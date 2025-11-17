I Am A Watercolor Artist Who Created 5 Cityscapes, Here Is My Painting Process

I am the RAINB.W (Rainbow), an artist based in Hong Kong. Over the years, I have created several series and collections exploring light and color in depicting environments and spaces. Painting has become the medium through which I venture to see the world around me with wonder; to see the world in all its glorious beauty and serenity, with awe.
More info: rainbw.art | Instagram
“Serene” Watercolor on paper
This is the painting process
Watercolor on paper
This is the painting process
Watercolor on paper
This is the painting process
Watercolor on paper
This is the painting process
Watercolor on paper
This is the painting process
