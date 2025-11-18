“About To Give Birth To Twins”: Jake Paul Sports Huge Belly In Workout Video, Sparks Confusion

Jake Paul looks like he’s pregnant, his brother, Logan Paul, quipped along with a slew of his fans. With even Mike Tyson recently calling him “fat”, Jake responded with humor, flaunting a bloated belly while training for his upcoming fight with the boxing legend. Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday (September 24), Jake shared a video of himself bench pressing 500 lbs (approximately 227 kg).
In the video clip, Jake impressively showcased his impossible strength while working at a gym half-naked, displaying a shiny, enlarged stomach covered in tattoos.
The YouTuber turned boxer wrote in the caption: “Strongest boxer in existence.” While the weights and Jake’s exaggerated tummy were speculated to be fake, plenty of people flocked to comment on his new physique, as his older brother Logan wrote: “When you due bro.”
Jake also joined in on the joke, writing: “Name a stronger pregnant person than me…”
Image credits: jakepaul
An Instagram user commented: “He’s pregnant????????? Y his stomach so out like tha ?”
“Bros bout to give birth to twins,” a netizen quipped.
Someone else penned: “We know that belly smells so good.”
A separate individual chimed in: “Bro got pregnant before facing Iron Mike.”
Image credits: jakepaul
Jake is scheduled to fight Mike on Friday, November 15, and will stream live on Netflix from the AT&T Stadium in Texas, USA.
The highly anticipated fight was originally scheduled to take place in July but was postponed for medical reasons.
While plenty of boxing fans have been waiting to see the two men take on the ring in Texas, Jake has been winding up his audience, making self-deprecating jokes about his body.
In a story uploaded to his Instagram later on Tuesday, the 27-year-old content creator poked fun at Mike, who called him fat during a press conference last May.
Image credits: betr/moreprblmchild
In the new clip with a caption that read: “Jake Paul responds to Mike Tyson calling him fat,” the Ohio native appeared to be sitting on a couch while devouring fried chicken from a huge KFC bucket.
He seemingly enjoyed his fast food while watching the press conference where his opponent made the snarky remark.
“I’m not fat,” Jake exclaimed at his TV with a mouth full of poultry goods. In the humorous clip, he appeared to be wearing the same “fat suit” that he was in his initial Instagram post.
The Mike vs Jake fight previously sparked controversy over whether the match would be a professional fight or an exhibition.
Image credits: betr/moreprblmchild
Moreover, experts formerly predicted when the original fight date was announced that Jake might win by decision if it was an official bout, citing the fighters’ age difference.
“I can’t exactly say I saw this coming,” Fansided MMA contributor Tom Albano told Bored Panda in March. “I remember Paul saying he was (somehow) looking [at] the path towards being a world champion and would take a money fight only if it came.
“I was expecting him to have another ‘tomato can’ style bout next, but I guess the money fight came!”
In boxing, a “tomato can” refers to a fighter who is considered to be of low skill level or little threat to their opponent.
“I don’t doubt that this could sell,” Tom added. “You’ve got Netflix, the biggest streaming platform in the world.
“You’ve got Jake Paul and the brand and name value that he has in social media influencing and in combat sports. And you’ve got Mike Tyson, one of the greatest heavyweights to ever compete in the sport.”
As far as who would win, Tom said: “One thing that needs to be taken into account is that it’s not final if this is an exhibition or a pro fight.
“I’d be surprised if Texas allows this to be a legit professional boxing contest, but we’ve seen crazy things happen in combat sports!”
Tom predicted the fight ending in a decision win for Jake “if this is an official bout,” pointing to Mike and Jake’s age difference and “activeness.”
Image credits: jakepaul/betr
“Anyone who wants to say Mike is training, while that’s true, training and actual competition are two different settings,” the sportswriter said.
“That said, I wouldn’t mind seeing another KO win for the first boxer I ever became familiar with,” he admitted.
Tom concluded: “Honestly though, it’s all a spectacle. It’s a business venture. It’s a money fight.
He further stated: “I’m curious to see the viewership and social numbers for this fight. And I want to see how Netflix handles the production of this.”
Stephen Jones, who boxed in the 1980s and 1990s as an amateur and spent a vast amount of time between the 1990s and 2000s in Las Vegas working with a number of fighters, including heavyweight Friday Ahunanya and former WBC heavyweight champion Samuel Peter, claimed to have witnessed Mike’s comeback after being released from prison.
“I saw how declined he looked when he first walked into the gym after Indiana and how quickly he gathered momentum and elevated himself to a point where he actually resembled a solid imitation of his best self,” Stephen told Bored Panda.
Stephen, who runs Mirageboxing.blogspot.com and coaches amateur and professional fighters in the UK, further recalled: “Mike was hurting men in the gym daily, a naturally aggressive predator with very little mercy on his way to regaining the title.
“Mike, even at his most broken, could thrash his way through a version of the heavyweight division and remain a lightning bolt in the division’s history.”
Image credits: jakepaul/betr
However, according to Stephen, Mike has now become “a sideshow against a man who wouldn’t have had the guts to carry Mike’s gym bag in the 1990s.”
The boxing coach explained: “Mike will be 58 by the scheduled fight time and, in reality, shouldn’t be allowed to perform in paid fighting despite his obvious natural instincts.
“Jake is hiding behind a goofy persona with a vast following and great business acumen. Don’t be fooled, despite no boxing background and a late arrival to the sport, he is always in great condition.
“He fights often and has [a] very shrewd boxing advisory around him.”
Also pointing to Jake’s younger age, Stephen added: “I’d love to have the naivety to fantasize about Mike demolishing Paul, [but] the reality is very different.
“A heavily muscled and powerful 58-year-old who hasn’t boxed a live opponent in combat in nearly 20 years and, despite his underwhelming level of opposition, Jake has boxed frequently and is an extremely diligently conditioned athlete who takes the sport seriously.”
Stephen went on to note the rarity for a fighter to return after a 20-year hiatus, stating: “I’d hope Mike would emerge morally victorious by carefully evading Jake’s best efforts, but I don’t think it’s a fight that can offer Mike an opportunity to roll back the years.”
“It’s not a fight that I’m happy to see,” the boxing enthusiast said before concluding: “Mike always has a puncher[’s] chance of hurting and stopping Paul, but in my experience, a lively and motivated young and enthusiastic upstart will be hard to discourage.”
