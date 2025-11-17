I Spent A Year Photographing The Tiny Residents Of Our Vegetable Farm, And Here Are The Best 20 Photos

Deep in the mountains of North Carolina, my daughter Josephine and I imagined a tiny world coexisting just under our feet. All of these images were created in-camera (with lots of balancing and not Photoshop alterations.) The series is designed to reflect how our organic farm and the residents of Tiny Ridge wake up over the seasons.
The figurines were found handmade on Etsy, in hobby shops, and on endless eBay searches. I LOVED making this series. I hope this project makes you smile today. Thanks for checking it out.
More info: sarahjonesdecker.com | Etsy
#1 Tomato Painter
#2 Daylily Lovers
#3 Asparagus Logger
#4 Frost Skater
#5 Mushroom Maintenance
#6 Queen Anne’s Piano
#7 Praying Mantis Wrangler
#8 Bloodroot Tourist
#9 Radish Farmer
#10 Strawberry Beekeepers
#11 Hollyhock Twirl
#12 Pink Lady Slipper Jam Session
#13 Sunchoke Flier
#14
#15 Tulip Climber
#16 The Big Hunt
#17 Asparagus Yoga
#18 Little Friends
#19 Echinacea Pick Up Game
#20 Cup Of Josephine
