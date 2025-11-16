50 Times People Spotted An Adorable Pregnant Animal And Just Had To Take A Pic

Just like humans, animals go through big bodily changes when they’re pregnant. In fact, oftentimes their bellies get so big, even their coats can’t hide them.
So we at Bored Panda started digging around the internet to see how it affects their appearance and, oh baby, did we enjoy what we found! From guinea pigs and squirrels to zebras and elephants, these expecting mommas look absolutely adorable no matter what species they represent.
We put together the cutest ones and now that we have this list, we present it for your enjoyment and hope that it’ll make your Monday at least a bit better. Enjoy!
#1 Saw A Pregnant Squirrel For The First Time Today. I’m Not Sure What I Expected But This Exceeds All Of It
Image source: HotsumaGumby
#2 Pregnant Guinea Pig
#3 8.5 Weeks Pregnant Mamma Cat
Image source: GregariousWaterfall
#4 Babies Are Coming
Image source: dream_weaver101
#5 This Pregnant Hairless Cat Is 300% Done, She Can’t Even
#6 Pregnant Leopard Resting At Karnataka Forest
Image source: shaji_mathilakam
#7 My Friend Caught Her Very Pregnant Cat Sitting Like This
Image source: Fruitqueen
#8 Elephants Have The Longest Pregnancy Period Of Any Living Mammal – They’re Pregnant From 18 To 22 Months
#9 Bloat? Nope, It’s A Baby Bump! One Of Our Eagle Rays Is Pregnant – We Think It’s Super Cute
Image source: 2oceansaquarium
#10 Pregnant Potato. I Couldn’t Decide Which Of These Baby Belly Pics To Share, So Here Are All Of Them. This Girl Is Named Latte, And She Is Heavily Pregnant
Image source: whitewolfcritters
#11 She Had Her Maternity Photoshoot
Image source: Anna Fotografia
#12 Very Pregnant Squirrel Had No Fear – So I Gave Her Some Peanuts
Image source: JDoctorick
#13 Pregnant Ferret
Image source: syuk
#14 Portrait Of A Pregnant Goat
Image source: oliveeggfarm
#15 Pregnant Lizard On Bathroom Window
Image source: sallytm
#16 Friends Have A Pregnant Raccoon Ready To Give Birth Any Time Soon. Not Their Pet, But A Resident Of Their Deck
Image source: TravellingBeard
#17 Do These Stripes Make Me Look Fat? Pregnant Zebra, Masai Mara, Kenya
Image source: spotclickpost
#18 For Those Who Haven’t Seen A Pregnant Groundhog
Image source: Squatront
#19 I’ve Got A Pregnant Shrimp On My Hands, Folks
Image source: udontkidwell
#20 Horse’s Maternity Photoshoot
Image source: Rustic Pony Photography
#21 I’m Fostering A Very Pregnant Cat. There Are Five Kittens In There
Image source: INeededACoolerName
#22 My Friend’s Pregnant Goat
Image source: goodlyearth
#23 She’s Only Days Away From Having Her Calf
#24 A Big-Belly Seahorse Relaxes In The Evening Sun. A Shot Was Taken In 2017 Under A Pier In Port Phillip Bay, Victoria, Australia
Image source: matt_testoni_photography
#25 My Favorite Lady Lazing Around Until Someone Pets Her Pregnant Belly
Image source: omgitsbrittie
#26 Pregnant Stray Followed Me Home. I Guess Now I’ll Have Grandkittens
Image source: pkmnmasterkay
#27 Maternity Shoot For My Pregnant Foster Dog
Image source: caitiesfosterfam
#28 Congratulations, It’s A Guinea Piglet
Image source: garlicbreadsIut
#29 Baby Cheetah On The Way
Image source: thisisawesome.traveltips
#30 My Dog Is Pregnant And She’s So Round I’m Losing It
Image source: BoymadeEvil
#31 This Lady Is Very Pregnant, I Feed Her Every Morning
Image source: sylvestermacaroni
#32 Pregnant Goat Units
Image source: skippin_kid
#33 This Mama Seal Just Cooled Off In The Alsea Bay And Now She’s Warming Up In The Sun
Image source: PAMPERINGCAMPERS
#34 Our Male Weedy Sea Dragon During Pregnancy! You Can See His Eggs Attached To His Tail
Image source: GeorgiaAquarium
#35 “It Was Fun At First But I Need This To End Now”
Image source: junkholiday
#36 So My Brother’s Dog Is Pregnant And This Is How She Sleeps
Image source: jen_nguyenx
#37 Pregnant Gemini
Image source: j01001010
#38 She’s Over This Pregnancy
Image source: NieNieL
#39 Our Firstborn Is All Grown Up And Soon To Become A Mummy Too
Poor thing, I know exactly how she feels, heavy, massive and fed up. (Though she was pretty massive before getting preggers, her belly didn’t however quite drag on the floor a few months back). We could feel the little piglets kicking through her belly. A few more weeks to go! Did you know, that a pig’s normal gestation period is 3 months, 3 weeks and 3 days?
Image source: laurenr.olander
#40 We’re Gonna Need A Lot More Pickles, Ice Cream, And In-N-Out Burgers. Pupper Patties Will Be Coming Soon
Image source: heyitskula
#41 A Pregnant Black Rhino About 20m From Our Car
Image source: fabulosajornada
#42 A Pregnant Zebra At Masai Mara National Park
Image source: bfaik
#43 This Rat Getting An Ultrasound
In the world of animal sheltering, expecting the unexpected is pretty much par for the course. Well, we’re not the only ones “expecting” these days…it turns out that Polly the rat is pregnant! This wouldn’t be quite as much of a surprise if it weren’t for Polly coming to HSCC with her “pal” Tony and both were assumed to be males Thanks to our new on-site ultrasound, our suspicions over Polly’s growing tummy were confirmed. Never a dull moment at HSCC!
Image source: Humane Society of Chittenden County
#44 We Got To Witness A Giraffe In Labor On The Safari At Animal Kingdom. Something Very Rare That Never Happens
Image source: joyandtreasure
#45 Y’all Ever Seen A Pregnant Chameleon?
Image source: ThaumielKeter
#46 We Thought We Had A Couple Of Months, But The Vet Told Us Today That We Will Have A New Baby Donkey In The Next Few Days
Image source: the_hartley_farm
#47 Pregnant Meerkat, Makgadikgadi Pans, Botswana
Image source: seancranephoto
#48 Mojo Is So Done With This Whole Pregnant Thing
Image source: Raikit
#49 My Pregnant Dalmatian Molly
Image source: Ninjaneer525
#50 Eating Healthy Is An Essential Part Of Being Pregnant
Image source: rooparani.clickz
