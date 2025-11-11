I’ve Designed Funny And Useful Travelling Earplugs

by

I’ve been into design since I was little, but it’s only now that I’ve developed some ideas into production. I used airline provided earplugs while traveling frequently and then I thought: “How about having my own, reusable, durable earplugs, with good noise insulation, and what about making them funny too?!”

Now I would like to present you with my unique product that has great sound insulating properties, reduces ear pain while landing, is durable and looks great.

More info: laplugs.com

My Shut Up earplugs in my ear while landing

I&#8217;ve Designed Funny And Useful Travelling Earplugs

They really help to reduce the ear pain during take offs and landings

I&#8217;ve Designed Funny And Useful Travelling Earplugs

Earplugs in their carry can

I&#8217;ve Designed Funny And Useful Travelling Earplugs

I always have them when I fly, stored in the aluminum can that they come with.

They are also great when you want to read

I&#8217;ve Designed Funny And Useful Travelling Earplugs

Music distracts me when reading so I use my earplugs.

I can’t hear you!

I&#8217;ve Designed Funny And Useful Travelling Earplugs

All designs

I&#8217;ve Designed Funny And Useful Travelling Earplugs

Some of them are a double design like I CAN’T and HEAR YOU as a pair.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Things You Need to Know about Amazon’s Horror Series “Lore”
3 min read
Oct, 18, 2017
Community
Community Season 6 Episode 3 Review: “Basic Crisis Room Decorum”
3 min read
Mar, 24, 2015
Queen Season 1, Episode 7 Who Shot Ya? Recap
3 min read
Dec, 13, 2021
Why We Hate
Why You Should be Watching “Why We Hate” on Discovery
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2019
10 Benefits Of Having A Cat In Case Of A Break Up
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
61 Funny Tumblr Posts That Feminists Will Laugh At
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.