I Capture The Most Beautiful Locations With Google Earth (56 Pics)

Some images I took during my recent “travels”. I spend around 40-50min per day on Google Earth on my phone. When I see something I like, I take a screenshot, then edit the picture in Snapseed and upload it on Instagram with location info and such. I love the app anyways so this felt like a nice way to share some findings and things I saw. Hope you will like them.
#1 Lake Bindegolly
#2 Arctic
#3 New York
#4 Saudi Arabia
#5 Arzanah
#6 Boeng, Chon Buri, Thailand
#7 Fredericia, Danemark
#8 Russkiy, Primorskiy Kray, Russia
#9 Iran
#10 Eritrea
#11 Hong Kong
#12 Lake Lama
#13 Dahlak Island
#14 Newcastle Waters, Northern Territory
#15 Iceland
#16 Dyabyla, Sakha, Russia
#17 Baghdad
#18 China
#19 René-Levasseur Island
#20 Egypt
#21 Esso, Kamchatskaya Oblast’, Russia
#22 Ethiopia
#23 Wilcannia, New South Wales
#24 Osaka, Japan
#25 The Bahamas
#26 Palmyra, Syria
#27 Spain
#28 St. Vitus Cathedral
#29 Gateway, Florida
#30 Hamilton Island
#31 Gobabeb, Erongo, Namibia
#32 Puno, Peru
#33 Berlin, Germany
#34 Siribala
#35 Severn River (New South Wales)
#36 Xigu
#37 Sedanau Island
#38 Irtysh River
#39 Pago Pago International Airport
#40 Cuba
#41 Wadhi, Punjab, Pakistan
#42 Apatity
#43 Kleinmond
#44 Russia
#45 Xinjiang
#46 China
#47 Trat, Thailand
#48 Awat
#49 Grado Pineta
#50 Plaza De Toros Las Ventas
#51 Riaño, Castilla Y León, Spain
#52 Aussenkehr
#53 Açude Castanhão, Jaguaribara
#54 Techniti Limni Aoou Beach
#55 Gujarat
#56 Paris, France
