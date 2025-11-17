30 Times People Were So Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia, The Internet Called Them Out For It (New Pics)

Ah, The Good Old Days(™)! A time when everything was (allegedly) better: the music, the food, and even the fabric of society. Though… which era are we talking about, specifically? For some, it might be the ‘70s and ‘80s. For others, it’s the ‘90s and early 2000s. While others yearn to live a century or two ago, periods they never experienced firsthand.

Nostalgia is great in small doses, but too much of it can make you miss the beauty of the present. The r/lewronggeneration subreddit is a witty online community that is “dedicated to satirically mocking” folks who are completely and utterly “blinded by their own nostalgia.” We’ve collected some of their most cringeworthy posts to show you how many people wear rose-colored glasses to an unhealthy extent.

Bored Panda got in touch with the team that runs r/lewronggeneration, and one of the moderators, u/oh_dangit, was kind enough to answer our questions. Read on to see what they told us.

#1 J’accuse!

Image source: ProductiveNobody

#2 Like Three People Will Get This

Image source: omahaguitar

#3 Inverse Reversal

Image source: StLDA

#4 Not Sure If This Has Been Thrown Around Before But I Think It Belongs Here

Image source: smoothlyAdd

#5 🦓

Image source: Fish-in-sea

#6 I Got No Words

Image source: dogtron64

#7 Kids Today Are So Stupid

Image source: badlyaccrete

#8 Never Realised You Had To Listen To Modern Music, And That Statements Just Blatantly Untrue

Image source: biggestmemelover

#9 That’s Probably Not The Flex You Think It Is…

Image source: fabulously-frizzy

#10 Quite Literally

Image source: swagfugu

#11 We Are Not The Same

Image source: rimjimmycarter

#12 Men Today No Longer Want To Break Free

Image source: BoysenberryBudget631

#13 Those Were Ye Good Ol’ Days

Image source: antimatterz3r0

#14 Man, Boomers Who Post [things] Like This Completely Forgot The Message Of The Breakfast Club

Image source: Dark_Lord_Randy

#15 Modern Cartoons Suck Now

Image source: sskhalil

#16 Is This Welcome Here?

Image source: Fight-Me-In-Unreal

#17 Fyi – The Thing On The Right Is A Pencil Sharpener And The Thing On The Left Is A Pencil

Image source: j3434

#18 “Cars Now Don’t Have Any Character”

Image source: _HKB_

#19 For Reelz

Image source: j3434

#20 Damn :((

Image source: Pidgeotgoneformilk29

#21 Vintage Le Wrong Generation

Image source: dogtron64

#22 Ah The 80s, You Know The Time When You Could Make Real Friends And Walk Around Not Being Scared

Image source: CluelessMyDear

#23 They’re All On Cocaine

Image source: gayslav77

#24 Of Course All The Comments Were Saying “Sad But True”

Image source: anonymous_euphoria

#25 I Too Am Absolutely Horrified By Men On Scooters

Image source: LiminalSh0ck

#26 “Why Aren’t Soldiers Like My Hollywood Heroes”

Image source: EndWokeness

#27 Today’s Generation Is Lazy

Image source: Wavymold55

#28 Quirky

Image source: Pidgeotgoneformilk29

#29 So We’ve Come To This Now

Image source: TheGoldDigga

#30 Bruh

Image source: FlareTDS

