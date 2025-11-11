I’ve Designed Funny And Useful Travelling Earplugs

I’ve been into design since I was little, but it’s only now that I’ve developed some ideas into production. I used airline provided earplugs while traveling frequently and then I thought: “How about having my own, reusable, durable earplugs, with good noise insulation, and what about making them funny too?!”
Now I would like to present you with my unique product that has great sound insulating properties, reduces ear pain while landing, is durable and looks great.
More info: laplugs.com
My Shut Up earplugs in my ear while landing
They really help to reduce the ear pain during take offs and landings
Earplugs in their carry can
I always have them when I fly, stored in the aluminum can that they come with.
They are also great when you want to read
Music distracts me when reading so I use my earplugs.
I can’t hear you!
All designs
Some of them are a double design like I CAN’T and HEAR YOU as a pair.
