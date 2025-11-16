50 Times People Spotted An Adorable Pregnant Animal And Just Had To Take A Pic

Just like humans, animals go through big bodily changes when they’re pregnant. In fact, oftentimes their bellies get so big, even their coats can’t hide them.

So we at Bored Panda started digging around the internet to see how it affects their appearance and, oh baby, did we enjoy what we found! From guinea pigs and squirrels to zebras and elephants, these expecting mommas look absolutely adorable no matter what species they represent.

We put together the cutest ones and now that we have this list, we present it for your enjoyment and hope that it’ll make your Monday at least a bit better. Enjoy!

#1 Saw A Pregnant Squirrel For The First Time Today. I’m Not Sure What I Expected But This Exceeds All Of It

Image source: HotsumaGumby

Image source: HotsumaGumby

#2 Pregnant Guinea Pig

Image source: syuk (for pregnant guinea pig)

#3 8.5 Weeks Pregnant Mamma Cat

Image source: GregariousWaterfall

Image source: GregariousWaterfall

#4 Babies Are Coming

Image source: dream_weaver101

Image source: dream_weaver101

#5 This Pregnant Hairless Cat Is 300% Done, She Can’t Even

Image source: (unknown - pregnant hairless cat)

#6 Pregnant Leopard Resting At Karnataka Forest

Image source: shaji_mathilakam

Image source: shaji_mathilakam

#7 My Friend Caught Her Very Pregnant Cat Sitting Like This

Image source: Fruitqueen

Image source: Fruitqueen

#8 Elephants Have The Longest Pregnancy Period Of Any Living Mammal – They’re Pregnant From 18 To 22 Months

Image source: (unknown - elephant pregnancy)

#9 Bloat? Nope, It’s A Baby Bump! One Of Our Eagle Rays Is Pregnant – We Think It’s Super Cute

Image source: 2oceansaquarium

Image source: 2oceansaquarium

#10 Pregnant Potato. I Couldn’t Decide Which Of These Baby Belly Pics To Share, So Here Are All Of Them. This Girl Is Named Latte, And She Is Heavily Pregnant

Image source: whitewolfcritters

Image source: whitewolfcritters

#11 She Had Her Maternity Photoshoot

Image source: Anna Fotografia

Image source: Anna Fotografia

#12 Very Pregnant Squirrel Had No Fear – So I Gave Her Some Peanuts

Image source: JDoctorick

Image source: JDoctorick

#13 Pregnant Ferret

Image source: syuk

Image source: syuk

#14 Portrait Of A Pregnant Goat

Image source: oliveeggfarm

Image source: oliveeggfarm

#15 Pregnant Lizard On Bathroom Window

Image source: sallytm

Image source: sallytm

#16 Friends Have A Pregnant Raccoon Ready To Give Birth Any Time Soon. Not Their Pet, But A Resident Of Their Deck

Image source: TravellingBeard

Image source: TravellingBeard

#17 Do These Stripes Make Me Look Fat? Pregnant Zebra, Masai Mara, Kenya

Image source: spotclickpost

Image source: spotclickpost

#18 For Those Who Haven’t Seen A Pregnant Groundhog

Image source: Squatront

Image source: Squatront

#19 I’ve Got A Pregnant Shrimp On My Hands, Folks

Image source: udontkidwell

Image source: udontkidwell

#20 Horse’s Maternity Photoshoot

Image source: Rustic Pony Photography

Image source: Rustic Pony Photography

#21 I’m Fostering A Very Pregnant Cat. There Are Five Kittens In There

Image source: INeededACoolerName

Image source: INeededACoolerName

#22 My Friend’s Pregnant Goat

Image source: goodlyearth

Image source: goodlyearth

#23 She’s Only Days Away From Having Her Calf

Image source: (unknown - pregnant cow)

#24 A Big-Belly Seahorse Relaxes In The Evening Sun. A Shot Was Taken In 2017 Under A Pier In Port Phillip Bay, Victoria, Australia

