Why Was Former HGTV Star Charles ‘Todd’ Hill Sentenced to 4 Years in Prison?

Former HGTV star Charles ‘Todd’ Hill has been sentenced to jail by a Santa Clara county judge. He was found guilty and sentenced to a four-year jail term in addition to restitution payments. The news of his sentencing shocked HGTV audiences and anyone who knew the reality TV star.
Charles ‘Todd’ Hill joins a growing list of reality TV stars arrested or jailed in recent years. Notable mentions are Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Jen Shah and Chrisley Knows Best’s Todd and Julie Chrisley. Here’s everything to know about Charles ‘Todd’ Hill’s four-year prison sentence and why.
Who Is Charles ‘Todd’ Hill?
The first time television audiences heard of or knew Charles ‘Todd’ Hill was in 2014. Hill was one of the contestants on HGTV’s short-lived reality TV show Flip It to Win It. Behind the scenes, Todd Hill was reportedly an international real estate educator and flipper. Todd Hill was born and raised in Los Gatos, California. It is where he has spent all of his life and resided in the town before his incarceration. Hill boasts of an 18-year experience flipping single and multi-family residential properties. Hill is also a family man with two children: daughter Holly and son TJ.
Todd Hill was unarguably the star of the HGTV Flip It to Win It reality TV show. The show followed six two-person teams of expert house flippers/renovators as they competed for three homes at three property auctions in Southern California. Todd Hill was partnered with Mike Kaufman. In each Flip It to Win It episode, contestants bid on various properties, and once they win a property, they are given a limited budget and timeline to renovate and sell it for a profit.
Charles “Todd” Hill Was Convicted For Real Estate And Financial Fraud In 2023
After a conclusive investigation by Santa Clara’s District Attorney’s office, Todd Hill was indicted in November 2019 for committing real estate and financial fraud. The investigation revealed Hill had defrauded 11 victims, with some cases occurring before his time on HGTV’s Flip It to Win It. However, it wasn’t until September 2023 that Todd Hill pleaded guilty to “grand theft against all victims and admitted the aggravated white-collar enhancements.”
According to a press release from the Office of the District Attorney, “Hill was convicted last year of multiple fraud schemes, including scams perpetrated well before the show, such as a Ponzi scheme. Evidence showed that Hill spent the laundered money on a rented apartment in San Francisco, as well as hotels, vacations, and luxury cars.” Several of the cases he was charged with revealed Hill had well-orchestrated these fraud schemes solely to enrich himself.
Documents revealed that Todd Hill “created false balance sheets and got loans using fraudulent information” to help materialize his Ponzi scheme. While this helped keep investors at bay, Hill lived extravagantly on investors’ money. His lies began to catch up with him when one of the investors toured a hold they had paid $250,000 upfront for remodeling. Not only has Todd Hill not worked on the property, but it was reported the investor “found it to be a burnt-down shell with no work done on it.” Several of Hill’s victims were present at the hearing and gave testimony against him.
Charles “Todd” Hill’s Jail Sentence
Before handing out the sentence, Jeff Rosen, Santa Clara’s District Attorney, revealed that “some see the huge amount of money in Silicon Valley real estate as a business opportunity. Others, unfortunately, see it as a criminal opportunity—and we will hold those people strictly accountable.” Hill’s sentencing statement states, “Hill spent millions on overbudget remodels, laundered profits, and pocketed millions in fraudulently obtained money.”
Charles “Todd” Hill received his sentencing on April 16, 2024. The HGTV Flip It to Win It alum was sentenced to four years in a Californian jail. Todd Hill’s sentencing came as a shock to everyone, even his former co-star and team partner, Mike Kaufman. In addition to his four-year jail term, Hill was also ordered to “pay back restitution in the amount of $9,402,678.43 and serve 10 years on probation.” While Todd Charles got slammed with jail time, several other celebrities have avoided jail time, even for major crimes.
