30 Times People Were So Blinded By Their Own Nostalgia, The Internet Called Them Out For It (New Pics)

Ah, The Good Old Days(™)! A time when everything was (allegedly) better: the music, the food, and even the fabric of society. Though… which era are we talking about, specifically? For some, it might be the ‘70s and ‘80s. For others, it’s the ‘90s and early 2000s. While others yearn to live a century or two ago, periods they never experienced firsthand.
Nostalgia is great in small doses, but too much of it can make you miss the beauty of the present. The r/lewronggeneration subreddit is a witty online community that is “dedicated to satirically mocking” folks who are completely and utterly “blinded by their own nostalgia.” We’ve collected some of their most cringeworthy posts to show you how many people wear rose-colored glasses to an unhealthy extent.
Bored Panda got in touch with the team that runs r/lewronggeneration, and one of the moderators, u/oh_dangit, was kind enough to answer our questions. Read on to see what they told us.
#1 J’accuse!
Image source: ProductiveNobody
#2 Like Three People Will Get This
Image source: omahaguitar
#3 Inverse Reversal
Image source: StLDA
#4 Not Sure If This Has Been Thrown Around Before But I Think It Belongs Here
Image source: smoothlyAdd
#5 🦓
Image source: Fish-in-sea
#6 I Got No Words
Image source: dogtron64
#7 Kids Today Are So Stupid
Image source: badlyaccrete
#8 Never Realised You Had To Listen To Modern Music, And That Statements Just Blatantly Untrue
Image source: biggestmemelover
#9 That’s Probably Not The Flex You Think It Is…
Image source: fabulously-frizzy
#10 Quite Literally
Image source: swagfugu
#11 We Are Not The Same
Image source: rimjimmycarter
#12 Men Today No Longer Want To Break Free
Image source: BoysenberryBudget631
#13 Those Were Ye Good Ol’ Days
Image source: antimatterz3r0
#14 Man, Boomers Who Post [things] Like This Completely Forgot The Message Of The Breakfast Club
Image source: Dark_Lord_Randy
#15 Modern Cartoons Suck Now
Image source: sskhalil
#16 Is This Welcome Here?
Image source: Fight-Me-In-Unreal
#17 Fyi – The Thing On The Right Is A Pencil Sharpener And The Thing On The Left Is A Pencil
Image source: j3434
#18 “Cars Now Don’t Have Any Character”
Image source: _HKB_
#19 For Reelz
Image source: j3434
#20 Damn :((
Image source: Pidgeotgoneformilk29
#21 Vintage Le Wrong Generation
Image source: dogtron64
#22 Ah The 80s, You Know The Time When You Could Make Real Friends And Walk Around Not Being Scared
Image source: CluelessMyDear
#23 They’re All On Cocaine
Image source: gayslav77
#24 Of Course All The Comments Were Saying “Sad But True”
Image source: anonymous_euphoria
#25 I Too Am Absolutely Horrified By Men On Scooters
Image source: LiminalSh0ck
#26 “Why Aren’t Soldiers Like My Hollywood Heroes”
Image source: EndWokeness
#27 Today’s Generation Is Lazy
Image source: Wavymold55
#28 Quirky
Image source: Pidgeotgoneformilk29
#29 So We’ve Come To This Now
Image source: TheGoldDigga
#30 Bruh
Image source: FlareTDS
Follow Us