I Capture The Most Beautiful Locations With Google Earth (56 Pics)

Some images I took during my recent “travels”. I spend around 40-50min per day on Google Earth on my phone. When I see something I like, I take a screenshot, then edit the picture in Snapseed and upload it on Instagram with location info and such. I love the app anyways so this felt like a nice way to share some findings and things I saw. Hope you will like them.

More info: Instagram

#1 Lake Bindegolly

#2 Arctic

#2 Arctic

#3 New York

#3 New York

#4 Saudi Arabia

#4 Saudi Arabia

#5 Arzanah

#5 Arzanah

#6 Boeng, Chon Buri, Thailand

#6 Boeng, Chon Buri, Thailand

#7 Fredericia, Danemark

#7 Fredericia, Danemark

#8 Russkiy, Primorskiy Kray, Russia

#8 Russkiy, Primorskiy Kray, Russia

#9 Iran

#9 Iran

#10 Eritrea

#10 Eritrea

#11 Hong Kong

#11 Hong Kong

#12 Lake Lama

#12 Lake Lama

#13 Dahlak Island

#13 Dahlak Island

#14 Newcastle Waters, Northern Territory

#14 Newcastle Waters, Northern Territory

#15 Iceland

#15 Iceland

#16 Dyabyla, Sakha, Russia

#16 Dyabyla, Sakha, Russia

#17 Baghdad

#17 Baghdad

#18 China

#18 China

#19 René-Levasseur Island

#19 René-Levasseur Island

#20 Egypt

#20 Egypt

#21 Esso, Kamchatskaya Oblast', Russia

#21 Esso, Kamchatskaya Oblast’, Russia

#22 Ethiopia

#22 Ethiopia

#23 Wilcannia, New South Wales

#23 Wilcannia, New South Wales

#24 Osaka, Japan

#24 Osaka, Japan

#25 The Bahamas

#25 The Bahamas

#26 Palmyra, Syria

#26 Palmyra, Syria

#27 Spain

#27 Spain

#28 St. Vitus Cathedral

#28 St. Vitus Cathedral

#29 Gateway, Florida

#29 Gateway, Florida

#30 Hamilton Island

#30 Hamilton Island

#31 Gobabeb, Erongo, Namibia

#31 Gobabeb, Erongo, Namibia

#32 Puno, Peru

#32 Puno, Peru

#33 Berlin, Germany

#33 Berlin, Germany

#34 Siribala

#34 Siribala

#35 Severn River (New South Wales)

#35 Severn River (New South Wales)

#36 Xigu

#36 Xigu

#37 Sedanau Island

#37 Sedanau Island

#38 Irtysh River

#38 Irtysh River

#39 Pago Pago International Airport

#39 Pago Pago International Airport

#40 Cuba

#40 Cuba

#41 Wadhi, Punjab, Pakistan

#41 Wadhi, Punjab, Pakistan

#42 Apatity

#42 Apatity

#43 Kleinmond

#43 Kleinmond

#44 Russia

#44 Russia

#45 Xinjiang

#45 Xinjiang

#46 China

#46 China

#47 Trat, Thailand

#47 Trat, Thailand

#48 Awat

#48 Awat

#49 Grado Pineta

#49 Grado Pineta

#50 Plaza De Toros Las Ventas

#50 Plaza De Toros Las Ventas

#51 Riaño, Castilla Y León, Spain

#51 Riaño, Castilla Y León, Spain

#52 Aussenkehr

#52 Aussenkehr

#53 Açude Castanhão, Jaguaribara

#53 Açude Castanhão, Jaguaribara

#54 Techniti Limni Aoou Beach

#54 Techniti Limni Aoou Beach

#55 Gujarat

#55 Gujarat

#56 Paris, France

#56 Paris, France

Patrick Penrose

Patrick Penrose
