Husband Leaves Wife Behind After She Reveals What She’s Planning To Wear To Brother’s Wedding

Weddings are monumental occasions for the couple to enjoy. Part of the celebration is an unwritten rule: the bride is the only one who wears white on the big day.
This arrangement became a problem when a woman wanted to steal the show by wearing a white dress at the ceremony, much to her husband’s dismay. It became a headache for the man because his brother was getting married.
The husband ultimately decided to exclude his wife from the wedding, which only worsened the situation.
Weddings have an unwritten rule where the bride is the only person who wears white
However, this woman chose to disregard it out of spite
Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)
Her husband decided to take action, but wonders whether he was in the wrong
Image source: OutsideFinancial125
Entitled people will always have an agenda
The man’s wife seemingly felt entitled to steal the bride’s thunder by wearing a white dress to the wedding. She likely knows it will cause a stir, yet she makes excuses to force the issue.
While she didn’t vocalize it, the woman also appeared intent on ruining the day because of her rift with the bride. According to relationship expert Dr. Barton Goldsmith, entitled people always have an agenda.
Dr. Goldsmith likewise noted that a sense of entitlement is typically rooted in deep-seated factors. It could stem from an underprivileged background or from consuming media that presents a blurred version of reality.
“Our personal histories or exposure to the media can let us forget that it is love that is meant to keep us together, not things, toys, or travel to exotic lands,” Dr. Goldsmith wrote.
Dealing with an entitled person, a significant other, at that, can be tricky. Attempting to reason is typically futile and a waste of effort. However, there are effective ways to go about it.
Licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Jade Wu says the top priority would be firmness in declining the person’s unreasonable request. However, she also advised using compassion along with a pragmatic approach because there’s only so much you can do with an entitled person.
In the story’s case, the husband’s decision to leave his wife behind was his way of putting his foot down and refusing to accept her behavior. The woman was out of control and could potentially ruin someone else’s big day – all because she was acting out of spite.
Most people sided with the husband
Follow Us