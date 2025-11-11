Kitten Escapes Pet Store Display To Meet Its Lonely Dog Friend

A squeaky kitten and a tiny puppy were separated by a plastic barrier at JoLinn Pet House, a pet store in Taiwan. The rebellious kitten just couldn’t deal with it anymore and decided to escape its booth to play with the pup.
The kitten jumped from its display in the most adorable clumsy manner as one could expect from such a fluffball. As the kitten was uneasily balancing over the pup’s booth, the pooch couldn’t hold its excitement, too, and stood on its two paws to help the kitty get in. One brave jump and the two were together!
As cute as it may look, it serves as a reminder of the upsetting isolation baby animals have to endure at pet stores at the age when they are desperate for company. Adopt, don’t shop!
More info: Facebook (h/t: thedodo)
This tiny kitten at a pet store in Taiwan couldn’t stand being separated from its friend
So it jumped from its booth
As the kitten was uneasily balancing over the booth, the pup couldn’t hold its excitement
All that was left was one last brave jump…
… and the two friends were finally together!
Watch the full video here:
Follow Us