have easily made SNL home. However, Washington has never even appeared on the show, let alone host it. Looking at his filmography, Denzel Washington has actually shied away from comedic roles. Although unconfirmed, it could be a major reason the star actor has avoided the show.
Harrison Ford
With a career spanning over six decades, Harrison Ford is one of the highest-grossing actors in the world. While he has starred in several franchises across multiple genres, Ford spent most of his career working on big-screen projects. Although he recently began working on television, with projects like 1923 and Shrinking, Ford still hasn’t considered appearing on SNL. If he hasn’t made an appearance for decades or at the show’s 50th anniversary, it’s quite unlikely Harrison Ford would ever appear on the show.
Joaquin Phoenix
Joaquin Phoenix has built a reputation for playing dark, eccentric characters and working in indie films. Generally, Phoenix hasn’t worked much on television, especially since he became an A-list actor. While he hasn’t openly addressed his non-appearance on Saturday Night Live, there have been several opportunities to host the show. At this point, it’ll come as a shocker when the actor eventually makes his SNL debut.
Johnny Depp
Despite being one of Hollywood’s most recognizable faces, Johnny Depp has never hosted, nor appeared on Saturday Night Live. Given his decades-long career filled with eccentric and transformative roles, including Captain Jack Sparrow and Edward Scissorhands, it’s surprising he never appeared on SNL. While Depp has occasionally poked fun at his public image in interviews and smaller comedy sketches, he has largely avoided live television appearances.
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts has been candid about her non-appearance on Saturday Night Live. The multi-award-winning actress admits Lorne Michaels approached her in the past to host the show, but she turned it down. According to the actress, her refusal to appear on the show stemmed from her feeling intimidated by the show’s standards and quality. Now, away from her prime, it’s uncertain if she would ever be called back to host the show.
Keanu Reeves
For decades, Keanu Reeves has remained one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars. While SNL has been known to pull in stars from all walks of life, Reeves has yet to make his debut on the show. While The Matrix and John Wick star has occasionally starred in comedic films, live sketch hasn’t piqued his interest over the years. Many speculate that his humble personality and discomfort with excessive media attention might explain why he’s never taken the SNL stage.
Kevin Costner
Actor and filmmaker Kevin Costner is another A-list actor and leading man who has never appeared on Saturday Night Live. It’s a surprising omission, considering his decades-long career and mainstream appeal from his hits like Field of Dreams (1989), Dances with Wolves (1990), and the Yellowstone series. While Costner has parodied himself in interviews and shown flashes of dry humor, he has largely maintained a serious screen persona. At this point, there’s almost no chance he’ll ever make an SNL debut.
Mark Ruffalo
Mark Ruffalo’s portrayal of the Hulk in the MCU has been the most successful to date. However, Ruffalo’s mix of dramatic intensity and quiet humor would have made him a natural fit for Saturday Night Live. The actor admitted Lorne Michaels had approached him to host the show in the past, but turned it down out of fear and live-show anxiety. Given how he turned it down, Ruffalo isn’t optimistic he’ll ever be called back to the show.
Orlando Bloom
Known for his iconic roles in blockbuster franchises like The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean, English actor Orlando Bloom’s charm and versatility seem perfectly suited for Saturday Night Live. Yet, for reasons unknown, he’s never hosted or even appeared as a guest on the long-running NBC live sketch show. Bloom was approached years ago about hosting SNL, but the actor reportedly declined. He cited dyslexia and feeling insecure as reasons why he turned it down. Although he expressed intentions to host the show now that he’s older, it remains to be seen whether Lorne Michaels will extend another invitation.
Sandra Bullock
Over the years, there have been rumors that Sandra Bullock had been invited to host Saturday Night Live. However, she reportedly politely declined or made it clear she wasn’t interested. Her absence from the comedy show is surprising, given that the actress has built a reputation as a comedy star.
Tom Cruise
Regarded as one of the hardest-working Hollywood actors, Tom Cruise is one of cinema’s most bankable stars. Famous for his role as Ethan Hunt in the Mission: Impossible franchise, Cruise surprisingly never jumped at the chance to host SNL to promote any of the films. Although he reportedly almost made a cameo when Val Kilmer hosted the show, time constraints affected it. While he has been invited back several times, Cruise has yet to honor any invitation.
Tom Holland
Everyone’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, Tom Holland, has also never hosted or appeared on Saturday Night Live. This might surprise fans, given his charm and humor, which make him a perfect candidate for the show. Even more surprising is the fact that several other MCU actors have hosted or appeared on the show. However, a Reddit fan page speculated that Holland’s refusal to host might be due to his dyslexia. Whichever the case, the young actor has never appeared on the show.
Viola Davis
The Triple Crown of Acting and EGOT-winning actress has conquered nearly every corner of the entertainment industry except Studio 8H. As one of Hollywood’s most talented actors, the SNL stage will naturally be a playground for Viola Davis. Whether it’s due to scheduling conflicts or personal choice, Viola Davis’s absence remains one of the show’s most surprising omissions.
Will Smith
Another surprising name on the list is Will Smith. The actor and rapper is no stranger to comedy, having had his big acting break on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Over the years, rumors have swirled that scheduling conflicts may have kept him from the SNL stage. However, it was never confirmed nor addressed. At this point in his career, it’ll be surprising if Smith ever considers appearing on the show.
Zendaya
Despite being one of Hollywood’s most sought-after talents, Zendaya has never taken the Saturday Night Live stage. Zendaya has long proven she can handle drama and comedy with ease. Like her boyfriend, she has apparently chosen not to host or appear on the show. As a young actress, there are opportunities ahead to host Saturday Night Live, if she’s open to it.