Image source: matt_testoni_photography

Image source: matt_testoni_photography

#25 My Favorite Lady Lazing Around Until Someone Pets Her Pregnant Belly

Image source: omgitsbrittie

Image source: omgitsbrittie

#26 Pregnant Stray Followed Me Home. I Guess Now I’ll Have Grandkittens

Image source: pkmnmasterkay

Image source: pkmnmasterkay

#27 Maternity Shoot For My Pregnant Foster Dog

Image source: caitiesfosterfam

Image source: caitiesfosterfam

#28 Congratulations, It’s A Guinea Piglet

Image source: garlicbreadsIut

Image source: garlicbreadsIut

#29 Baby Cheetah On The Way

Image source: thisisawesome.traveltips

Image source: thisisawesome.traveltips

#30 My Dog Is Pregnant And She’s So Round I’m Losing It

Image source: BoymadeEvil

Image source: BoymadeEvil

#31 This Lady Is Very Pregnant, I Feed Her Every Morning

Image source: sylvestermacaroni

Image source: sylvestermacaroni

#32 Pregnant Goat Units

Image source: skippin_kid

Image source: skippin_kid

#33 This Mama Seal Just Cooled Off In The Alsea Bay And Now She’s Warming Up In The Sun

Image source: PAMPERINGCAMPERS

Image source: PAMPERINGCAMPERS

#34 Our Male Weedy Sea Dragon During Pregnancy! You Can See His Eggs Attached To His Tail

Image source: GeorgiaAquarium

Image source: GeorgiaAquarium

#35 “It Was Fun At First But I Need This To End Now”

Image source: junkholiday

Image source: junkholiday

#36 So My Brother’s Dog Is Pregnant And This Is How She Sleeps

Image source: jen_nguyenx

Image source: jen_nguyenx

#37 Pregnant Gemini

Image source: j01001010

Image source: j01001010

#38 She’s Over This Pregnancy

Image source: NieNieL

Image source: NieNieL

#39 Our Firstborn Is All Grown Up And Soon To Become A Mummy Too

Poor thing, I know exactly how she feels, heavy, massive and fed up. (Though she was pretty massive before getting preggers, her belly didn’t however quite drag on the floor a few months back). We could feel the little piglets kicking through her belly. A few more weeks to go! Did you know, that a pig’s normal gestation period is 3 months, 3 weeks and 3 days?

Image source: laurenr.olander

Image source: laurenr.olander

#40 We’re Gonna Need A Lot More Pickles, Ice Cream, And In-N-Out Burgers. Pupper Patties Will Be Coming Soon

Image source: heyitskula

Image source: heyitskula

#41 A Pregnant Black Rhino About 20m From Our Car

Image source: fabulosajornada

Image source: fabulosajornada

#42 A Pregnant Zebra At Masai Mara National Park

Image source: bfaik

Image source: bfaik

#43 This Rat Getting An Ultrasound

In the world of animal sheltering, expecting the unexpected is pretty much par for the course. Well, we’re not the only ones “expecting” these days…it turns out that Polly the rat is pregnant! This wouldn’t be quite as much of a surprise if it weren’t for Polly coming to HSCC with her “pal” Tony and both were assumed to be males  Thanks to our new on-site ultrasound, our suspicions over Polly’s growing tummy were confirmed. Never a dull moment at HSCC!

Image source: Humane Society of Chittenden County

Image source: Humane Society of Chittenden County

#44 We Got To Witness A Giraffe In Labor On The Safari At Animal Kingdom. Something Very Rare That Never Happens

Image source: joyandtreasure

Image source: joyandtreasure

#45 Y’all Ever Seen A Pregnant Chameleon?

Image source: ThaumielKeter

Image source: ThaumielKeter

#46 We Thought We Had A Couple Of Months, But The Vet Told Us Today That We Will Have A New Baby Donkey In The Next Few Days

Image source: the_hartley_farm

Image source: the_hartley_farm

#47 Pregnant Meerkat, Makgadikgadi Pans, Botswana

Image source: seancranephoto

Image source: seancranephoto

#48 Mojo Is So Done With This Whole Pregnant Thing

Image source: Raikit

Image source: Raikit

#49 My Pregnant Dalmatian Molly

Image source: Ninjaneer525

Image source: Ninjaneer525

#50 Eating Healthy Is An Essential Part Of Being Pregnant

Image source: rooparani.clickz

Image source: rooparani.clickz

