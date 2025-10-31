Who Is Alexandra Grant? 5 Things You Didn’t Know About Keanu Reeves’ Girlfriend

When Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant first stepped out in public together in 2019, fans and industry enthusiasts were surprised and curious. As one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors, Grant’s relationship with Reeves piqued interest. This is because the actor’s last public relationship was with the late actress Jennifer Syme.
What makes Alexandra Grant particularly compelling is how she balances a successful independent career with a respectful, low-key relationship with Reeves. Unlike many celebrity romances that are often marked by paparazzi photos or tabloid drama, theirs is often characterized by mutual respect, quiet support, collaboration, and a shared love of creativity. If you’re a fan of her work or would just like to know more about Keanu Reeves’ partner, here are five interesting things to know about Alexandra Grant.
1. Alexandra Grant is Multilingual and was Raised in Several European & Middle Eastern Countries
Alexandra Grant was born in Fairview Park, Ohio, on April 4, 1973. While her mother is American, Grant’s father is European. Although born in the United States, her parents’ jobs required them to travel extensively around the world. However, her parents divorced when she was young. While the family had spent significant time in Africa, Grant’s mother was based in Mexico City, Mexico.
With the divorce, Grant moved in with her mother and was partly raised in Mexico City. Alexandra Grant and her mother didn’t stay long in the city, as they later moved to Paris. The privilege of being raised in different countries allowed her to learn about different cultures. With a knack for languages, Grant is fluent in Spanish, French, and English.
2. Both of Her Parents Were Professors
Alexandra Grant grew up in an intellectually stimulating environment, thanks to her parents’ careers in academia. Both of them were professors, which meant that books, research, and thought-provoking discussions surrounded her from an early age. Her father was a geology professor, while her mother was a political science professor and educational administrator. Her mother also served as a foreign-service diplomat.
This academic influence not only shaped her worldview but also fostered a deep appreciation for literature, philosophy, and the arts. Growing up in such a scholarly household gave her the foundation to pursue creative and intellectual endeavors with confidence. Alexandra Grant also became a professor like her parents. She was an adjunct professor at Pasadena’s Art Center College of Design in California.
3. Alexandra Grant is a Visual Artist Who Works Across Text, Sculpture, Film, & More
Alexandra Grant is not just a painter. Her work spans painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, and film. One of her distinctive focuses is how language, text, and meaning operate visually. Simply put, it is how what we write, read, or speak can be transformed into art. Although an unconventional form of artistry, Grant’s work has been exhibited in galleries and institutions around the world. Famous museums that have showcased her work include the LACMA, MOCA, and the Mains d’Œuvres, among others.
4. Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves Have Known Each Other for Over a Decade
Although the couple first made their relationship public in 2019, after being seen together on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala, Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves had known each other for longer. American-Canadian actress and professional poker player Jennifer Tilly, a close friend of Grant’s, revealed that the couple had been dating for several years before the revelation, but had also known each other for a longer period.
Although neither Grant nor Reeves has publicly revealed how they first met, the couple collaborated on a joint project, Ode to Happiness, in 2011. Since the couple were already romantically linked before the project, they probably met in the 2000s. Grant has publicly admitted that Reeves is her “inspiration,” and has made her art’s expression “happier.” The couple collaborated again in 2014 with Shadows: A Collaborative Project by Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves. The project involved Grant’s photography and Reeves’ text.
5. Alexandra Grant Co-Founded a Publishing Company with Keanu Reeves
Even before the public was aware of their relationship, Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves had collaborated on several projects. One such notable project was the launch of their publishing company, X Artists’ Books (XAB). The company was founded in 2017 by Grant, Reeves, and Jessica Fleischmann. The company was founded as a small publisher that aimed to produce artist-centered books. Like most of the projects Grant works on, these books blur the boundaries between art objects and literature. Interestingly, it is her love and passion for visual artistry that brought Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant together.
Follow Us