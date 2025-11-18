Tourist Supposedly Uncovers Hotel’s Shady Crime Scheme After Tracking His Lost Luggage

The United States offers travelers wide-open spaces, world-renowned destinations, and all the adventure that comes with them. However, unfamiliar places can also bring unexpected challenges.
When a European who goes on Reddit by the nickname Whutwhut checked into a Nevada hotel after a long flight, he never imagined his stay would turn into a detective story.
But after the man left his room for dinner, he returned to find his keycard deactivated and another couple occupying it. Worse yet, his luggage, including valuable belongings, had vanished.
And as this guy’s story shows, they can be quite expensive
Nevada is no stranger to opportunistic thieves
A recent report from KTNV highlights a wave of in-room burglaries on the Las Vegas Strip, particularly affecting guests while they sleep.
This situation mirrors an unsolved case from 2021 and has led to a significant bust involving a suspect, Robert J. Black, who allegedly stole from several rooms in the Paris hotel in June.
Many guests, including a Southern California couple, were distressed to discover missing valuables after waking up. The burglaries have been marked by a distinct pattern: cash and jewelry were stolen, room peepholes were tampered with, and entry often occurred in the early morning hours.
One guest even discovered an unexpected item—a Modelo beer—in their safe, raising further questions about the intruder’s methods and motives.
Security reports show a spike in such incidents in recent years, and a police investigation found that rooms near elevators and those with double-door entries were targeted, suggesting calculated planning. A “bait room” set up by hotel security led to Black’s arrest after he was seen on camera entering the room and taking cash. Black, found with a screwdriver and other tools, is suspected of bypassing door locks, possibly with inside help, though police caution that hotel staff involvement is unconfirmed.
The incident exposed vulnerabilities in hotel security. Notably, Paris Hotel, like many others, lacks hallway cameras, making it difficult for investigators to track who enters or exits rooms. Security experts, including Adam Coughran and Walter Kimble, recommend that hotels consider enhanced surveillance in hallways, a sentiment that’s further reinforced by our Reddit story.
“Cameras in hospitality—it’s a fine balance between weighing the privacy of the guests, weighing the security of the hotel, but also weighing the liability and risk to the hotel,” Coughran, who spent 19 years as a police officer with the tourist-oriented unit, told KTNV.
In addition to immediate security improvements, they call for a “layered security” approach, including robust door locks and guest participation in their safety.
However, such cases aren’t limited to the US
People feel susceptible to these things outside the United States, too. For example, according to a YouGov survey commissioned by Global Secure Accreditation (GSA), one in five business travelers in the UK has, or knows someone who has, been the victim of crime when traveling for work.
Somewhat telling, 78 percent of respondents were not provided with any information on the safety and security of hotels booked while traveling for business.
A further 82 percent said they would feel reassured if they knew they were staying in accommodation that had been independently accredited for security and safety. Which would probably help tourists as well.
