Turns Out, There’s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others’ Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

by

Whatever food you might personally love or loathe, you can’t deny that cooking can be an immense pleasure. Though you’ve got to get all the groceries, do the prep work, and finish things off by washing a mountain of dishes, there’s hardly a better feeling than tucking into a dish you made yourself. And if your loved ones enjoy it as well—mission accomplished!

However, let’s be frank: we can’t always tell if our dish worked out. Sometimes, we need a bit of objectivity. One place where you can ask for an open and honest opinion is the ‘Rate My Plate’ Facebook group. Home to 40.1k members, the group invites people to share photos of their food and have it rated by others. You might get a metaphorical gold star for your delish dish… or you might get called an idiot sandwich.

We’ve collected some of the finest and weirdest dishes to show you, dear Pandas, and we’d love your verdict. Would you eat it? Would you avoid it even if you had a ten-foot pole? Scroll down, upvote your fave photos, and share your honest opinions in the comments.

Bored Panda has reached out to the ‘Rate My Plate’ team, and we’ll update the article once we hear back from them.

#1

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Gavin Barrass Armstrong

#2

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Sally Hope

#3

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Morgan Cassie

#4

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Lee Davidson

#5

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Gavin Barrass Armstrong

#6

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Morely Howard

#7

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Jacob Grillot

#8

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Victoria Odonovan

#9

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Gavin Barrass Armstrong

#10

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Kelly Kidd

#11

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Charis Doak

#12

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Brendon D Mullen

#13

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Faith Hoover

#14

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Nadia Susan Jackson

#15

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Rob Coduri

#16

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Jane Harris

#17

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Amanda Williams

#18

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Selina Mccloud

#19

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Connie Lynn

#20

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Petrou Vasilios

#21

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Raymond Leighton

#22

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Rich Swift

#23

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Doug Canham

#24

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Andy Rue

#25

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Chris Suter

#26

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Vicky Keen

#27

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: John Cooney

#28

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Andy Sutcliffe

#29

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Marc Wilco Wilcock

#30

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Sean Mclaughlin

#31

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Andy Rue

#32

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Gerda Thomas

#33

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Geoff Richards

#34

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Andrew Dalgarno

#35

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Robert Miles Hayes

#36

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Matt Gallo

#37

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Gavin Barrass Armstrong

#38

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Robert Miles Hayes

#39

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Michael Kirk

#40

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Mark Royle

#41

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: David A Bain

#42

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Doug Skordas

#43

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Robert Miles Hayes

#44

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Tony Coucom

#45

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Adrian Smithy

#46

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Lucy Natasha Bryant

#47

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Susan Brockbank

#48

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Claire Louise Partridge

#49

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Robert Miles Hayes

#50

Turns Out, There&#8217;s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others&#8217; Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Tan Tan

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
70 Comics That Breach The Topics Of Depression, Love And Hope By Bjenny Montero
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, Who Was Your Favorite Cartoon Character As A Child? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
40 Times When Shower Curtains Made Bathrooms A Hundred Times Better
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, Draw An Animal With Your Eyes Closed (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
10+ Things That We Realized After Spontaneously Adopting A Dog From A Shelter
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Little Girl Dresses As Disneyland Castmember For Halloween Every Year
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.