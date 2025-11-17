I Spent A Year Photographing The Tiny Residents Of Our Vegetable Farm, And Here Are The Best 20 Photos

by

Deep in the mountains of North Carolina, my daughter Josephine and I imagined a tiny world coexisting just under our feet. All of these images were created in-camera (with lots of balancing and not Photoshop alterations.) The series is designed to reflect how our organic farm and the residents of Tiny Ridge wake up over the seasons.

The figurines were found handmade on Etsy, in hobby shops, and on endless eBay searches. I LOVED making this series. I hope this project makes you smile today. Thanks for checking it out.

More info: sarahjonesdecker.com | Etsy

#1 Tomato Painter

I Spent A Year Photographing The Tiny Residents Of Our Vegetable Farm, And Here Are The Best 20 Photos

#2 Daylily Lovers

I Spent A Year Photographing The Tiny Residents Of Our Vegetable Farm, And Here Are The Best 20 Photos

#3 Asparagus Logger

I Spent A Year Photographing The Tiny Residents Of Our Vegetable Farm, And Here Are The Best 20 Photos

#4 Frost Skater

I Spent A Year Photographing The Tiny Residents Of Our Vegetable Farm, And Here Are The Best 20 Photos

#5 Mushroom Maintenance

I Spent A Year Photographing The Tiny Residents Of Our Vegetable Farm, And Here Are The Best 20 Photos

#6 Queen Anne’s Piano

I Spent A Year Photographing The Tiny Residents Of Our Vegetable Farm, And Here Are The Best 20 Photos

#7 Praying Mantis Wrangler

I Spent A Year Photographing The Tiny Residents Of Our Vegetable Farm, And Here Are The Best 20 Photos

#8 Bloodroot Tourist

I Spent A Year Photographing The Tiny Residents Of Our Vegetable Farm, And Here Are The Best 20 Photos

#9 Radish Farmer

I Spent A Year Photographing The Tiny Residents Of Our Vegetable Farm, And Here Are The Best 20 Photos

#10 Strawberry Beekeepers

I Spent A Year Photographing The Tiny Residents Of Our Vegetable Farm, And Here Are The Best 20 Photos

#11 Hollyhock Twirl

I Spent A Year Photographing The Tiny Residents Of Our Vegetable Farm, And Here Are The Best 20 Photos

#12 Pink Lady Slipper Jam Session

I Spent A Year Photographing The Tiny Residents Of Our Vegetable Farm, And Here Are The Best 20 Photos

#13 Sunchoke Flier

I Spent A Year Photographing The Tiny Residents Of Our Vegetable Farm, And Here Are The Best 20 Photos

#14

I Spent A Year Photographing The Tiny Residents Of Our Vegetable Farm, And Here Are The Best 20 Photos

#15 Tulip Climber

I Spent A Year Photographing The Tiny Residents Of Our Vegetable Farm, And Here Are The Best 20 Photos

#16 The Big Hunt

I Spent A Year Photographing The Tiny Residents Of Our Vegetable Farm, And Here Are The Best 20 Photos

#17 Asparagus Yoga

I Spent A Year Photographing The Tiny Residents Of Our Vegetable Farm, And Here Are The Best 20 Photos

#18 Little Friends

I Spent A Year Photographing The Tiny Residents Of Our Vegetable Farm, And Here Are The Best 20 Photos

#19 Echinacea Pick Up Game

I Spent A Year Photographing The Tiny Residents Of Our Vegetable Farm, And Here Are The Best 20 Photos

#20 Cup Of Josephine

I Spent A Year Photographing The Tiny Residents Of Our Vegetable Farm, And Here Are The Best 20 Photos

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
What Real Firefighters Wouldn’t Like about Station 19
3 min read
Mar, 15, 2020
Is Mark Harmon Taking a Break From NCIS?
3 min read
Mar, 26, 2019
Girl Collects The Weirdest “Wish” Ads She Sees And Her Commentary Is Hilarious (25 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
“That’s Hilarious”: Man Returns Home, Has No Idea Where His Entire Lawn Went
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
The Best Wedding Photos Of 2018 Show What Happens When You Pay For A Good Photographer
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Netflix Warns People To Stop Doing The ‘Bird Box Challenge’, But Not Everyone Listens
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.