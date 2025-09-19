French First Lady To Provide Lab Proof Of Being A Woman Amid Candace Owens Court Clash

French First Lady Brigitte Macron will submit “scientific and photographic evidence” to a U.S. court as part of her defamation lawsuit against right-wing commentator Candace Owens.
The case centers on claims spread by Owens that Brigitte Macron was born male.
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife filed the lawsuit in Delaware in July, accusing Owens of promoting “outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched” allegations that have triggered a “campaign of global humiliation” and “relentless bullying.”
The 219-page lawsuit seeks a jury trial and unspecified damages. Their attorney, Tom Clare, said the couple will provide expert testimony to disprove Owens’ claims.
“Expert testimony will come out that will be scientific in nature,” Clare told the BBC’s Fame Under Fire podcast. He added that the evidence would show “both generally and specifically” that the statements are false.
Clare did not detail what the scientific proof would involve but confirmed that photographic records, including pictures of Brigitte Macron while pregnant, will be presented.
“It is a process that she will have to subject herself to in a very public way,” he said. “But she is firmly resolved to do what it takes to set the record straight.”
Owens began circulating the conspiracy theory in 2024 through YouTube videos and podcast episodes that drew millions of views.
She alleged that Macron was born a man named Jean-Michel Trogneux and insisted she would stake her “entire professional reputation” on the claim.
Despite the looming legal action, Owens doubled down on her allegation in an interview in July, where she alleged that Macron’s death would be faked before the case reached the discovery phase.
Clare said that Brigitte found the allegations to be “incredibly upsetting”, while Macron found them a “distraction” from his duties.
“I don’t want to suggest that it somehow has thrown him off his game. But just like anybody who is juggling a career and a family life as well, when your family is under attack, it wears on you. And he’s not immune from that because he’s the president of a country,” Clare said.
Brigitte, 72, has previously faced similar rumors in France. In 2021, she won damages against two bloggers who accused her of being transgender and was awarded £6,750 in damages.
The bloggers were also ordered to pay damages to her brother, Jean-Michel Trogneux, who they alleged had assumed the identity of Macron.
